Find the Best Ceramide Serum and Cream for Lasting Hydration With These 12 Picks

If you suffer from dry skin – which gets worse in winter months – you’ll benefit from ceramide products. Ceramides are fatty acids in the skin that help lock in hydration and moisture and keep the skin barrier strong. But, since they deplete over time and in extreme conditions, a quality ceramide serum and cream are essential. With so many choices it’s tough to know where to start, so we’ve created this list of the top options out there.
1. Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose SerumPrice: $68.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Many quickly saw smoother, younger-looking skin
- Leaves skin glowing and radiant
- Works seamlessley with other products
- Pricey, but you don't need much
- Pump doesn't dispense much at once
- Some didn't see dramatic results
Kiehl’s quick-absorbing, potent yet lightweight Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum contains just the right amount of retinol for daily use to improve the look and feel of your skin, along with ceramides and peptides that encourage gentle cell turnover for younger-looking skin. The formula is free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil, and the best part is it won’t dry, peel, or irritate your skin. It simply helps reduce wrinkles, firm the skin, even out texture and tone, and minimize pores.
The serum is incredibly simple to add to your skincare routine, day or night, for any skin type, and even for first-time retinol users or those with sensitive skin.
Find more Kiehl's Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum information and reviews here.
-
2. Coreana AMPLE:N Ceramide Shot AmpoulePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very soothing, hydrating & moisturizing
- Ideal for any skin type including sensitive
- Works well with other products
- Thick, so may go quickly (but bottle is large)
- A bit sticky or tacky
- Some didn't see dramatic change
This anti-aging, hydrating ceramide serum from Korean brand Coreana gives a burst of moisture while helping to repair and relieve dry, rough skin and minimize wrinkles and fine lines. It contains Cera Complex 50,000ppm that is easily absorbed, provides lipid biosynthesis and hydration from beneath the skin’s surface, and strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier. This protects the skin from environmental stressors and keeps it soft and smooth.
And if you’re like many of us without the background knowledge of groundbreaking Korean skincare (like snail mucin) an ampoule is like an essence or serum that gets applied before these products. It just has a higher concentration of active ingredients than is recommended for a long period of time – ampoules are intended for short-term stints when you’re trying to resolve a skincare crisis (which I think we can all relate to at times!)
Find more Coreana AMPLE:N Ceramide Shot Ampoule information and reviews here.
-
3. Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing CreamPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great hydration & moisture, even for oily skin
- Works well to remove dry, flaky skin
- Makes skin incredibly soft
- May not be rich enough for very dry skin
- Felt a bit gritty to some
- Too thick for some
This awesomely rich yet lightweight Ice Ceramide moisturizer from Sunday Riley contains vitamin F, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. Ideal for any skin type, including sensitive, the formula is free of parabens and phthalates, and it does double-duty to replenish and hydrate using beetroot extract and ceramides while strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier. You’ll see more supple, plumper, dewy skin with continued use.
To use, apply after all other facial treatments and oils, morning and evening, as your final skincare routine step.
Find more Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream information and reviews here.
-
4. RNW DER Concentrate Energy Ampoule KitPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value & variety of serums
- Effectively delivers stated results
- Lightweight, unscented, ideal for sensitive skin
- Quantities are small (but last a while)
- Packaging isn't too secure
- Directions could be better
The Energy Ampoule Kit comes with five multi-dimensional, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic serums from RNW’s DER Concentrate line:
- Ceramide Plus, which contains five ceramides to replenish moisture, relieve discomfort in sensitive and dry skin, support the skin’s natural barrier, and create a protective moisturizing film against external aggressors and stimuli.
- Niacinamide Plus, with 5% niacinamide to combat dark spots and rednesses, improve discoloration, and reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines.
- Hyaluronic Acid Plus, which delivers a huge dose of extensive hydration and refreshment with its five types of hyaluronic acid of different molecular weights.
- 4-Terpineol Plus, to smooth out the skin’s texture with its soothing bioactive tea tree oil and improve and prevent breakouts, dark spots, and blemishes.
