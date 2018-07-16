5 Best Prime Day Phone Deals (2018)

These days, your cell phone is an extension of you. It’s how you communicate with friends and family, how you get work done, how you read the news, check the weather, navigate, store your calendar, and so much more.

As such an important part of your life, you want your cell phone to be high-quality and something you also enjoy using. Unfortunately, good smartphones are also extremely expensive. During Prime Day, these highly rated cell phones are at least 30 percent off, meaning you can save big and get your life more organized, work faster, and worry less about battery life with long-lasting and no-outlet charging options.

These are the five best Prime Day phone deals on Amazon. Don’t forget that Prime members always save more and have great shipping options, so if you’re not already a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial here. And for more cell phone and phone accessory deals during Prime Day, visit here.

1. Get the CPO Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for $280

Get the CPO Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for $280. Tech Radar called it the “best phone of 2016,” and CNet called it the “ultimate splurge.” Now, the rave-reviewed phone is on sale for only $280, or 32 percent off its normal selling price.

The pre-owned smartphone comes with a new charger and fresh earbuds. It’s been remanufactured by Samsung engineers, and has passed more than 400 quality tests. Any worn out pieces have been completely replaced. It comes with a one-year limited warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is known for its incredible camera capabilities, which catch details in low light and focus better automatically. You can also add more storage with a microSD card, in case you need more than the 32GB the phone comes with. It also has built in wireless charging, so it can charge quickly on the go.

It has an IP68 rating, which means it repels splashes and you won’t have to worry about your phone accidentally getting dropped in water. The Samsung Galaxy S7 weighs 12 ounces and is 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches.

Price: $280 (32 percent off $410)

2. Get the Samsung Galaxy Note8 for 32 Percent Off

Android Central wrote a wildly positive review of this phone, saying it had great hardware, a top notch screen, was “sleek, simple, and beautiful,” and “surprisingly robust” after it survived a big drop.

The phone is IP68 certified, meaning it’s water-resistant and you don’t have to rush to put your phone in a bowl of rice as soon as it gets wet. It has a 64GB memory with a removable MicroSD card that stores up to 256GB. It has a dual 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with auto-focus.

The built in S pen is “the best stylus on any phone if you need it,” according to Android Central. The phone automatically dims at night thanks to a blue light censor, so it doesn’t irritate you if you’re checking emails (or scrolling Instagram) from bed.

Overall the phone is fast, with great memory, and tons of features. There are newer Samsung phones, but this one still holds up as an excellent option, and at 32 percent off it’s a great price too.

Price: $649.99(32 percent off $871.85)

3. Save 50 Percent on the Essential Phone

Save 50 percent on the Essential Phone Halo Edge. The Amazon exclusive phone has a matte finish and an edge-to-edge Quad HD display, which is the largest display of any phone.

It has a 13MP Dual RGB + Mono Rear camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video recording, enabling more natural looking shots and high-resolution video. It has 128GB of storage to store any photos or videos you take. It’s water and dust-resistant.

The Click Connector allows your phone to connect to your accessories magnetically while powering them, so you never have to find an outlet to charge them again. The phone comes with Amazon Alexa, so you can get real-time answers to questions, control home devices, and shop for items on Amazon with your voice.

The phone runs on Android and updates with the latest Android features. It’s meant to evolve, so you don’t have to buy a new phone every year. Amazon users love the phone, calling it “amazing.”

Price: $249.99 (50 percent off $499)

4. Huawei Mate SE Factory Unlocked

This “Amazon’s Choice” unlocked phone has a 5.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, delivering a great immersive experience. The dual-lens 16MP front camera and 2MP rear camera has a portrait mode and ultra-fast focus time.

The phone operates on Android N+EMUI 5.1. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and is compatible with Micro SD cards for extra storage. The 3340 mAh battery stays charged for hours, and has a low-power mode to keep you going as long as possible.

It has dual-SIM capabilities, so you can switch between your work and personal life easily, or add an international SIM when you travel. Amazon users seem to love the phone for its camera, battery life, and large screen.

Price: $219 (13 percent off $249)

5. Huawei Honor 7 Unlocked Cell Phone

One of the most affordable smartphones on the market is even cheaper during Prime Days. The Huawei Honor 7 has an edge-to-edge screen with 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution and responsive touch technology.

Users, especially gamers, loved the immersive experience the edge-to-edge screen provided. It also has a split-screen function, so you can watch videos while also checking emails or chatting with friends.

The rounded edge makes it comfortable to hold while you capture photographs with the 16MP front camera and 2MP rear camera with auto-focus and portrait mode. The battery lasts longer than a full day, and also has an ultra saving power mode.

One user called it an “amazing value,” and said he “can’t believe how many features are included in such a cheap phone.”

Price: $169.99 (16 percent off $199)

