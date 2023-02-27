The 9 Best Squalene Skincare Products for Any Skin Type

Want healthier skin? Don’t we all. Whether you have dry, oily, or any other skin type, there are many ways to achieve this, but one you may not have on your radar is squalene. A natural antioxidant, it fights damage and free radicals, and delivers mega-hydration. With consistent use, this means healthier, vibrant, younger-looking skin. To help you discover this amazing ingredient, here are our top squalene skincare picks.
1. Editor's Choice: Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion
Cons:
- Makes skin soft, smooth, bright & even
- Soothing and quick-absorbing
- Delivers lots of hydrating moisture
- Scent not for everyone
- May not suit some oily skin (try without moisturizer)
- Pricey
The Daily Vitamin Infusion is a Leaping Bunny-certified, vegan, cruelty-free hybrid treatment from Indie Lee that’s ideal for any skin type – including sensitive, dry, and uneven. It fuses the best of two worlds: Vitamin- C serum and nourishing moisturizer. Thanks to squalene oil, the product helps boost the skin’s moisture retention and reduce the look of fine lines. Ceramides also help with this, while smoothing out and hydrating the skin, while rosehip seed oil delivers plenty of antioxidant benefits from vitamins A, C, and E.
To use, apply twice daily to freshly cleansed skin, either on its own or under your moisturizer for protection from the elements.
Find more Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion information and reviews here.
2. The Ordinary The Daily Set
Cons:
- Helps any skin - including acne & dry
- Unscented, gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- Makes skin soft and smooth over time
- Some found cleanser too heavy
- Small quantities (but good value)
- Moisturizer may not suit extra dry skin
This awesome 3-piece skin care set from The Ordinary contains the brand’s Squalane Cleanser, Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, and Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. The cleanser is very gentle, easily removes makeup, and leaves your skin hydrated, smooth, and moisturized. The Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum contains a combination of low, medium, and high molecular weight and crosspolymer hyaluronic acid plus vitamin B5 for the ultimate, deep hydration. Finally, the Natural Moisturizing Factors lotion is light, non-greasy, and acts as a final layer of hydration in your skin care regime.
Find more The Ordinary The Daily Set information and reviews here.
3. Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Overnight Face Mask
Cons:
- Rich yet light, soothing & gentle
- Amazing hydration & dewy glow
- Simple, one-step skincare
- May not be ideal for very oily skin (can shorten time)
- Didn't absorb enough for some
- Some didn't see dramatic change
How about a juicy burst of rich hydration? Youth to the People’s vegan, cruelty-free Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Overnight Face Mask delivers the ultimate radiance boost along with plumper, firmer, brighter skin thanks to the unique antioxidant-dense formula that corrects uneven, dull skin tone. It contains:
- maqui berry that targets free radicals
- non-irritating yet potent vitamin C
- squalane that boosts hydration without clogging pores
- prickly pear that reduces redness
For best results, simply apply evenly to clean skin each night and soak up the benefits as you sleep. Then, rinse off in the morning as you follow your regular skincare routine.
Find more Youth To The People Superberry Overnight Face Mask information and reviews here.
4. Tatcha The Dewy Serum
Cons:
- Great moisture, hydration & plumpness
- Feels light and clean
- Smooth and dewy, not sticky or oily
- Pricey for amount given
- Some didn't see long-term change
- May not be great for very sensitive skin
Tatcha’s The Dewy Serum is a rich, luxurious, hydrating formula that delivers the ultimate moisture and nourishment while fighting aging signs. It works wonders at locking in moisture that helps to create plump, smooth, dewy, and radiantly-glowing skin.
The 3-in-1 serum is ideal for any skin type and made of clean ingredients. It resurfaces skin gently, thanks to lactic acid & gentle AHAs in hadasei-3 that promote turnover, smooth out lines and wrinkles, and improve texture, along with hyaluronic acid and sugarcane-derived squalane that work to retain moisture and give your skin a plumper, younger look. To use, gently rub 1-2 pumps into your skin.
Find more Tatcha The Dewy Serum information and reviews here.
5. Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel
Cons:
- Amazing results in a couple of weeks
- Lovely, light texture & fast-absorbing
- Don't need much, long-lasting
- Some had issues with pump/packaging
- Didn't reduce puffiness for some
- Some reacted to formula (spot test first)
Biossance’s vegan, cruelty-free Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel is a weightless, super-hydrating eye cream that helps to lessen the look of dark circles, sagginess, and puffiness under the eye. Try this and you’ll soon look better rested with calm, bright, even skin. The Swiss apple stem formula also helps to firm skin and smooth over and plump up fine lines and wrinkles, while peptides and niacinamide deliver an extra blast of hydrating, non-greasy moisture, along with the squalene.
Use twice daily by gently patting a pea-sized amount of gel with your fingertips around the upper and lower eye area. Let absorb for 1-2 minutes before applying makeup.
Find more Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel information and reviews here.
6. Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum
Cons:
- Effectively lightens/removes dark spots
- Great for sensitive & acne-prone skin
- Fast-absorbing, works with other products
- