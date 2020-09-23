101 Best Toys for 11 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

The Nintendo Switch is hands down the best video game console for kids.

Not only does this console play on the TV, you can also undock it and use it as a tablet.

The best part? The fact Nintendo-made games are all aimed at children.

In terms of which games would be suitable for an 11 year old, you’ve got New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Oddysey (which is my personal pick), as well as Minecraft, and Pokemon Let’s GO! to name a few!

[Note: if they ask if it can play Fortnite, the answer is yes, but just keep in mind that game is aimed at 13 years and up]

If you’re after some games the whole family can play, you’ve also got 1, 2, Switch and Mario Party.

The beauty of Switch games is that a lot of them can be played even by people who’ve never touched a video game.

Games like 1, 2, Switch include such gems like using the controller to have a sword fight or jiggling it around like a box to guess how many balls are inside (made possible via the excellent built-in vibration function).

Although a fair amount of kids will opt for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, if you’re after a console with suitable games for the right age group, you can’t go wrong with the Nintendo Switch.

And finally, IGN says the best feature about the Switch is the fact it can be played anywhere.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated