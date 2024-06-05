WATCH | Oilers’ Connor McDavid Harassed By Fans While Getting Beer

Edmonton Oilers captain and superstar forward Connor McDavid was harassed by fans while getting beer following the team advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.

After the Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup, McDavid was seen at a store picking up a case of beer. While he was getting a case of beer, fans surrounded McDavid and his car as he was trying to put the beer in his car and drive away.

Fans are seen all around McDavid and his car while videotaping it, while the Oilers star was just trying to get beer to celebrate and then return home.

In the playoffs, McDavid has 5 goals and 26 assists for 31 points in 18 games.

Fans React To Oilers Fans Harassing McDavid

Following the video of the fans harassing McDavid while he was getting beer, NHL fans reacted to it and had mixed takes on it.

“McDavid should never be out in public during a Stanley Cup run in Canada picking up beer. That’s the rookies job,” former NHL player Carlo Colaiacovo wrote.

“I can’t believe he was so cool about it, they were way to handsy,” another fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, thought the fans have the right to go up to McDavid and congratulate him for leading their team to the Stanley Cup Final.

He's fair game out in the public — Jeremiah Peters Sr 🇨🇦 (@jeremiahpeters_) June 4, 2024

“They’re definitely being a little over the top but they’re just showing him love. They’re seeing possibly the greatest player of all time who has helped take their team to the Stanley Cup finals,” a fan wrote.

“If you seen mcdavid on the side of the road no chance your just driving by,” another fan added.

Fans seemed to have mixed reactions to it as some thought the fans were fine going up to McDavid to thank him and congratulate him. Others, meanwhile, believe it was a violation of McDavid’s personal space and they could have went about asking for a picture or going up to him better.

Oilers ‘Want to Win For Eachother’

Edmonton is now four wins away from winning the Stanley Cup and bringing the Cup back to Canada.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens won it. Heading into the Stanley Cup Finals, the Oilers want to not only win it for Canada but themselves as head coach Kris Knoblauch says this is one of the closest groups he’s ever seen.

“I think with our team, it’s all about accomplishing something for the guys in the room,” Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. “I know they are tightly knit, and they’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, especially our veterans, Connor (McDavid), Leon (Draisaitl), Ryan (Nugent-Hopkins), Darnell (Nurse). They’ve been through this for quite a long time, and they want to win for each other.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, and the other part of it is they want to win for the city. You saw the support after Game 6 (a 2-1 win against the Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday), after Dallas, and that’s exciting. They want to continue that because they felt that support and they want to return that favor. And for the rest of Canada? They can jump on board, too. All the support we can get I think is great.”

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is set to begin on June 10 in Florida at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.