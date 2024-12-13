10 NFL Players Who Cannot Stand Bill Belichick

Danny Amendola.

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick has taken his talents to Chapel Hill, signing a five-year contract to become the next head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Belichick, who won his first two Super Bowls (in 1986 and 1990) as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, spent a few seasons with the Cleveland Browns before landing the fateful gig that would change his life forever.

Belichick was appointed head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000, a position he held for 24 seasons. During this period, he led the team to six Super Bowl titles, also becoming the third NFL coach to net 300 regular-season wins.

While his success as a coach is currently unrivaled, there are many players who harbor reservations about Belichick. Some of his former players have expressed frustration over his reluctance to evolve his coaching methods, which they believe negatively impacted them in some way, shape or form.

“[Belichick] burned a lot of bridges over his career,” an NFL executive told The Athletic in a December 12 report from Jeff Howe. Let’s take a look at some current and former NFL players who have expressed a strong dislike for the new Tar Heels head coach:

10. Cassius Marsh

Cassius Marsh’s dissatisfaction with Belichick and the Patriots stems from his brief tenure with the team in 2017. Marsh, who played nine games for the Patriots before being waived, said in a 2018 interview that his experience with the Pats was so negative it made him contemplate quitting football — a sentiment he had never felt before. “They don’t have fun there,” Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle. “There’s nothing fun about it. There’s nothing happy about it.”

Marsh gave details, recalling the daily operations under Belichick as excessively strict. He recalled the absence of designated lunch breaks and the necessity to scarf down meals quickly between tightly scheduled meetings. The lack of personal time and overall enjoyment got to Marsh, who last played in 2021.

9. Ted Johnson

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson has also publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Belichick on multiple occasions. In June 2023, Johnson took issue with Belichick’s comments regarding the Patriots’ 2001 Super Bowl team. Belichick suggested that the team had “declined quite a bit” since 1996 and that, despite winning in 2001, it wasn’t until 2003 and 2004 that they had “one of the better teams in the league.” Johnson took umbrage. “It amazes me that he would devalue or discredit the 2001 Super Bowl team.”

Later, in December 2023 following a Patriots’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson said Belichick had “quit” on the team due to his conservative play-calling. He described the approach as “embarrassing,” as he felt it demonstrated a lack of confidence. Johnson made a point to emphasize Belichick was to blame. “I want to make this clear, I am saying Belichick quit on his team,” he said.

8. Damien Harris

You can count former Patriots running back Damien Harris among those who blamed Belichick’s rigid coaching philosophy as a significant factor for New England’s recent decline. Reflecting on his 2022 season with the team, Harris recalled that certain players recognized impending issues during training camp but felt powerless to address them due to Belichick’s strict authoritative approach. “If anybody had anything to say about it, it was [met with] a very, very quick, swift, ‘Shut the [expletive] up. I know what I’m doing,'” Harris told The Athletic.

Harris also noted that Belichick’s rigidity not only hindered player development but also affected Harris’ career trajectory. After leaving the Patriots, Harris joined the Buffalo Bills, where he experienced a more collaborative environment. He described feeling like he was “on a different planet” due to the open communication and shared decision-making in Buffalo, contrasting it with the top-down management style he experienced in New England.

7. Adam Butler

Current Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler didn’t have a problem with Belichick until recently. Butler said he felt “disrespected” by Belichick after a game between the Raiders and the Patriots in October of 2023. Butler, who played for the Patriots from 2017 to 2020, was disappointed that Belichick did not acknowledge him post-game, stating, “Not even congratulate me, tell me, ‘You look good,’ or ‘You don’t look good,’ whatever. ‘Kiss my [expletive],’ something. But he didn’t say anything.”

While Belichick is known for his curtness after games, it still stung. “I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about, obviously,” Butler added. “They’re going through a tough time, but I mean geez, wave, something, but nothing.”

6. Wes Welker

In a 2013 interview with Sports Illustrated, former New England wide receiver Wes Welker revealed that the end of his time with the Patriots turned sour. Welker said Belichick became more critical, often admonishing him in front of teammates, a departure from their earlier interactions. “It was just kind of hard, one of those deals where you have to endure him, put up with him,” Welker said. “But he does it to everybody, it’s the way he is.”

