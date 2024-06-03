Oilers’ Connor McDavid Won’t End Underwear & Socks Speculation

They say the NHL’s Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win, so it’s fair to assume it takes more than a lucky charm to win the championship.

Canadian teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, can surely agree with that after not winning the cup since Montreal last did it in 1993.

In 2024, however, Oilers superstar and league icon Connor McDavid will have the opportunity to bring the cup back north of the border ending a drought lasting more than 30 years.

Maybe (or maybe not) that’s just because of the use of two lucky garments. And McDavid, for one, wouldn’t tell us about it.

"I'll let you guys speculate on that." Connor McDavid on if he wore the same underwear and socks for Games 4, 5, and 6

Former NHL player and current analyst Paul Bissonnette reminded fans watching the show that McDavid had used the “exact same suit” before Games 4, 5, and 6, all of them ending in wins for Edmonton.

Bissonnette, then, followed that comment by asking the Oilers superstar if he had used the “same underwear and socks,” joking Wayne Gretzky was the one wondering about that.

“I’ll let you guys speculate on that,” McDavid told TNT’s panel after the 2-1 Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars on June 2.

Connor McDavid Did Much More Than Wearing the Same Clothes

Whatever it is McDavid is doing off the field to help his (and his team) chances of winning the Stanley Cup, one thing is for sure and that’s the fact that he’s doing even more inside the rink.

McDavid opened the score in the Game 6 finals-clinching win over Dallas fewer than five minutes into the first period. If McDavid’s goal is not the best of the 2024 playoffs through the conference, it must be the closest thing to it.

McDavid assisted teammate Zach Hyman later in the first period to put Edmonton up 2-0 in Game 6, a lead they will never give up through the match on their way to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It feels like a dream, honestly,” McDavid told Sportsnet during a postgame on-ice interview. “It was a crazy one tonight. Not our best effort, but we hung in there. Found a way to get a win. Everybody played great. We just hung in there.”

"It feels like a dream." Fresh off of booking his first career trip to the #StanleyCup Final, Connor McDavid chats with @sportsnetkyle.

Before Game 6, McDavid scored the winning goal in Game 1 (in double-overtime), and another one in the Game 3 loss before bagging his final goal on Sunday.

McDavid finished the conference finals matchup against the Stars with 10 points (3 more than any other player involved in it), including 3 goals and 7 assists. The Oilers outscored Dallas by 2 goals through six games when McDavid was on the ice across 137:15 minutes of playing time, according to Hockey-Reference.

First Stanley Cup Final for NHL Connor McDavid

It took McDavid perhaps a bit more than fans expected after entering the NHL as the most-hyped prospect since Sidney Crosby, but the Oilers superstar will finally play for the Stanley Cup.

Truth be told, winning the championship is probably the only thing left on McDavid’s resume.

The 27-year-old (yes, he’s still in the middle of his prime), has been named to the All-Star game seven times, has won the Art Ross Trophy five times, the Ted Lindsay Award four times, the Hart Memorial Trophy three times, and the Maurice Richard Trophy once.

In 2024, McDavid also became the fourth player in NHL history to tally 100 assists in a single season. That had not happened since the great Wayne Gretzky achieved the feat in 1991.

McDavid has amassed 31 points in 18 games through the first three rounds of the playoffs. He scored 33 points in 16 games back in 2022 and racked up 20 in 12 outings in 2023. Now, in 2024, he will have the chance to win the biggest of trophies bringing it back to Canada for the first time since 1993.