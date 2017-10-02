Las Vegas Boulevard Shooting: 5 Ways You Can Help

Getty

The Las Vegas Boulevard Shooting has left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured when at least one gunman opened fire on people at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard.

In the wake of the shooting, you may be wondering what you can do to help. Read on to find out.

1. Donate to the GoFundMe Page

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair, along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo set up a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims of the shooting as well as their families. You can donate to the page here.

At the time of writing, the page has over $659,000 raised by over 3,200 people in the page’s first four hours.

2. Donate Blood

The line to donate blood is out the door at United Blood Service. People have been here all night waiting for it to open #GMLV pic.twitter.com/D5VQeEjAYF — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017

One of the biggest needs right now following the shooting is blood donations. The LVMPD said that you can head to the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara, Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Heavy suggests steering away from hospitals in the area as they are likely overflowing with patients from the shooting. Also expect a long wait due to the high demand. Reports said that the line was going out the door at donation centers.

You can also donate to the centers mentioned in the tweet below.

If you're in Las Vegas and want to be a hero — donate blood. They're desperate for supply to save lives. Here's where to go: pic.twitter.com/DBU86yQtmY — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 2, 2017

3. Share Important Phone Numbers & Hotlines

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

There are many important phone numbers and hotlines that you can share so that it reaches as many people who need them as possible.

LVMPD shared a phone number for families looking to locate missing loved ones at 1-866-535-5654. They ask that only those with missing persons reports from the shooting call the number and to not call for info only. You can also head to the Family Reunification Center: Metro Headquarters at 400 S. MLK Blvd. Building B, Las Vegas, Nevada.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The Luxor Hotel & Casino is offering crisis counselors for any guest or employee who needs to speak with someone. You can call them at 702-836-6655 or 877-967-7711. They are also setting up locations at all MGM Resorts properties where guests and employees can speak to a counselor in person.

Following the tragic events in Las Vegas last night crisis counselors are available for any guest or employee who needs to speak w/ someone. pic.twitter.com/DNa8l4XBDf — Luxor Hotel & Casino (@LuxorLV) October 2, 2017

4. Check Out The Facebook Crisis Response Page

A great way to help out is to check out Facebook’s safety check-in and crisis response page, where you can locate lost loved ones, look at updates on the shooting, and offer supplies, shelter, and transportation.

Events to show support for the shooting victims are offered regularly on the page. For instance, you can head to the LV Baha’i Center parking lot at 7 p.m. on October 2 for a prayer vigil for the shooting victims.

Red Rock Psychological Health will be hosting a group therapy session for trauma survivors free of charge and are also offering room for free walk-in mental health emergencies related to the shootings.

5. Show Support Through Social Media

We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone💔 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Showing support and offering prayers through social media won’t directly support shooting victims per se, but doing so is a great way to show solidarity and let people know that you care which is always appreciated. Be sure to share the GoFundMe page, blood donation center locations, and anything else that may be useful to victims.

Have any more suggestions for how to help? Let us know in the comment section below.