101 Best Toys for 6-Year-Old Boys

Looking for some awesome toys for 6-year-old boys? With such a great selection of new toys, and of course, birthdays scattered throughout the year, we know shopping for kids can be tough. So to make things a bit easier for you, we’ve compiled a mega list of the very best toys for 6-year-old boys in 2020.
How many fond memories do you have of playing on the floor as a kid? Same. But how about if you had a 3D rug to play on? How much cooler would that have been?
Honestly, the IVI Mini City Thick 3D Kids Play Rug is unlike anything you’ve seen. The detail in this 3D rug is insane. One minute you could be sailing at sea, the next you’re driving around 3D roads.
Though pricey, it’s hard to grumble too much. Use the zoom function on the product page and you can really get an idea of how intricate this toy is. The value is totally justified.
In terms of size, this thing is huge, coming in at 54 by 71 inches. So yeah, make sure you’ve got a clear floor before they play.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is the most contemporary Lego set around.
Gone are the instruction manuals, and in are mobile devices. Kids these days love tech, so being able to connect the Mario figure via Bluetooth to a mobile device and have the screen explain how everything works is pure genius.
That Bluetooth connectivity isn’t just for building, either. Different blocks in the set produce different sound effects when Mario interacts with them. See a question mark block? Have Mario bounce on it and see what happens.
This set tasks kids with building their own Mario course. Can they race past Goombas and best Bowser Jr. in the allotted time? Once they’ve built it the way Lego expects, they’re then free to rebuild it however they see fit.
It’s a really fun set, and a brilliant spin on both Super Mario and traditional Lego. If your child’s into video games, this set is an absolute must.
Just keep in mind, this is the only way to get the Mario figure, so buy this set before you buy others from this range.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
For the kids who love to build their own creations, there’s the Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box 3.0.
The beauty of this set is the ability to create multiple versions of different builds. One minute you’ve got a castle, the next it’s a lighthouse.
There are instructions showing how to rebuild into the different structures, so you’re not building blind, don’t worry!
This set has 564 pieces in total, so there’s a lot to keep kids busy here.
One thing to keep in mind, it is geared towards ages eight and up. I would assume that’s due to the complexity of some of the builds. If, however, you’re like me and enjoy helping your kids build their Lego creations, you’ll be fine.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
One of the most popular toys right now is the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Series.
These toys are super unique. They’re stretchy and full of goo, and pack in a ton of style. Remember Stretch Armstrong? They’re like that, only with cool monster designs.
They’re great for playing with and they double up as a stress toy. Seriously, even parents will find themselves squeezing them. It’s so satisfying!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If we’re talking the best toys, there’s no way we can’t mention the Merax 15 FT Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net.
Kids LOVE trampolines. That’s just how it is. When the sun’s beaming, nothing beats bouncing out in the back. Nothing!
One thing you always need to consider when buying trampolines is safety, which is where the Merax trampoline excels.
Each of the five poles come in a thick foam padding. In a similar vein, this trampoline makes use of 108 galvanized trampoline springs, so they’re not going to break any time soon.
Sure, this is pricey, but when you factor in how many years of usage they’re going to get out of it, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Getting your kids outside and exercising is, of course, incredibly important. And, basketball is a great way to get them to WANT to go outside and play.
Putting one of these Lifetiime Pro Court Portable Basketball hoops in my driveway was one of the best decisions for my kids’ sake. Basketball is one of those sports that requires discipline and practice to excel at, and if they’re half as competitive as I am, they’ll love playing 1 on 1 games. The hoop is adjustable from 7.5 to 10 feet in 6-inch increments so it will be able to grow with them. What’s more, it’s designed for outdoor use, and it won’t rust easily or quickly.
If you’ve got a Fire Tablet, which you should given how affordable they are, the Osmo – Genius Kit for Fire Tablet is the best learning experience around.
Osmo is a learning game that blends tech with fun. Place the tablet on the stand then use the included toys to learn as you play.
As what kids will be learning, we’re talking problem-solving, puzzles, math, drawing, improving listening, physics, as well as spelling and vocabulary.
There’s a lot here, and it’s hard to convey just how magic Osmo is. I’ve included a YouTube video that I really recommend watching to get a full overview.
Recommended Ages: 5 to 12 Years
The video game Minecraft Dungeons is HUGE right now, so it makes sense kids will want Lego sets based on the game to play with.
The LEGO Minecraft The Redstone Battle Set is a darn near perfect set. The Redstone Golem is incredible, and the Redstone Monstrosity is on another level.
On top of that, you also get a buildable crafting area, mini-figures, weapons from the game, and a loot pig. A LOOT PIG!
It’s a really cool set I can see being a big hit with kids everywhere.
It’s aimed at eight years and up, presumably due to the complexity of the redstone monsters. If your child is used to building Lego, they should be fine. If not, it’s worth having mom or dad keeping an eye open in case they need to hop in.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If it’s fun you’re after, the Costzon Pedal Go-Kart is your next purchase.
Trying to get kids to exercise isn’t easy. Sure, they’ll run around, but as they grow, they tend to prefer playing video games or watching YouTube. To help keep them fit, it’s worth investing in something like a go-kart. If it’s fun, they won’t even know it’s exercise.
This go-kart boasts an ergonomic design, sturdy materials, and comes ASTM certified. It also looks like a Batmobile, which is super stylish.
Recommended Ages: 3 to 8 Years
Although your youngster is likely too young to watch any of the Ghostbusters movies, the cartoon from the 90s is still fair game. More importantly, though, is that their coolness is appreciated at all ages. Playmobil, a well-known toymaker that typically aims their sites at the younger crowd, has created a truly awesome Ghostbusters Ecto-1 replica kit that’s intended for 6-year-olds and over. This version of the legendary vehicle of the original Ghostbusters is super easy to put together, and it comes with bendable figures of Zeddemore and Janine. The vehicle also has lights and sounds, so your kids will be able to have some ghostbusting fun after they’ve put it together.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to watch amazement and awe take over his face? Get him a marble racer, like this one by Discovery Toys. It helps them to develop hand-eye coordination, logical thinking and visual tracking skills, but it does so in a way that’s super fun and unique. The pieces all come apart, allowing them to conceptualize and create their own marble run, allowing them to create their own complex marble race with up to six marbles. Want to hear them scream with laughter? I can tell you the Marbleworks Marble Run is a great way to do that.
Kids are going wild for Baby Yoda toys right now thanks to the popularity of The Mandalorian TV show. If you’re after some stylish The Child merch, this Star Wars The Bounty Collection 2-Pack is the way to go.
This pack comes with two Baby Yodas, one with the “Don’t leave!” look and another playing with the ball.
If you’re after something to jazz up a shelf, you really won’t go wrong with these 2.2-inch figures.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If your family has a dad who grew up in the 80s or 90s, chances are GI Joe will be one of their favorites.
If you’re looking to get your kid into GI Joe, or you want to relive your youth, the range of Hasbro GI Joe Figures are incredible.
They share a similar DNA to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series in that they nail the likeness, are highly detailed, and feature a ton of articulation.
Marvel Legends are currently the best figures on the market in that price range, so you know the GI Joe figures are going to go down well.
Suffice to say, whether it’s for playing with or posing, Hasbro knows how to make a figure.
Below is everything you can currently collect. I’m thinking Snake Eyes and Destro would be the smart choices to start, right?
The LIFETIME Adventure Tunnel Playset is the coolest toy on this list. Just. LOOK. AT! IT!
Two swings, a tunnel, climbing rope, slide, and a stylish clubhouse area make up this behemoth of a set.
This is a free-standing set, too, so you don’t need to worry about concrete or anything that could damage your garden.
Safety is front and center here. All of the hard edges have been rounded and covered up with plastic caps to avoid accidents.
Okay. You can’t get around how pricey this is, but with these kinds of toys, they’re an investment. They’re not going to play with it for a week then toss it out. It’s going to be there until they move out! You can’t really get better value than that.
Dimensions: 191 x 161 x 128.6 (inches)
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Imaginext makes some of the best toys for 6-year-old boys around, and the Imaginext Transforming Batmobile is legit awesome.
Kids love Batman and kids love RC cars. It’s a match made in heaven.
What’s especially brilliant here is it isn’t just a Batmobile. Pop the included Batman figure into the red disc, twist, and this beast transforms into a fully-fledged tank!
Kids are sure to be amazed by this monster of a toy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Imaginext DC Super Friends Robo Batcave has everything a child could want.
Batman figure? It’s got that. How about a big structure to play in? It’s got a Batcave! Robots? Everything needs robots, and there’s a sleek Batrobot you can actually put Batman inside of.
As this is Imaginext, there’s also a selection of moving parts and secrets to uncover with the Batman figure.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Imaginext RC Transforming Batbot is one toy every child should own. It’s so freaking cool.
On one hand, it’s a giant robot kids can drive around. On the other, it transforms into a tank kids can drive around! What’s not to love?
Normally transforming can be quite harder for younger kids, but Imaginext always manages to create something that’s easy to understand and use.
If you’re after something with the wow factor, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Something else you can never go wrong with? Dinosaurs.
The Imaginext Jurassic World T-Rex Playset has a lot going for it. You can trap it, but then when you want to break it out, the handle on the back launches the T-Rex into a chomping action. The car that comes with the set is the perfect size for a T-Rex snack.
It’s cool, and sure to lead to some fun role-playing adventures. Plus, you know, dinosaurs are always in.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re new to Imaginext and want to pad out a child’s collection without breaking the bank, this Imaginext DC Super Heroes vs. Villains Exclusive 6-Pack is well worth grabbing.
This exclusive set features six different characters – Superman, Lex Luthor, Batman, Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cheetah. It also comes with accessories.
What’s cool here is you get the hero and their arch-nemesis, meaning kids can start recreating their favorite shows or comics the moment the wrapper’s off.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’ve got space in the backyard and the weather’s nice, you won’t go wrong with the Sable Inflatable Pool.
This is one pool that’s built to last. It’s made from Phthalate and is lead-free. The company behind this pool claim it’s 60 percent thicker than other pools on the market. While that sounds like marketing speak to me, it’s going to be nice and thick to avoid accidental punctures.
This pool also features three air chambers to help add durability when it’s in use and boasts a 90-degree vertical drainpipe so tidying up is nice and simple.
As I say, if the sun’s out, nothing beats chilling outback in a pool with a nice cold drink in hand.
Dimensions: 118″ X 72″ X 20″
Recommended Ages: 6 Months and Up
LEGO pretty much has the toy market cornered for the 5-10-year-old crowd. Given the fact that boys also have a fascination with big trucks, one of the best LEGO toys for 6-year-olds is the LEGO CIty Fire Ladder Truck set, which comes with an awesome fire truck, an extinguisher, a shovel, circular saw, water studs, and an axe, as well as two firemen. The truck has a super cool design that includes an extending ladder, rope hose, and an oil barrel.
