Steelers Lack ‘Appetite’ to Orchestrate Blockbuster QB Trade: Insider

Even though veteran quarterback Russell Wilson dressed for the first time during the 2024 season in Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers still started Justin Fields behind center. However, that doesn’t mean the Steelers view Wilson as expendable.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on October 13 that he feels the Steelers are not interested in trading Wilson.

“There have been no trade talks surrounding Russell Wilson,” Pelissero said on NFL Network the morning of October 13. “I don’t get the sense there’d really be an appetite to trade him even if the phone rings.”

Pelissero added that there “remains a feeling” Wilson will play for the Steelers at some point “in the coming weeks.”

How Does Week 6 Impact Steelers’ QB Situation?

Pelissero’s report came hours prior to kickoff for Pittsburgh in Week 6. So, the obvious question now is whether anything has changed with the Steelers quarterback situation after the team’s 32-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson was active but didn’t play versus Las Vegas. Therefore, he didn’t change his status with the team. Fields may have, but it’s difficult to determine exactly how.

Fields completed just 14 of 24 passes for 145 yards. He also took 3 sacks. However, he rushed for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The polarity of his day is best summed up with his passer rating and quarterback rating. Fields earned a 75.9 passer rating, which was his lowest of this season. But Fields also posted a 74.7 QBR, which was his best mark of 2024.

Quarterback rating measures all of a signal caller’s contributions to winning whereas passer rating is, obviously, more geared toward showcasing passing game performances.

Fields has been helping the Steelers win with turnover free football. He’s been a terrific runner too, scoring 5 touchdowns on the ground in six games.

But Fields is also averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt and a career low 10.4 yards per completion. Against the Raiders, he was inaccurate at times, missing open receivers.

That leaves the door open at least a crack for Wilson.

Would the Steelers Trade Russell Wilson?

There’s another factor in Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation. Pelissero said on NFL Network prior to Week 6 that Fields is “beloved” in the Steelers locker room.

Even though Fields left something to be desired from a passing standpoint, Mike Tomlin could be in danger of upsetting the locker room if he turned to Wilson right now. That’s especially the case after the team posted its biggest margin of victory since Week 16 of last year.

Still, that doesn’t mean the Steelers have to trade Wilson if they plan to start Fields in Week 7 or even the rest of their games prior to the NFL trade deadline. Wilson will be available for the Steelers to turn to if needed should he remain on the roster.

According to Pelissero, despite all the confidence the organization has in Fields, the Steelers still believe Wilson will be in the lineup at some point.

Wilson is in his 13th NFL season. Since he’s already missed or not played in six games, this season will be the first time Wilson doesn’t start at least 14 contests.