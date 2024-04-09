5 Women’s College Basketball Players Who Can Fill Caitlin Clark’s Shoes in 2024-25

Women’s college basketball has never been better.

ESPN announced on April 8 that the National Championship game between Iowa and South Carolina was the most-watched sporting event since 2019 (excluding football and the Olympics).

'24 #NCAAWBB Natl. Championship ended the season with a bang on ABC & ESPN



🏀18.7M viewers, peak 24M

🏀Up 89% from '23 & 285% from '22

🏀Most-watched basketball game (men's or women's, college or pro) since '19

🏀Most-watched sporting event since '19 (excl. football & Olympics) pic.twitter.com/0a4uwiOwgp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 8, 2024

Of course, much of this attention is owed to Caitlin Clark.

The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer is a bona fide superstar. And, in Dawn Staley’s words, “carried a heavy load” in attracting attention to women’s college basketball.

Dawn Staley to the crowd:



"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport… She's gonna lift that league [WNBA] up… You are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you.”



Super classy 👏pic.twitter.com/jNGv1VEjcA — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 7, 2024

But now Clark is headed for the WNBA. And if women’s college basketball wants to continue building on the eyeballs Clark brought it next season, the sport will need a new face.

Luckily, there are five women who can (potentially) fill Clark’s shoes in 2024-25.

Here’s who those five women are:

5 Future Faces of Women’s College Basketball

1. Juju Watkins

University of Southern California guard Juju Watkins was the best freshman in college basketball this season. She was also second to Clark in points per game.

Not only did Watkins carry USC to the Elite Eight, but she also set the all-time D-1 freshman scoring record in 2023-24.

JuJu Watkins passes Tina Hutchinson to set the D-1 all-time freshman scoring record 🔥



WALKING BUCKET. pic.twitter.com/sRj7dDdqOt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2024

Despite being a freshman, Watkins had the deepest offensive skillset out of any player not named Caitlin Clark last season.

If Watkins can continue improving and stay healthy, she’s the most likely person to fill in Clark’s shoes next season (and beyond).

Watkins even has an outside shot at breaking Clark’s scoring record.

2. Paige Bueckers

UConn guard Paige Bueckers has been a star in college basketball since being named the 2021 ESPNw Player of the Year as a freshman.

While Bueckers would have been a top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she instead decided to stay at UConn for one more season.

"This will not be my last Senior Night"



PAIGE BUECKERS IS RETURNING TO UCONN NEXT YEAR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o4b0wQYSPX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2024

Bueckers was one of college basketball’s most popular players during the 2023-24 season. With Clark now gone, she appears poised to be the NCAA’s new face in 2024-25.

3. MiLaysia Fulwiley

South Carolina freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley became a household name after her 9 point, 4 rebound, and 4 assist performance in the 2024 NCAA Championship game.

"I'm just so happy that I'm coached by Dawn Staley and I have this amazing team."



MiLaysia Fulwiley shares her experience as a freshman winning the National Championship with @GamecockWBB 👏 pic.twitter.com/U8hVEjyDrE — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 7, 2024

Although fans first saw Fulwiley’s potential back in November, when she produced the coolest play in all of college basketball last season.

MILAYSIA FULWILEY WITH THE FANCY FINISH 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/xGIzCjE6og — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2023

Fulwiley isn’t just an excellent dribbler. She is extremely well-rounded, and will surely improve in all areas when she enters her sophomore season in 2024-25.

Expect to see Fulwiley starting for Staley’s Gamecocks squad in 224-25. She’s set up for a breakout season.

4. Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo was overshadowed by some of college basketball’s other big names last season.

But with many of those names leaving for the WNBA, Hidalgo is ready to become a global icon.

Hidalgo is a force on offense and defense alike. If she can improve on her already impressive 22.6 points per game and take Notre Dame deep into the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Hidalgo might be the next big thing in women’s college basketball.

5. Sarah Strong

Three of the first four players on this list were freshmen in 2023-24. Therefore, we can expect there to be other elite freshmen players next season.

No incoming freshman seems more certain to impress than recent UConn commit Sarah Strong.

Strong is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 women’s college basketball recruiting class. She can score at range and inside the paint, and has an extremely polished skillset for an 18-year-old.

With Bueckers passing her the ball at UConn next season, we could be talking about Strong as the NCAA’s best player one year from now.

No Clark, No Problem

Despite Caitlin Clark having played her last collegiate game, these five women are proof that NCAA women’s basketball is still in very good hands.

The women’s college game is in great hands moving forward with Juju Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Hannah Hidalgo, and the countless others who showed their talent all season long! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 7, 2024

Although Iowa might struggle without Clark next season, the women’s game as a whole appears destined to keep growing.