Step2 has a lot of great toys for cheap, and their Contemporary Chef Kitchen is one of the best kitchen playsets available. It comes with a 20 piece accessory set that includes food, pans, dishes, and more. It has an electronic stove burner that lights up and makes a few cooking sounds, and the cabinets and storage baskets help to keep it organized when it’s not being used.
While having toys to keep them occupied in the great indoors is important, having numerous outdoor toys at their disposal is even more important if you want to keep them active.
This Spider Web Swing is designed to be hung from a giant tree, and it holds up to 600 pounds meaning more than one kid can sit on it at once. If you’re factoring in siblings, that’s sure to be a plus.
In terms of size, this swing comes in at 40-inches, so it’s nice and spacious.
If you’re looking for something a bit more formidable, check out our list of the best wooden swing sets.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
When it comes to buying gifts for boys, you can never go wrong with Nerf guns. There are so many different types of NERF products available, that it can be hard to pick just one. But one of the best, in our books, is the Nerf N-Strike Mega Centurion, which fires big darts (Mega) up to 100 feet. These darts make noise as they traverse through the air, and they’re easy to load. It comes with a bipod stand for easy use, as well.
STEM toys are bigger than ever, and the category is growing. One of our favorite STEM toys available for 6 year old boys is the Code & Go Robot Mouse by Learning Resources. It’s recommended for ages 5+, and it comes with a cute-looking mouse that is used to teach your kids the super basic coding methods. The object is to code the mouse to be able to get to the cheese using directional commands that are programmed into the mouse. It’s super easy for adults, but it provides a great challenge for the younger crowd.
Hot Wheels is also another great go-to brand when it comes to 6 year old boys, as the majority of what they’re pushing can be played with by that age. This Criss Cross Crash Track Set is intended to create close calls and total wipeouts for up to four cars at a time, as the 16 foot track has motorized boosters and a large dedicated crash zone.
There are plenty of great imaginative toys for 6 year olds as well, like this one. Think LEGOs, but with illumination. No, these aren’t actually from the LEGO company, but these Laser Pegs basically serve a similar function, allowing kids to build with blocks to create something. This kit comes with everything needed to create a Monster Truck, including 66 tinted construction bricks and one laser peg that lights it all up. We also included the Laser Pegs 6-in-1 Monster Truck Set in our list of the best toys for 7 year old boys.
For indoor play, you can’t beat a K’Nex kit, like this 70 Model Building Set that comes with a massive 705 pieces. It comes with 70 building ideas, and it’s great for STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math). It also comes with a well-designed storage crate for safe keeping.
Although the box says it’s recommended for ages 7+, 6 year olds will love it as well, and as long as you’re watching them closely, they should be okay to use it as well and start building to their imagination’s content.
Two years ago, the Razor PowerWing was one of the hottest Christmas gifts of the year. And now that they’ve dropped in price, they’re a great option when you’re buying holiday or birthday gifts for 6-year old boys. There are a few color options available, including blue, pink, and silver (although you’ll pay more for the silver one), and it looks cool. Instead of the typical way of scootering, your kid will use kinetic motion to create movement, caused by twisting his feet. This means he doesn’t have to use one foot to kick and the other to steer; he can just scoot about without ever leaving the Powerwing.
If you’re ever stuck wondering what to buy a 6 year old boy for his birthday, chances are that you can’t go wrong with a mega-sized monster truck toy.
You shouldn’t be too surprised to see another Hot Wheels product on this list, as I’ve stated my love for the company’s products when it comes to gift-giving potential. Their Monster Jam Giant Grave Digger Truck looks great with a 1:10 scale body, making it huge in comparison to many other toy trucks on the market.
RC boats can be a lot of fun for adults and kids alike, but most of the best RC boats on the market aren’t age-appropriate for the younger crowd because of their speed and agility. But the Multifit RC Boat for Kids is a great remote control boat for young boys, as it’s not too fast and it’s easy to control. It’s great for pools and ponds, and it makes for a great summer toy when the weather starts warming up.
happens when you combine chunky cars and break-neck crashes? You get the Boom City Racers!
If there’s ever a toy to have the cool factor, it’s this. Opening a toy is normally a generic process, but hat’s not true with Boom City Racers. To get your car, kids get to pull a ripcord and watch in delight as a car bursts from the rocket. Cool or what?
“With Boom City Racers, Moose Toys delivers innovation in the vehicle aisle,” says Paul Solomon, co-owner of Moose Toys.
“Our collectible race cars deliver ultimate high-speed races and cool explosions. The unique ‘rip, race, explode’ features deliver hours of play, challenging kids to master their unique ultimate race-and-explode challenges.”
What else kids will love is how when these cars smash into a wall, parts will fly off (although they can be easily put together again afterward). Is there anything more enjoyable than mega crashes? I think not.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Nintendo Switch is currently the best video game console for younger kids.
If you’re after something with a wide range of child-friendly games, forget the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the Switch is where it’s at.
The Nintendo Switch doubles up as two consoles. You can plug it into the TV and play it like a normal home console, but you can ‘switch’ it out of the dock and play it as a tablet. Cool or what?
Not only that, the controllers – known as joy-con – are easy to understand. In handheld mode they slot into the side of the console for extra stability, and while on the TV, you hold one in each hand.
