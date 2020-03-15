Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 4 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 4, titled “Baby Be Mine,” airs Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 4 reads, “Usman surprises Lisa. Darcey faces the truth. Avery and Ash finally meet. Stephanie puts her health at risk to travel to Australia. David makes plans to go to Ukraine. Geoffrey questions Varya’s intentions and Ed worries about Rose and her family’s motives.”



David & Lana Are Introduced During Tonight’s Episode

David and Lana have been chatting online for seven years…but they've never met, or even spoken on video chat. After three failed in person meetings, is fourth time the charm? Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/qFfkbVx9Yi — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 14, 2020

David, a 60-year-old computer programmer, and Lana, 27, are finally introduced on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. David met Lana through a Ukrainian dating website after a series of failed relationships led him to search for love abroad; the two quickly fell in love and have now been together for seven years, although their relationship has been strictly long-distance.

“I am leaving in a few days to go to Ukraine to meet my girlfriend Lana for the first time,” David tells the cameras in the clip above. “I’ve been chatting with Lana for seven years and even though I’ve never met Lana in person, we feel like an old married couple!”

David adds that he’s videochatted with Lana on the site, but that there is no audio, so the two have still never talked face-to-face. He says the site is very expensive to videochat, so he is looking forward to meeting her in person for the first time. The two discuss what Lana will wear so he can easily spot her at the train station, and although Lana seems somewhat standoffish about sharing the details of the train ticket with David, he doesn’t appear to be worried that she is lying.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

