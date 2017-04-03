40 Best Toys for 6 Year Old Boys 2018 (Updated)

What is the earliest memory that you have? Chances are, if you’re still a young adult, you can remember things vaguely from as early as when you were 3 years old. In fact, most adults can’t remember anything that happened to them prior to age 3, thanks to what’s called “childhood amnesia”. However, I bet you can remember a few memories from when you were 6.

Being a 6 year old is the best. Not a single worry in the world, and you’re at the perfect age when you can still play with toys meant for younger kids without having to worry about being “too cool” but you don’t quite yet have the responsibilities that your older siblings might already have. While it’s mostly the people around you who helped you to create your memories back then, the material things, like toys, can help influence those memories. For example, what would my father and I have been doing had we not had a baseball to throw in the backyard?

With that in mind, we know your year is filled with gift-giving occasions, ranging from Valentine’s Day to Easter to Christmas, and of course, birthdays. So to make things a bit easier for you, we’ve compiled a mega list of the top 40 best toys for 6 year old boys.

1. LEGO Batman Movie Mr. Freeze Ice Attack Building Kit

Forget about Christian Bale or Michael Keaton; the LEGO Batman is the best Batman there is. And since making the transition to the big screen, LEGO Batman has only grown in popularity. Chances are, your 6-year-old has seen The Lego Batman Movie, and if he has, I bet it was one of his favorite movies so far. Of course, along with the latest movie comes a new wave of LEGO kits, and the LEGO Batman Movie Mr. Freeze Ice Attack Building Kit is the best of Lego’s new toys.

This kit features the frozen villain, complete with Mr. Freeze’s exosuit that has a stud-shooting freeze gun and some cool translucent blue components. It comes with Batman, Mr. Freeze, and a security guard, as well as a large power plant, complete with an ice prison.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Lifetime Pro Court Adjustable Portable Basketball System

Getting your kids outside and exercising is, of course, incredibly important. And, basketball is a great way to get them to WANT to go outside and play. Putting one of these Lifetiime Pro Court Portable Basketball hoops in my driveway was one of the best decisions for my kids’ sake. Basketball is one of those sports that requires discipline and practice to excel at, and if they’re half as competitive as I am, they’ll love playing 1 on 1 games. The hoop is adjustable from 7.5 to 10 feet in 6-inch increments so it will be able to grow with them. What’s more, it’s designed for outdoor use, and it won’t rust easily or quickly.

Price: $129.93 (13 percent off MSRP)

3. EpochAir Fidget Cube

There are so many fidget cubes on the market now, it’s tough to determine which one to actually get for your kids. Due to their explosion in popularity over the past six months, many clones and poorly made toys have hit the market. That’s bad for consumers, but if you’re looking for the best fidget cube available, look at the EpochAir Fidget Cube. It comes in at only $7.99, has Prime shipping, and it is more durable than most others you’d find anywhere else. It’s made with high quality plastic, and each side has something for your kids to fidget with (which is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety in children). Plus, the EpochAir one has the coolest look, with a lime green on black matte design that your 6-year-old boy will love.

Price: $7.99

4. Battleship Game

If he’s starting to show even a glimmer of competitiveness already, it’s likely that he would LOVE Battleship, the classic Hasbro board game that places two players in an epic naval battle for the ages. The Battleship game can be a lot of fun, especially if you’re there playing against them and making ridiculous ship explosion sounds.

Price: $11.93

5. Pie Face Showdown Game

Another great indoor game for kids is Pie Face Showdown. Admittedly, things get a bit messy when they’re playing, due to the fact that you use whipped cream. However, it’s nothing a few paper towels can’t clean up. Pie Face Showdown was one of the hottest toys in 2016, and it’s incredibly easy (and more importantly, fun) to play. It has a throwing arm set in the middle that contains whipped cream in a pie thrower that rests on the hand. The idea of the game is to get the arm to venture towards your opponent’s face, launching the whipped cream into their pie hole. To do so, you’re tapping a big red button as fast as you can in an attempt to control the arm.

Price: $19.00

6. Roblox Series 1 Work at a Pizza Action Figure

Roblox is one of the most popular games for kids in 2017, and it’s aimed at the 6-year-old crowd. Recently, the company announced a complete rebranding, with a new logo and a brand new line of toys — their first line. The Series 1 Work at a Pizza Action Figure is one of the best Roblox toys available. It comes with a pizza chef, delivery boy, a delivery scooter, and pizza boxes.

Price: $23.93

7. LEGO City Fire Ladder Truck

LEGO pretty much has the toy market cornered for the 5-10 year old crowd. Given the fact that boys also have a fascination with big trucks, one of the best LEGO toys for 6-year-olds is the LEGO CIty Fire Ladder Truck set, which comes with an awesome fire truck, an extinguisher, a shovel, circular saw, water studs, and an axe, as well as two firemen. The truck has a super cool design that includes an extending ladder, rope hose, and an oil barrel.

Price: $18.99

8. Step2 Contemporary Chef Kitchen

Step2 has a lot of great toys for cheap, and their Contemporary Chef Kitchen is one of the best kitchen playsets available. It comes with a 20 piece accessory set that includes food, pans, dishes, and more. It has an electronic stove burner that lights up and makes a few cooking sounds, and the cabinets and storage baskets help to keep it organized when it’s not being used.

Price: $99.99

9. Nerf N-Strike Mega Centurion

When it comes to buying gifts for boys, you can never go wrong with Nerf guns. There are so many different types of NERF products available, that it can be hard to pick just one. But one of the best, in our books, is the Nerf N-Strike Mega Centurion, which fires big darts (Mega) up to 100 feet. These darts make noise as they traverse through the air, and they’re easy to load. It comes with a bipod stand for easy use, as well.

Price: $34.52 (42 percent off MSRP)

10. Code & Go Robot Mouse by Learning Resources

STEM toys are bigger than ever, and the category is growing. One of our favorite STEM toys available for 6 year old boys is the Code & Go Robot Mouse by Learning Resources. It’s recommended for ages 5+, and it comes with a cute-looking mouse that is used to teach your kids the super basic coding methods. The object is to code the mouse to be able to get to the cheese using directional commands that are programmed into the mouse. It’s super easy for adults, but it provides a great challenge for the younger crowd.

Price: $40.68 (32 percent off MSRP)

11. Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set

Hot Wheels is also another great go-to brand when it comes to 6 year old boys, as the majority of what they’re pushing can be played with by that age. This Criss Cross Crash Track Set is intended to create close calls and total wipeouts for up to four cars at a time, as the 16 foot track has motorized boosters and a large dedicated crash zone.

Price: $34.97 (22 percent off MSRP)

12. Laser Pegs 6-in-1 Monster Truck Set

Think LEGOs, but with illumination. No, these aren’t actually from the LEGO company, but these Laser Pegs basically serve a similar function, allowing kids to build with blocks to create something. This kit comes with everything needed to create a Monster Truck, including 66 tinted construction bricks and one laser peg that lights it all up. We also included the Laser Pegs 6-in-1 Monster Truck Set in our list of the best toys for 7 year old boys.

Price: $13.95 (37 percent off MSRP)

13. K’Nex 70 Model Building Set

For indoor play, you can’t beat a K’Nex kit, like this 70 Model Building Set that comes with a massive 705 pieces. It comes with 70 building ideas, and it’s great for STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math). It also comes with a well-designed storage crate for safe keeping.

Although the box says it’s recommended for ages 7+, 6 year olds will love it as well, and as long as you’re watching them closely, they should be okay to use it as well and start building to their imagination’s content.

Price: $19.98 (50 percent off MSRP)

14. Deluxe Platform Swing

While having toys to keep them occupied in the great indoors is important, having numerous outdoor toys at their disposal is even more important if you want to keep them active. This Deluxe Platform Swing is to be hung from a giant tree, and it holds up to 250 pounds (and more than one kid can sit on it at once). It measures at 40″L x 30″W.

Price: $129.00

15. Razor Powerwing

Two years ago, the Razor PowerWing was one of the hottest Christmas gifts of the year. And now that they’ve dropped in price, they’re a great option when you’re buying holiday or birthday gifts for 6-year old boys. There are a few color options available, including blue, pink, and silver (although you’ll pay more for the silver one), and it looks cool. Instead of the typical way of scootering, your kid will use kinetic motion to create movement, caused by twisting his feet. This means he doesn’t have to use one foot to kick and the other to steer; he can just scoot about without ever leaving the Powerwing.

Price: $63.99

16. Hot Wheels Monster Jam Giant Grave Digger Truck

You shouldn’t be too surprised to see another Hot Wheels product on this list, as I’ve stated my love for the company’s products when it comes to gift-giving potential. Their Monster Jam Giant Grave Digger Truck looks great with a 1:10 scale body, making it huge in comparison to many other toy trucks on the market.

Price: $21.99

17. Multifit RC Boat for Kids

RC boats can be a lot of fun for adults and kids alike, but most of the best RC boats on the market aren’t age appropriate for the younger crowd because of their speed and agility. But the Multifit RC Boat for Kids is a great remote control boat for young boys, as it’s not too fast and it’s easy to control. It’s great for pools and ponds, and it makes for a great summer toy when the weather starts warming up.

Price: $29.62

18. Qwirkle

Qwirkle is another great tabletop game for kids that has super simple rules so that it’s easy to play. In Qwirkle, players are tasked with simply building lines by matching tiles based on either their color or their shape, and each time they do, they earn points. The more points a player has, the more likely they are to win. It’s a great way to introduce critical thinking, analysis and problem solving while they’re having fun playing a game with the rest of the family.

Price: $20.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

19. Nerf N-Strike Blazin’ Bow Blaster

Bows are super cool, which is why you’re starting to see more and more video game protagonists use them as their main weapon. The Nerf N-Strike Blazin’ Bow Blaster is one of the best looking NERF bows available, and it’s super easy to load and use. It has a massive 20-inch wingspan and it comes with three giant foam arrows. Users can fire their toy weapon up to 40 feet.

Price: $23.31

20. Discovery Toys Marbleworks Marble Run Deluxe Set

Want to watch amazement and awe take over his face? Get him a marble racer, like this one by Discovery Toys. It helps them to develop hand-eye coordination, logical thinking and visual tracking skills, but it does so in a way that’s super fun and unique. The pieces all come apart, allowing them to conceptualize and create their own marble run, allowing them to create their own complex marble race with up to six marbles. Want to hear them scream with laughter? I can tell you the Marbleworks Marble Run is a great way to do that.

Price: $84.99

21. Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Although your youngster is likely too young to watch any of the Ghostbusters movies, the cartoon from the 90s is still fair game. More importantly, though, is that their coolness is appreciated at all ages. Playmobile, a well-known toymaker that typically aims their sites at the younger crowd, has created a truly awesome Ghostbusters Ecto-1 replica kit that’s intended for 6-year-olds and over. This version of the legendary vehicle of the original Ghostbusters is super easy to put together, and it comes with bendable figures of Zeddemore and Janine. The vehicle also has lights and sounds, so your kids will be able to have some ghostbusting fun after they’ve put it together.

Price: $44.99

22. NERF Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Contaminator

There’s no denying that NERF is the leading brand for the best water guns on the market, and they’ve taken their Zombie Strike line of Nerf guns and combined it with their water gun line to make the Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Contaminator, the ultimate water gun for the impending zombie apocalypse. It’s a pump-action water gun that holds 24 fluid ounces and it shoots up to 38 feet. It looks super cool, so it’ll get that immediate reaction you’re looking for when they unwrap their gift.

Price: $22.20

23. WowWee Robosapien Humanoid Robot

Although it isn’t new, the WowWee Robosapien Humanoid Robot is still one of the best gifts for boys around the age of 6. This thing is a lot of fun. It has four different programming modes, and it’s one of the more intelligent consumer-ready toy robots we’ve gotten our hands on. It’s programmable to react to different actions: touch, being picked up, or sounds. It has two-speed walking, can dance rather well, and it’s friendly.

Price: $54.97 (39 percent off MSRP)

24. Cars 3 Trouble Board Game

Of course, with a brand new Cars movie comes an awesome new line of Cars 3 toys. For instance, the brand new Cars 3 Trouble Board game, which takes the typical Trouble game and sets it in the demolition derby from the new animated feature film. Instead of the typical Trouble game pieces, your job is to get all four of your cars to the finish line before your opponent does.

Price: $14.99

25. STEM Club Toy Subscription: 5-7 Year Olds

Amazon’s introduction of the STEM club toy subscription has been very well-received, and they have a subscription that’s aimed for 5 to 7 year olds that’s absolutely great. It features some of the best STEM toys on the market that are hand-picked by Amazon’s toy experts. These toys will give your children hands-on experiments and other types of hands-on fun activities revolving around electricity, earth science, and math. Every month, Amazon will send your child one high-quality STEM toy that will not only provide them with something fun but also STEM learning.

Price: $19.99/month

26. NERF Nitro Longshot Smash

NERF guns are cool, but their new line of car-shooting guns is even cooler. The Nerf Nitro LongShot Smash, for instance, shoots foam cars that are specifically designed for speed and distance. It comes with a long-jump ramp, two cars, and four obstacles. Cars are loaded up and then shot out like any NERF gun would shoot a dart. It’s a super strange idea, but it works REALLY well, and it’s a lot of fun.

Price: $19.97

27. Swimline Giant Shootball Inflatable Pool Toy

Sure, you can buy a basketball hoop for the pool, but what about putting a basketball hoop in the pool? Check out the Swimline Giant Shootball pool toy. It’s an inflatable that’s made out of heavy gauge vinyl, and when inflated, it’s the perfect water basketball hoop. There’s a hoop at the top where you shoot the ball in, and each outlet window has a different denomination (100, 50, 25, etc) to create a twist on the typical game of basketball.

Price: $39.49

28. Scientific Explorer Magic Science Kit for Wizards Only

Everyone wants to be a wizard, and some science experiments will make him feel like a wizard for sure! The Scientific Explorer Magic Science Kit for Wizards Only is a unique kit that teaches some basic chemical reactions that are sure to awe. It comes with 4 test tubes, and some safe chemicals like citric acid, baking soda, oil, red cabbage powder, color tablets, and zinc sulfide. It comes with a guide to show you and your kids how to make some cool things happen with science!

Price: $16.25 (32 percent off MSRP)

29. The Original Stomp Rocket: Dueling 4-Rocket

Challenge your friends to a stomp-off with the Original Stomp Rocket: Dueling 4-Rocket Kit. With this set, you can launch two rockets at the same time, and your 6-year-old and his buddy can see who can get their rocket to go higher. There’s no electronics, no batteries, and no charging need; it’s 100% powered by a stomp.

Price: $21.00

30. Rocket Copters

LED lights are always cool, and helicopters are always cool, so when you put the two together? BOOM — an awesome toy for your kids to play with. Check out the new Rocket Copters. They’re slingshot LED helicopters that launch up to 120 feet into the air, providing an LED light show as they travel upwards. Each kit comes with 6 rocket copters and three launchers. The manufacturer’s recommended age for these is 8+, but there’s no reason a 6 year old can’t use them with adult supervision.

Price: $7.88 (20 percent off MSRP)

31. Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition

Amazon’s newest Kindle Fire, the Fire 7, is a great kids tablet that’s under $100. It’s now thinner, lighter, and has a longer battery life than its predecessor, and it has a beautiful 7″ IPS display that provides beautiful colors and sharper text. It has an 8 hour battery life, and it comes ready to use with Alexa.

Best of all is that it comes with a no questions asked 2 year replacement policy, meaning if they break it, you’ll get a replacement free of charge. It comes in blue, pink, and yellow.

Price: $100 (16GB)

32. Connect 4

Calling the classic Connect 4 game anything other than a masterpiece should be a crime. It’s equal parts easy and competitive. For those who haven’t played, the goal is to simply get four of your color discs in a row and call yourself the victor. It’s easy enough for 6 year olds, and fun enough for adults to play with their six year olds a win/win.

Price: $7.89

33. Cars 3 Travel Time Mack Playset

One of the best Cars 3 toys is Mack’s Travel Time playset. It’s great for pushing around other cars and storytelling/role playing. It comes with Luigi and Guido figures, and it has a detailed interior play area that fits up to 4 total vehicles. It’ll certainly be a great gift this Christmas.

Price: $14.61 (27 percent off MSRP)

34. Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man w/ Spider Racer

Your 6 year old is probably cool, but he’ll never be Spider-Man riding a Spider Racer cool. This playset comes with a 6 inch scale Spidey figure, a Spider Racer, and 2 Nerf Web Darts that launches from the vehicle. It’s one of the best Spider-Man toys on Amazon right now.

Price: $24.99

35. Comic Dress Up Costumes 5 Pack

What kid DOESN’T love dressing up as their favorite superheroes? Check out this incredible Superhero Costumes 5 Pack that features five capes: Superman, Spider-Man, Captain America, The Flash, and Batman. It also comes with corresponding masks. Sure, Superman doesn’t wear a mask and Captain America doesn’t wear a cape, but it’s all in good fun!

Price: $21.95 (9 percent off MSRP)

36. Transformers the Last Knight Knight Armor Turbo Changer Bumblebee

I’ve never personally been a big fan of the Transformers franchise, but there’s no denying that they’ve got some of the coolest toys around. Take this Knight Armor Turbo Changer Bumblebee, for instance, which converts to a Chevrolet Camaro. It’s super easy to go from Transformer to car, but it comes with instructions, anyway.

Price: $15.83 (21 percent off MSRP)

37. LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Building Kit

Dinosaur toys will never go out of style, and when you bring LEGO’s imaginative minds to the toy genre, great things happen. Check out this LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Building Kit. It has 174 pieces, and despite being recommended for 7 year olds and older, it’s a great model to build with your 6 year old.

Price: $12.79 (15 percent off MSRP)

38. Creativity for Kids Grow n Glow Terrarium

The Grow n Glow Terrarium by Creativity for Kids allows your child to craft a cool terrarium that they can keep right in their bedrooms to watch grow. It glows in the dark, thanks to the 45 included glow in the dark stickers, and it also comes with resin figures and garden-inspired stickers.

Price: $11.53

39. Brain Flakes 500pc Set

Despite sounding like something smart people eat for breakfast, these Brain Flakes are incredible. Get your kids working with STEM toys as they build to their heart’s content with these round discs that connect to each other.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

40. Simon Memory Game

Another classic game on this list is the Simon Electronic Memory Game. Four colors will illuminate in specific patterns, challenging your kids to remember the patterns in their head and repeat them when it’s their turn. So much fun, and it’ll keep them busy for HOURS.

Price: $16.68

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.