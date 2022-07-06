Jake Paul Eyes New Opponent With Tommy Fury Fight in Shambles: Report

Jake Paul is planning to move on from Tommy Fury and he has a potential new opponent in mind, according to a recent report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

“Jake Paul is finalizing a deal to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th, sources familiar with the negotiations told [Sports Illustrated],” Mannix tweeted on Tueday. “Rahman (12-1) is the son of ex-heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Paul pivoting away from Tommy Fury, who was denied entry into the U.S. last week.”

“Problem Child” (5-0) and Fury (8-0), the half-brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury, were set to box on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But, last week “TNT” was stopped by Homeland Security when he was at Heathrow Airport in London, England.

Fury was supposed to fly to New York and participate in a press conference for the Showtime Boxing event, however he was unable to fly into the United States.

Although TMZ reported that Fury was halted by officials due to his “family’s relationship with a major Irish crime boss,” Daniel Kinahan,” TNT said in a video posted to social media that it was a “massive shock” he couldn’t travel into the United States and it was something that needed “to be resolved.”

According to TMZ: “Daniel Kinahan — who helped found the MTK Global boxing promotions company that previously repped Tyson Fury — is accused of running a massive drug and firearms trafficking operation in Europe… and is currently on the run from authorities.”

“The US has placed a travel ban on any fighters, managers and promoters with ties to the wanted man,” TMZ reported.

Paul Said Fury Has Until Wednesday Morning to ‘Go to the Embassy/Come Out of Hiding’

After the news broke that Fury was stopped by Homeland Security, The Problem Child took to Twitter and wrote: “Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b****. #TommyFumbles.”

Fast forward a week later and Fury has remained silent about the situation. Paul continued to post about it throughout the rest of the week and weekend, urging Fury to speak with the U.S. Embassy to resolve the issue.

On Sunday, Paul shared that he was prepared to move on from Fury, giving TNT until Wednesday morning to figure out his travel dilemma.

“Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding,” Paul tweeted. “3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different.”

Rahman Jr. Holds 6 Wins Via KO/TKO, Coming Off a TKO Loss

If the fight doesn’t come to fruition and Paul takes on Rahman Jr. instead, it’ll be the second time a bout between the two stars has fallen through.

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to box in December, but TNT pulled out of the contest citing a rib injury and was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

As Mannix mentioned, Rahman Jr. is the son of Hasim Rahman and he sports a professional boxing record of 12-1 with six wins via KO/TKO. The 31-year-old combatant last fought in April when he lost to James McKenzie Morrison by TKO, the first loss of his career.