I’ll break down what games are worth considering in separate posts on this guide. Suffice to say, if it’s a kids’ console you’re after, always go with the Nintendo Switch.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch is currently one of the biggest games on the planet.
There’s no violence or guns in Animal Crossing. The goal here is to live your best virtual life. Make money by selling vegetables or catching fish, buy your own home, furnish it and pay it off, then set out of a quest to renovate your own island.
Although it takes a while to get into and understand, Animal Crossing is a game you can get hundreds of hours out of. If it’s value for money you’re after, they don’t come any better than Animal Crossing.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you ask me, Pokemon Sword for Nintendo Switch is the best game on the Switch.
Kids love Pokemon. Whether they’ve played a game before or are watching the TV series on Netflix, Pokemon is everywhere.
Pokemon Sword is the first Pokemon game for the current generation of video games, meaning it’s got some extra features the older games don’t have (like fully-explorable areas).
Pokemon’s main hook has always been catching. You run around a luscious landscape in search of little monsters to capture, train, and go off on a colorful adventure with. Doesn’t that sound just lovely?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is the best kids’ game around.
It’s essentially virtual Lego. Grab some blocks and build whatever you can think of. Tiny houses? Castles? A mansion? A working calculator? Anything you can dream up can be built in Minecraft.
And as they grow older, there’s also a mode called Survival, where players need to scavenge food and survive in a mostly empty world. It’s challenging, and a lot of fun.
Although this game is rated E10 (mostly because there is cartoon violence), CommonSenseMedia has both the parent recommended age and the child recommended age both at six. Feel free to check out that site for a full breakdown if you have any concerns.
Recommended Ages: E10
If you know someone that loves video games and is a fan and user of the Nintendo Switch gaming system giving and getting video games is a solid move. It is one of those gifts you know will get a ton of use especially if they really enjoy the game content. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of those games that everybody really enjoys. It is a lot of fun for all ages and the Switch just adds to the fun of the game.
Also, it was just recognized as the top-selling fighting game of all-time.
Everyone wants to be a wizard, and some science experiments will make him feel like a wizard for sure! The Scientific Explorer Magic Science Kit for Wizards Only is a unique kit that teaches some basic chemical reactions that are sure to awe. It comes with 4 test tubes, and some safe chemicals like citric acid, baking soda, oil, red cabbage powder, color tablets, and zinc sulfide. It comes with a guide to show you and your kids how to make some cool things happen with science!
Fortnite is huge, as is NERF. Combine the two and you’re onto a winner.
There’s no denying that NERF is the leading brand for the blasters on the market, and with the introduction of a line of Fortnite-themed blasters, you know kids are going to want these.
The NERF Fortnite AR-Durrr Burger Blaster is a motorized blaster, meaning there’s no need to lock and load. It comes with 20 official NERF darts, and stickers to customize the white shell of the blaster.
This blaster is also based on a weapon skin found in Fortnite, which is sure to impress players of the video game. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
NERF guns are cool, but their new line of car-shooting guns is even cooler. The Nerf Nitro LongShot Smash, for instance, shoots foam cars that are specifically designed for speed and distance. It comes with a long-jump ramp, two cars, and four obstacles. Cars are loaded up and then shot out like any NERF gun would shoot a dart. It’s a super strange idea, but it works REALLY well, and it’s a lot of fun.
Man, the amount of fun I had as a kid making my own fort. Every kid should do that!
If you’re looking to help them with their role-play adventures (which is beneficial to their development), go with this Teepee Tent for Kids.
This set comes with a padded mat so they’ll be nice and comfortable, it’s easy to set up, and features a natural, non-toxic, unpainted cotton canvas.
Go on, let their imagination run wild.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after something to help your child with math, the Shifu Plugo Count is the way to go.
Plug a tablet into the mat, then with the Plugo stand respond to the on-screen instructions and questions.
It’s easy to understand and if your child loves all things tech, is sure to excite them more than a boring pen and paper set up. Ain’t no one got time for that.
In terms of which devices work with this, all that info is below.
iOS
iPad 3 and above
iPad mini 2 and above
iPad Air 1 and above
iPad Pro 9. 7 & 10. 5 inch
iPhone 6 & above
Android
Samsung tablets & smartphones 2015 or newer with more than 2GB RAM
Kindle Fire 7 – 2019
Fire 8 – 2018 & newer
(Fire 10 not supported)
Amazon’s newest Kindle Fire, the Fire 7, is a great kids tablet that’s under $100. It’s now thinner, lighter, and has a longer battery life than its predecessor, and it has a beautiful 7″ IPS display that provides beautiful colors and sharper text. It has an 8 hour battery life, and it comes ready to use with Alexa.
Best of all is that it comes with a no questions asked 2 year replacement policy, meaning if they break it, you’ll get a replacement free of charge. It comes in blue, pink, and yellow.
I’ve never personally been a big fan of the Transformers movie franchise, but there’s no denying that they’ve got some of the coolest toys around.
Take this Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toy for instance, which converts to a Chevrolet Camaro. It’s super easy to go from Transformer to car, but it comes with instructions, anyway.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Although it isn’t new, the WowWee Roboraptor Toy is still one of the best gifts for boys around the age of 6.
This thing is a lot of fun. It has four different programming modes, and it’s one of the more intelligent consumer-ready toy robots we’ve gotten our hands-on.
It’s programmable to react to different actions: touch, being picked up, or sounds. It has two-speed walking, can dance rather well, and it’s friendly.
The LEGO City Fire Station Set is one for kids who want to create something huge.
While this is a larger build, it’s not super complex. There’s a load of detail here, but so long as kids follow the instructions, it’s actually quite simple.
So, what are they building? An entire fire station, complete with a firetruck and a host of mini-figures to role-play fire rescues with. COOL!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without stepping on a LEGO that has been left on the floor at some point during the day, and when LEGO and space comes together, the result is an awesome LEGO City Space Port Shuttle Building Kit. The kit comes with 2 astronaut mini figures that have an especially cool look to them, mostly due to their gold helmets (which, admittedly, makes no sense since astronauts have different helmets). The kit also comes with a utility shuttle with cargo bay doors that open and a satellite for the astronauts to repair. It’s over 2″ high, 7″ long and 7″ wide.
Forget about Christian Bale or Michael Keaton; the LEGO Batman is the best Batman there is. And since making the transition to the big screen, LEGO Batman has only grown in popularity. Chances are, your 6-year-old has seen The Lego Batman Movie, and if he has, I bet it was one of his favorite movies so far. Of course, along with the latest movie comes a new wave of LEGO kits, and the LEGO Batman Movie Mr. Freeze Ice Attack Building Kit is the best of Lego’s new toys.
This kit features the frozen villain, complete with Mr. Freeze’s exosuit that has a stud-shooting freeze gun and some cool translucent blue components. It comes with Batman, Mr. Freeze, and a security guard, as well as a large power plant, complete with an ice prison.
The LEGO Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Set is good, simple fun.
It’s one of those sets that great for role-playing adventures. You’ve got a fun little creepy boat to build, an eerie island, and there’s a great selection of mini-figures.
Plus there’s an albino shark! It doesn’t get any cooler than that.
While this set is designed for seven years and up, so long as your child is supervised they should be fine. There isn’t anything too technical in here.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Dinosaur toys will never go out of style, and when you bring LEGO’s imaginative minds to the toy genre, great things happen. Check out this LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Building Kit. It has 174 pieces, and despite being recommended for 7 year olds and older, it’s a great model to build with your 6 year old.
Mechs are big with younger kids right now. They’re easy to build and when you’re finished, you’ve got a cool toy to battle other toys with.
This Lego Thanos Mech Suit is crazy cool. Kids love to hate Thanos thanks to the Infinity War and Endgame movies.
If they’re big into Marvel, they’re going to love this.
Plus it’s super affordable. It’s the perfect stocking filler type gift.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Your 6 year old is probably cool, but he’ll never be Spider-Man riding a Spider Racer cool. This playset comes with a 6 inch scale Spidey figure, a Spider Racer, and 2 Nerf Web Darts that launches from the vehicle. It’s one of the best Spider-Man toys on Amazon right now.
Kids will always love dressing up. As Uncle Ben always says, with great costumes, comes great role-play options. I think that’s what he said anyway.
Moving on, this Aodai Kids Costume is surprisingly great. It’s a kid’s costume that actually looks like the character it’s emulating. I know! Shocking!
While this isn’t an officially licensed product, so we’ll call him Spooder-Man, the level of detail and accuracy is better than some of the official stuff I’ve seen. Wonders will never cease, eh?
Recommended Ages: Varies by Size
Kids will probably already have a Spider-Man figure, it’s like a rite of passage, but they don’t have this one.
I got sent the 6-Arms Spider-Man Figure a while back and I absolutely love it. The six arms look really weird and he really is one step away from becoming an actual Spider-Man.
Although this figure lacks ab crunch articulation, it’s make up for it with some really neat posing options.
If you’re after a Spider-Man figure they almost definitely won’t already own, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You can’t fault this 12-Inch Deadpool Figure. Kids love Deadpool (even though they probably shouldn’t, but whatever),w and this figure nails pretty much everything.
The head sculpts, of which there are two, are excellent. The extra hands mean you can create some seriously cool or seriously wacky poses. And the accessory selection – swords! – really round out this extra-large set.
If you’ve got a Deadpool fan in the house, you won’t go wrong with this toy.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Marvel Legends Cosmic Ghost Rider Set is freaking awesome. Even if your kids have never heard of Ghost Rider, they’re going to love playing with this set.
It’s a flaming skeleton in leather riding a space motorbike! How could they not love this?
Aside from the amazing figure and bike, this set also comes with two fire-blasters and a stand for the bike when they’re done playing and want to show it off. Pretty neat, right?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
For Marvel fans, this Defenders figurine set is the ultimate gift. These super detailed, high quality figures are officially licensed and collectible. They are fun to play with for younger kids, or if you are shopping for a collector they are collectible as well. This set features highly articulated likenesses of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist with one accessory each.
If you’re after something they’re never going to forget, well, this T&R sports 55-inch Soccer Foosball Table does the job and then some.
Trying to find something the whole family can get involved with, with no prior experience, isn’t easy. With foosball, anyone can pick up and play.
The T&R version I’ve highlighted is the best of the best. It would take a hurricane to break this thing.
The set makes use of high-density MDF and high-quality metal. It also boasts chrome-plated tubular steel rods with plastic handles. The reason for plastic handles rather than, you know, something like nine-caret gold is because plastic is easier to grip.
If you’re after something unique that they’re going to get years upon years of usage out of, this is one gift that’s worth considering.
