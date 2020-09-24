101 Best Toys for 6-Year-Old Boys

How many fond memories do you have of playing on the floor as a kid? Same. But how about if you had a 3D rug to play on? How much cooler would that have been?

Honestly, the IVI Mini City Thick 3D Kids Play Rug is unlike anything you’ve seen. The detail in this 3D rug is insane. One minute you could be sailing at sea, the next you’re driving around 3D roads.

Though pricey, it’s hard to grumble too much. Use the zoom function on the product page and you can really get an idea of how intricate this toy is. The value is totally justified.

In terms of size, this thing is huge, coming in at 54 by 71 inches. So yeah, make sure you’ve got a clear floor before they play.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated