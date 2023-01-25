Find the Best Ceramide Serum and Cream for Lasting Hydration With These 12 Picks

Kiehl’s quick-absorbing, potent yet lightweight Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum contains just the right amount of retinol for daily use to improve the look and feel of your skin, along with ceramides and peptides that encourage gentle cell turnover for younger-looking skin. The formula is free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil, and the best part is it won’t dry, peel, or irritate your skin. It simply helps reduce wrinkles, firm the skin, even out texture and tone, and minimize pores.

The serum is incredibly simple to add to your skincare routine, day or night, for any skin type, and even for first-time retinol users or those with sensitive skin.