Dimensions: 55″ x 30.7″ x 34.6″
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower is THE Paw Patrol toy kids want.
For a start, this thing is massive. Like, the image doesn’t give a good indication of just how huge this is.
What I also love is how you can place Paw Patrol figures on it to light up platforms and receive missions.
There’s also a storage garage, a working elevator, and a zipline for some high octane fun.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Here’s something else you can never go wrong with: Paw Patrol!
The Paw Patrol Launch ‘N’ Haul PAW Patroller is another one of those toys that has everything kids love.
Not only is this a massive truck, it transforms easily into a mega race track. What child won’t find that cool?
If you’ve got any of the other true metal vehicles (read: animal themed cars) this set fits up to seven of them. So yeah, it doubles up as a tidy storage case without them realizing. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Although the VTech Paw Patrol Treat Time Marshall is geared towards younger kids, six-year-olds will totally get a kick out of it.
So, what is this exactly? It’s essentially a feed and learn. Give Marshell any one of the 26 treats and he’ll respond in different ways, teaching kids about rescuing, phonics, colors, and letters among other things.
His ears and eyes move when he speaks, too.
This is one of those Paw Patrol Toys that’s perfect for the ultimate fan.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
If you’re after an affordable Paw Patrol gift, this Paw Patrol Chase’s Patrol Cruiser Vehicle Set is the one to go with.
This set features a Chase figure as well as Chase’s Patrol Cruiser.
It’s a two-pack, which is great because not only do kids have a toy to play with, they’ve also got a vehicle to blast off on adventures in. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Paw Patrol Me Reader Electronic Reader is perfect for the tech-loving child.
Read along, or if you get stuck, the book can read for you.
Toys like this are great for not only helping kids with their reading, but they’re also excellent for building a child’s reading confidence.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Okay, the Little Tikes Inflatable Jump ‘n’ Slide Bounce House is a ridiculous pick. But c’mon! Look at it! Tell me this isn’t going to result in endless fun?
On the safety side of things, the rubber is nice and thick and there are mesh wall areas to stop kids from bouncing off.
And yes, this comes with a heavy-duty blower, so if you were thinking you’d be using your mouth to blow this up, you’re safe. As are your lungs.
Something to be aware of, this has a massive load limit of 250 pounds. So maybe don’t let adults jump on it, yeah?
Dimensions: 106.2 inch x 137.7 inch x 65.7 inch
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 8 Years
Exploding Kittens is a card game for anyone who is into kittens, explosions, laser beams and sometimes goats. This fun, goofy, family friendly game is perfect for older boys who have grown out of most of their childhood toys. This party game an be played by two to five players, perfect for sleepovers or for family game night.
Another classic game on this list is the Simon Electronic Memory Game. Four colors will illuminate in specific patterns, challenging your kids to remember the patterns in their head and repeat them when it’s their turn. So much fun, and it’ll keep them busy for HOURS.
Qwirkle is another great tabletop game for kids that has super simple rules so that it’s easy to play. In Qwirkle, players are tasked with simply building lines by matching tiles based on either their color or their shape, and each time they do, they earn points. The more points a player has, the more likely they are to win. It’s a great way to introduce critical thinking, analysis and problem solving while they’re having fun playing a game with the rest of the family.
If he’s starting to show even a glimmer of competitiveness already, it’s likely that he would LOVE Battleship, the classic Hasbro board game that places two players in an epic naval battle for the ages. The Battleship game can be a lot of fun, especially if you’re there playing against them and making ridiculous ship explosion sounds.
Another great indoor game for kids is Pie Face Showdown. Admittedly, things get a bit messy when they’re playing, due to the fact that you use whipped cream. However, it’s nothing a few paper towels can’t clean up. Pie Face Showdown was one of the hottest toys in 2016, and it’s incredibly easy (and more importantly, fun) to play. It has a throwing arm set in the middle that contains whipped cream in a pie thrower that rests on the hand. The idea of the game is to get the arm to venture towards your opponent’s face, launching the whipped cream into their pie hole. To do so, you’re tapping a big red button as fast as you can in an attempt to control the arm.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing beats a good board game, and I truly believe every family should have a game night once a week.
Operation is a classic for a reason: It never goes out of fashion.
Gather round, and take turns trying to snatch out different items. Hit the sides and BEEP. You’ve failed. It’s good, simple fun.
It’s timeless, and perfect for younger kids and adults alike.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Calling the classic Connect 4 game anything other than a masterpiece should be a crime.
It’s equal parts easy and competitive. For those who haven’t played, the goal is to simply get four of your color discs in a row and call yourself the victor. It’s easy enough for 6-year-olds, and fun enough for adults to play with their six-year-olds a win/win.
Of course, with a new Cars movie comes an awesome new line of Cars 3 toys. For instance, the brand new Cars 3 Trouble Board game, which takes the typical Trouble game and sets it in the demolition derby from the new animated feature film. Instead of the typical Trouble game pieces, your job is to get all four of your cars to the finish line before your opponent does.
Challenge your friends to a stomp-off with the Original Stomp Rocket: Dueling 4-Rocket Kit. With this set, you can launch two rockets at the same time, and your 6-year-old and his buddy can see who can get their rocket to go higher. There’s no electronics, no batteries, and no charging need; it’s 100% powered by a stomp.
With Fortnite taking over the world in 2018, and millions and millions of players playing it, it should be no surprise that the ultimate licensed toys made by Funko got their own Fortnite toys.