The tension between Welker and Belichick was further highlighted by an incident involving a subtle joke made by Welker in 2012. After a game where he caught 13 passes, Welker quipped that it was nice to “stick it in Bill’s face once in a while.” Although he later clarified that the comment was made in jest, it underscored the underlying friction in their relationship.

5. Danny Amendola

During his 2013-2017 tenure with the Patriots, wideout Danny Amendola restructured his contract multiple times, accepting pay cuts to remain with the team. He later expressed frustration over these dealings, saying he took less money in part because “I had to negotiate my contract three years in a row by myself and take pay cuts to help him and put rings on his fingers. It kind of wore me the wrong way.”

Amendola has also highlighted the contrasting leadership styles between Belichick and other coaches. After joining the Miami Dolphins and playing under then-head coach Adam Gase, Amendola described Gase as “one of the guys” while likening Belichick to a strict authority figure, saying, “Back in New England, it’s like you’ve got a principal in a principal’s office.”

4. Bart Scott

Former players aren’t the only ones who have had issues with Belichick. During the 2015 AFC Championship Game, former linebacker Bart Scott, then a CBS analyst, was present alongside colleagues Tony Gonzalez and Bill Cowher. Belichick greeted Gonzalez and Cowher but ignored Scott entirely, an act Scott perceived as a deliberate snub. Reflecting on this, Scott remarked: “Bill was an [expletive] to me on something that had nothing to do with football, after my career.”

Scott has criticized Belichick’s performance as a general manager. In 2020, he highlighted the Patriots’ lack of Pro Bowl draftees since 2013, suggesting that Belichick the GM was failing Belichick the coach. Scott even proposed that Belichick should be relieved of his GM duties, stating, “Maybe Bill Belichick the general manager should be fired and on the hot seat.”

3. Asante Samuel

Asante Samuel, a former cornerback for the Patriots, has been vocal in his criticism of head coach Belichick, attributing much of the team’s success to quarterback Tom Brady rather than Belichick’s coaching prowess. In a 2021 interview on ESPN’s “First Take,” Samuel stated, “He hasn’t shown that he’s a great coach to me because he had the greatest player of all time.” He further suggested that Belichick’s achievements were significantly bolstered by Brady’s presence, implying that without the star quarterback, Belichick’s coaching record would be less impressive.

In a 2023 interview with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden, Samuel was asked if Belichick was the best coach in NFL history and responded, “Absolutely not.” He elaborated, “Look at his record without Tom. You got to win without Tom.” For the record, Belichick is 83-101 as a head coach (including his tenure with the Cleveland Browns) when Brady wasn’t his starting QB.

2. Warren Sapp

In a November 2023 appearance on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp seemed to agree with Samuel. “Tom Brady is the reason why you’re Belichick. Lawrence Taylor is the reason why you’re Bill Belichick,” Sapp said, adding Belichick’s achievements were largely due to having coached two of the greatest players in NFL history.

Moreover, Sapp has expressed skepticism about Belichick’s ability to succeed in future coaching endeavors without top-tier players. He remarked, “You can’t go recreate it [the ‘Patriot Way’] somewhere else because no one cares about it. No one respects that but you and the old-school football guys.” Sapp concluded that it’s time for Belichick to retire, stating, “It’s time to go to the couch. The game is over.”

1. Haason Reddick

New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick’s discontent with Belichick stems from critical remarks made by the former Patriots head coach following the Jets’ 25-22 loss to the Patriots in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Belichick highlighted numerous mistakes by the Jets, specifically pointing out Reddick’s performance. He noted that Reddick “came in the game and just ran past the quarterback multiple times,” which, according to Belichick, created scramble lanes that the Patriots exploited.

Reddick, who was making his season debut after a prolonged holdout over a contract dispute, found Belichick’s comments unwarranted and disrespectful. In a since-deleted post, he took to X to express his annoyance with Belichick, writing: “Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he’s home bored and can’t keep me out of his mouth.”