- Adenosine Serum, which firm’s the skin’s texture with its witch hazel water base and spreads smoothly and evenly.
Find more RNW DER Concentrate Energy Ampoule Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Paula’s Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster with CeramidesPrice: $39.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives smoother, moisturized, dewy skin fast
- Hydrates and plumps skin
- Absorbs & tightens skin quickly
- Small quantity
- Pricey for what you get
- Some didn't notice significant change
Paula’s Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster with Ceramides is super lightweight yet gives deep hydration, revives, smoothes, and plumps dull, saggy skin, and reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Made with zero parabens and fragrance, it contains a unique blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and panthenol to smooth, replenish, and penetrate the skin and lock in needed moisture.
To use, apply on its own or with your favorite moisturizer twice daily.
Find more Paula's Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Ceramides information and reviews here.
-
6. Graydon skin stuff face + eye creamPrice: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- Many saw improved look & feel of skin
- Non-irritating, gentle on very sensitive skin
- Lots of moisture but not heavy or greasy
- Scent not for everyone
- May not be rich enough as a night cream
- May not suit extremely dry skin in winter
Graydon’s award-winning skin stuff face + eye cream is a super light moisturizer packed with ceramides. Ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, the formula:
- Protects and replenishes the skin’s barrier with botanical ceramide
- Brings soothing hydration with sap water rich in Canadian minerals
- Boosts radiance & brightness with vitamins A, B & E from rosehip seed oil and vitamin C from rosehip extract
- Locks in moisture with pomegranate seed oil and omega-5 fatty acids
- Encourages elasticity with black currant seed oil, rich in antioxidants
- Smooths and firms with evening primrose oil
- Also works wonders as an eye cream!
Find more skin stuff face + eye cream information and reviews here.
-
7. The INKEY List Ceramide Night TreatmentPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps skin look & feel healthy & hydrated
- Applies smoothly & evenly; very lightweight
- Amazing value
- Not rich enough or too rich for some (everyone's different)
- Some found texture a bit tacky
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
If you love a good bargain and love a good skin treatment, you don’t want to miss out on The INKEY List’s Ceramide Night Treatment. This overnight cream contains hyaluronic acid that helps to soothe and rehydrate stressed, dry skin. It also contains a blend of 3% ceramides that work hard while you sleep to replenish and hydrate areas of the skin and skin barrier that need it most, and you’ll have plumper, supple, rehydrated, and protected skin when you rise.
To use, pat a pea-sized amount on your face and neck each night (instead of your moisturizer) as the final step in your skincare routine. Leave on overnight and rinse in the morning.
Find more The INKEY List Ceramide Night Treatment information and reviews here.
-
8. Dr. Jart Ceramidin SerumPrice: $28.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works incredibly well to repair skin
- Very hydrating and moisturizing
- Gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- Not a large quantity
- Some had issues dispensing product
- Some didn't get desired results quickly
Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin serum soothes, repairs, hydrates, and moisturizes dry, tight, flaky skin with its complex of five different ceramides. And, thanks to hyaluronic acid, you’ll see stronger, more elastic skin with consistent use, your moisture barrier will be protected from environmental stressors, and irritated, dry skin will calm.
To use, apply all over your face after toner. Gently pat to absorb into the skin.
Find more Dr Jart Ceramidin Serum information and reviews here.
-
9. Iris&Romeo Ceramide Multi-BalmPrice: $29.00Pros:
Cons:
- Subtle matte finish that won't transfer
- Blends smoothly and easily
- Beautiful colors
- Some found it a bit dry
- Colors are limited
- Not as long-lasting as others
Okay, so this one is less of a cream and more of a balmy base, but I still couldn’t resist adding it to the mix. Iris&Romeo’s Ceramide Multi-Balm is a glorious hybrid of skincare-meets-makeup. With active-level, serum-grade ceramides, nourishing, organic shea and mango butters, jojoba and avocado oils, and vitamin E, the formula seals moisture in, works to strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier, and delivers mega hydration. It also fights free radicals, reduces inflammation, and protects your skin.