Fortnite Funko Pops will be a HUGE seller this holiday season, and because they’re under $15 each, they make for a great gifting option for your kids.
We’d be surprised if these didn’t sell out before the end of November, but we’ll update this if they do. For now, know that one of the hottest Christmas toys of 2018 are any of the Fortnite Funko Pops.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Despite sounding like something smart people eat for breakfast, these Brain Flakes are incredible. Get your kids working with STEM toys as they build to their heart’s content with these round discs that connect to each other.
The Grow n Glow Terrarium by Creativity for Kids allows your child to craft a cool terrarium that they can keep right in their bedrooms to watch grow. It glows in the dark, thanks to the 45 included glow in the dark stickers, and it also comes with resin figures and garden-inspired stickers.
Nerf is taking toy guns a step further in 2018 with their introduction of Nerf Laser Ops Pro – essentially, laser tag at home that uses an app to add stat tracking and amplifications.
It comes with wrist straps so that they can strap the app right to their wrists, and it adds other cool features like leaderboards (essentially turning every match into a kid-friendly Call of Duty multiplayer match that you play in real-life).
The Nerf Laser Ops Pro comes with 2 blasters, 2 armbands, and instructions on how to play, how to download the app to play, and everything you need to get started.
It’s one of our favorite Nerf products so far, especially since we don’t have to walk around the backyard picking up various darts of different sizes to figure out which dart goes with which gun. The Laser Ops Pro takes that nuisance away!
If that’s not enough of an endorsement for you, check out what other outlets have to say about the Nerf Laser Ops:
Gizmodo: “The optional connected app ensures there’s never any controversy over who won the battle”
Fatherly: “We think kids, especially those who love first person shooters, will really enjoy playing with these toys”
The Sun: “The year’s must-have tech toy for kids”
Recommended Ages: 14+
Here is an awesome STEM toy that boys who love dinosaurs will adore. Any dinosaur enthusiast will love to have their very own T-Rex skeleton ti proudly display and study. This is a true to scale, realistic model measuring 36 inches long. It can be disassembled and reassembled and includes a display stand as well.
LED lights are always cool, and helicopters are always cool, so when you put the two together? BOOM — an awesome toy for your kids to play with. Check out the new Rocket Copters. They’re slingshot LED helicopters that launch up to 120 feet into the air, providing an LED light show as they travel upwards. Each kit comes with 6 rocket copters and three launchers. The manufacturer’s recommended age for these is 8+, but there’s no reason a 6 year old can’t use them with adult supervision.
There are so many fidget cubes on the market now, it’s tough to determine which one to actually get for your kids.
Due to their explosion in popularity over the past six months, many clones and poorly made toys have hit the market. That’s bad for consumers, but if you’re looking for the best fidget cube available, look at the EpochAir Fidget Cube. It comes in at only $7.99, has Prime shipping, and it is more durable than most others you’d find anywhere else. It’s made with high quality plastic, and each side has something for your kids to fidget with (which is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety in children). Plus, the EpochAir one has the coolest look, with a lime green on black matte design that your 6-year-old boy will love.
Hot Wheels are still hot! This is the biggest Hot Wheels play set every created. It measures over three feet tall and includes easy parking storage for over 140 Hot Wheels cars! It has a motorized elevator to transport up to 23 cars at a time. There is a trouble making gorilla that tries to swipe cars out of the elevator, as well as a pterodactyl that tries to grab cars and swoop them away to her nest. Kids can play together with side by side racing action, and using multiple connection points they can connect this to any other Hot Wheels set as well.
No Christmas list would be complete without Nerf guns! Nerf is another classic brand that has been around for decades and is just as popular as ever. These blasters can hold six darts each and shoot them up to 90 feet. You can either fire them one at a time or rapid fire all six darts in succession. This set includes one blaster and six darts.
Tegu is one of the hottest toys on the market right now. The pieces look like ordinary, colorful wooden blocks but they hold a surprise inside. Each peace has a magnet inside, giving these blocks way more potential than any other set of blocks out there. Kids love to arrange the blocks in their own configurations or use the instructions to create things like animals and cars. This set is compatible with all other Tegu block sets and comes in four fun color combinations that boys will love.
There are few things more fun for boys than imitating their favorite super heroes. This mask is designed after the Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice movie with full iconic details from the film. This is no regular mask, though. It features a voice changer inside which turns any boy’s voice into Batman. Fans of the movie will love to get this gift under the Christmas tree!
Drones are one of the hottest toys for boys this year. They can be complicated to control, though, with so many buttons and levers to keep track of. This futuristic drone toy gives you the power to control the device with just your hand. The GestureBiotics glove controller replaces traditional joysticks and multi-axis controls, giving full control over the drone with the wave of a hand. This is the ultimate gift for any teen boy!
Puzzles are a great gift for kids who have strong attention spans and enjoy a challenge. This puzzle is way cooler than the regular flat puzzles with boring pictures of things like cats or hot air balloons. This puzzle includes 540 curved pieces that form a smooth, round globe. The globe is richly detailed and colorful, and includes a rotating metal stand.
If your son loves to hunt for buried treasure, this real life metal detector is an awesome gift. Budding historians, archaeologists and pirates will love the opportunity to search for coins, rings, antique scraps and more underneath the soil’s surface. This metal detector weighs only two lbs and is easy to use even for smaller kids. It comes with a two year warranty, and is a sure way to get him outside rather than playing on the computer or watching TV!
