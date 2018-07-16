10 Best Prime Day Tech Deals (2018)

This year’s Amazon Prime Day will last 36 hours, which is six hours longer than in previous years. During this time you’ll find some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on your favorite tech goodies, from Bluetooth speakers to monitors, accessories and more.

As with previous years, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy these discounts. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to become a Prime member and take advantage of the free 30-day trial. Aside from fast and free shipping on most items, you’ll see steep savings and discounts exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

You’ll find some of the biggest tech deals of the year through Tuesday. However, the deals may change quickly, so be sure to check back often. You can also visit the Prime Day page for a wider selection of discounts.

1. $99 Off ASUS Chromebook Flip

The ASUS Chromebook Flip stands out for its flexible hinge, which allows you to use it in several modes. For example, you can use it as a traditional laptop or a tablet. If you’re watching a movie, just flip the screen back. This Chromebook features 4GB DDR4 RAM and 32GB storage. You can expect the battery to last up to 12 hours per charge.

Price: $249.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

2. $30 Off Google WiFi System (1 Pack)

If your WiFi connection is spotty at best, it may be time to look for a replacement. The Google WiFi System is a connected router that provides uninterrupted WiFi coverage in your living space. The fastest, cleanest channel is selected to ensure your devices remain connected. You can set up the system using the accompanying app.

Price: $99.00 (23 percent off MSRP)

3. 27 Percent Off Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (9.7 Inch)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes in black and silver. Both versions have a generous 9.7-inch display, complete with crisp and clear HDR AMOLED display. You can use the included S Pen to draw, take notes and more. The keyboard attaches and detaches quickly and easily, depending on whether you need to type or use the touch screen.

Price: $399.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

4. $100 Off SanDisk SSD PLUS SSD (1TB)

If you don’t need quite so much storage space, the SanDisk SSD PLUS comes in capacities ranging from 120 to 960GB. The SSD will help your device boot up and shut down faster. Another perk is that it enhances burst write performance to easily handle your average PC workload. Its shockproof construction adds an extra element of protection.

Price: $149.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. $141 Off LG 34UC79G-B Curved UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor

This stunning curved gaming monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate along with blur reduction, so even the most intense action looks crisp and vivid. This monitor is compatible with Windows and features AMD FreeSync technology. A fast response time means you won’t notice any lags as you play.

Price: $384.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

6. $174 Off Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones are compatible with Samsung and Android devices, and are worth the splurge if you’re looking for some peace and quiet. Whether you travel frequently, use public transportation or just want to immerse yourself in your favorite music, the QuietComfort 25 headphones drown out background noise for a comfortable and meaningful listening experience. The headphones feature a lightweight and comfortable design around the ears so that you can use them for hours at a time.

Price: $125.00 (58 percent off MSRP)

7. $75 Off Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Enhance your home’s security with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. This smart doorbell works with Alexa, so you can control it via voice commands. You’ll need existing doorbell wiring to use this doorbell. Features include crisp 1080p HD video, night vision and the ability to see video on demand.

Price: $174.00 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. 50 Percent Off Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera

You’ll save 50 percent off the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera with this Prime Day deal. The camera features 1080p full HD video, so that you can clearly see what’s going on inside and outside your home. It’s also equipped with night vision. This device works with Alexa, and features two-way audio. Cloud Cam continues to get smarter and gain more features.

Price: $59.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. $513 Off ViewSonic VX4380-4K 4K UHD Frameless LED IPS Monitor (43-Inch)

The price of this 4K UHD frameless IPS monitor has been reduced nearly 50 percent, or over $500, for this year’s Amazon Prime Day. Highlights include a large screen for multi-tasking, anti-flicker technology and a blue light filter to reduce eye strain during the day. Connectivity inputs include USB, HDMI 2.0, MiniDisplayPort and more.

Price: $524.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

10. $100 Off Harman Kardon Allure

Get $100 off the Harman Kardon Allure, a voice-activated speaker with Alexa voice service. The Allure features surround sound and wireless Bluetooth streaming technology. It also stands out no matter where you put it in your home, thanks to 360 degree lighting. A built-in subwoofer delivers a rich, smooth sound.

Price: $149.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