The buildable, tinted balm glides on effortlessly and in just a single swipe, your skin will be naturally, beautifully glowing with a hint of hydrated color. The three blush shades are ideal to wear on their own or over your foundation.
Find more Iris&Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm information and reviews here.
-
10. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a CreamPrice: $34.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly moisturizing and protecting against the elements
- Smoothes skin & reduces signs of aging
- Don't need much to see results
- Scent isn't for everyone
- May not be great for sensitive skin
- Can add shine to oily skin after a while
If you’re looking to reduce the look of aging signs while giving your skin plenty of moisture all season long, look no further than IT Cosmetics’ silky smooth Confidence in a Cream. The vegan formula contains no parabens, SLS/SLES, or mineral oil and helps with these potent, active ingredients that reverse visible signs of aging quickly – including fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, and loss of elasticity, firmness, and plumpness:
- Nicotinamide (4%) – evens out skin tone and lessens the look of fine lines and wrinkles
- Squalane (3%) – hydrates and helps to reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier
- Peptide-lipid complex (2.5%) – improves firmness and tightness, hydrates, and smoothes out the appearance of fine lines
I loved that this cream visibly firmed my skin and reduced the look of wretched crow’s feet. I did find it can sting just a little, so I’m careful not to use too much or apply it too close to my eyes.
Find more IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream information and reviews here.
-
11. L’Oreal Revitalift Derm Intensives Micro-Hyaluronic Acid + Ceramides Line-Plumping Water CreamPrice: $10.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light, non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula
- Leaves skin smooth & improved quickly
- Scent-free
- Excess packaging
- May not suit very dry/sensitive skin
- Jar packaging isn't the most sanitary method
L’Oreal’s paraben-free, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested Revitalift Derm Intensives Micro-Hyaluronic Acid + Ceramides Line-Plumping Water Cream absorbs fast and leaves you with a beautiful, non-greasy finish and visibly smoother, softer, plumped skin with fewer lines. Thanks to its micro hyaluronic acid and ceramides formula, your skin will attract more moisture and seal it in better. And, your skin’s barrier will become stronger, resulting in healthier, brighter, younger-looking skin.
Use each morning and evening by smoothing over the face and neck after serums. The formula works well as a primer underneath makeup.
Find more L'Oreal Revitalift Line-Plumping Water Cream information and reviews here.
-
12. ANAI RUI Ceramide SerumPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very gentle & non-irritating
- Many saw results quickly
- Rich, smooth & moisturizing
- Not great alone but ideal with moisturizer
- Won't last too long (but great value)
- Some reacted poorly (spot test first)
This soothing, hydrating face serum from Anai Rui contains perilla ocymoides leaf extract, 1% hyaluronic acid, and 5% concentrated ceramide-3. This is oil-soluble, an active and stable form of ceramides, a natural moisturizer, renewer, and repairer, and a big help when it comes to maintaining the skin’s natural barrier and giving your skin that bouncy elasticity it may have lost. It’s also great for any skin type, including oily and sensitive, and the formula calms skin and protects against environmental stressors such as pollution and irritants.
To use, apply daily on clean and dry skin, before moisturizing.
Find more ANAI RUI Ceramide Serum information and reviews here.
What Are Ceramide Serums?
Ceramides are fats or lipids that make up a large portion of your skin's natural barrier (this contains moisture and wards off environmental stressors, like pollution). Since your skin naturally loses ceramides with age and in exceptionally hot, cool, or dry environments, skincare products like ceramide serums help to replenish them and keep your skin smooth, hydrated, and strong.
How Do Ceramide Serums And Creams Help My Skin?
Since your skin naturally loses vital ceramides over time and in harsh dryness, heat, or cold, you may need a ceramide boost from your skincare routine, namely in the form of ceramide serums or creams. Plus, if you have conditions like acne, redness, tightness, itchiness, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, or aging concerns, symptoms can be alleviated or mitigated with ceramide serum and other skincare.
What Are The Best Ceramide Serums And Creams?
There are many high-quality, effective ceramide skincare products available, including great serums and creams. Try those from brands like Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Graydon, or Coreana, among others.