One of the best Cars 3 toys is Mack’s Travel Time playset. It’s great for pushing around other cars and storytelling/role playing. It comes with Luigi and Guido figures, and it has a detailed interior play area that fits up to 4 total vehicles. It’ll certainly be a great gift this Christmas.
K’NEX is a great toy for growing boys, because it challenges to use their creativity while also following instructions and using their hands to build something from the ground up. This roller coaster set has over 430 pieces and is sure to keep him entertained for many happy hours. It even comes with a motorized coaster car and of course, easy to follow instructions.
Razor scooters are just as popular now as they were when they first came out. They are not just a fun way to get around, but can be used for doing tricks as well. This is the classic Razor scooter constructed of durable and strong aircraft-grade aluminum. It folds up easily and quickly for travel and storage, and has soft urethane wheels for a smooth ride. This scooter is recommended for riders ages five and up. It is height adjustable and can hold up to 143 lbs.
The newest Star Wars planet that will be introduced in The Force Awakens is Jakku, and this incredibly cool Jakku Landspeeder from the movie is beyond awesome. It’s easily one of the coolest space toys on this list, especially if they love Star Wars toys (and, let’s be honest, who doesn’t?). It doesn’t even matter that we don’t know the context in which this space vehicle will appear in the upcoming movie, but it’s cool, and it comes with a Finn figure. It’s sure to become one of the year’s best new hot toys.
Forget about just getting one cool rocket toy for them this Christmas, get them 10. The Space Exploration 10 piece toy rocket set by Echo Toys contains five flight rockets and five flight vehicles, including an X-15, X-24a, Space Shuttle, and an X-38. The kit also comes with educational info that they’ll just throw away, but at least you can say you tried to get them something semi-educational for Christmas. These models are modeled after NASA equipment, so they’re much closer to reality than sci-fi. But, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to strap a Barbie toy on one of them and cruise about the stars.
Say what you will about Hot Wheels’ character cars, but I’ve always been a fan of them. Sure, they’re not actually something seen in any of the movies they represent, but they break from the normal action figures to provide another option for cool bb8 toys. The Hot Wheels BB-8 Character Car is designed in 1:64 scale with true-to-character features and decos, including his signature orange and white colorway. It makes a great Christmas gift for fans of all ages, and there will undoubtedly be more Star Wars themed character cars out soon to go along with it. If you’re a Hot Wheels collector and a Star Wars lover, this is the car for you.
The above plush is cool because it talks. This BB8 Plush is cool because of its look, which has a shiny metallic look to it. It’s designed to look like the droid from the movie, complete with his signature orange color. It comes in at 7.5″ tall, so it’s not too big or too small, and it’s perfect for the living room to add some Star Wars swag to your couch.
With Toy Story 4 launching this summer, you’d better believe that there will be a slew of new Toy Story toys coming this year. For now, Mattel has a brand new Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Armor that your child can actually wear for pretend play.
That’s right – it sits over your space ranger’s shoulders like football shoulder pads and has a strap in the front so it doesn’t move while they’re playing. It has multiple special effects that your kids will love, including illumination and a visor that actually opens and closes. For the ultimate in pretend play, you can also add the Buzz Lightyear Disc Blaster and Wrist Communicator (sold separately) into the mix.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re ever stuck for a gift, you can never go wrong with Toy Story.
This Toy Story 4 Two-Pack is great value. Why go with one toy when you can have two?
Woody and Bullseye both feature articulation and really nail the likeness.
If you’ve got a Toy Story fan in the house, you really won’t go wrong with this one.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Okay, so the Delta Children Upholstered Chair isn’t a toy, but if you’re after something to jazz up a bedroom, or something for them to sit on when they’re on a tablet, this one’s for you.
In terms of size, this chair comes in at 22.5-inches (W) x 17.25-inches (H) x 16-inches (D).
If you’re wondering about safety, it’s all good. This chair meets or exceeds all CPSC standards.
Also, and this is great given what my kids are like, you can wipe it down with warm water and soap should anything get spilled on it, which is inevitable.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Morpher is super cool.
Based on the morpher from the TV show, this stylish gizmo features lights, plays sounds, and reacts to voice. If you wave it around, it’ll respond to that, too!
If you’ve got any of the other toys from this range that come with morph-x keys, they’ll unlock extra sounds on this morpher as well. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Sure, you can buy a basketball hoop for the pool, but what about putting a basketball hoop in the pool? Check out the Swimline Giant Shootball pool toy. It’s an inflatable that’s made out of heavy gauge vinyl, and when inflated, it’s the perfect water basketball hoop. There’s a hoop at the top where you shoot the ball in, and each outlet window has a different denomination (100, 50, 25, etc) to create a twist on the typical game of basketball.
Roblox is one of the most popular games for kids in 2017, and it’s aimed at the 6-year-old crowd. Recently, the company announced a complete rebranding, with a new logo and a brand new line of toys — their first line. The Series 1 Work at a Pizza Action Figure is one of the best Roblox toys available. It comes with a pizza chef, delivery boy, a delivery scooter, and pizza boxes.
Can you ever go wrong with Mr. Potato Head? Nope! It’s timeless.
I’m sure there’s a law that states all kids have to own a Mr. Potato Head at some point in their life. It’s a rule or something.
This set comes with 35 pieces. I think when I was a kid they came with, like, five or so? How times change!
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up