Steelers Urged to Add Former $90 Million All-Pro CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make adding cornerback depth a priority over the last couple offseason. But Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department still argued on September 2 that the Steelers should make one more addition to the cornerback room — Xavien Howard.

Bleacher Report named Howard the “add now” the Steelers should make ahead of 2024 NFL season opener.

“This is a team that is going to win games with defense and the lack of depth in the defensive backfield is downright scary,” wrote the BR NFL Scouting Department. “Joey Porter Jr. is a promising starter after a good rookie year. They traded for Donte Jackson to be the other outside corner and Beanie Bishop Jr. has stood out in camp in the slot.

“After that, it’s Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. on the active roster. Xavien Howard is the best cornerback available. They’d have to kick someone inside to form a new starting trio, but it would be a drastic improvement over what they have.”

Howard made first-team All-Pro when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020. He also led the league in interceptions with 7 during the 2018 season. That year, he made his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro.

In addition to 2018, Howard earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nominations from 2020-22. Last season, he recorded 45 combined tackles, 12 pass defenses and 1 interception in 13 games.

Howard signed a 5-year, $90 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins on April 1, 2022. But Miami released Howard on March 13 to save salary cap space.

The 31-year-old cornerback has only played for the Dolphins in his NFL career.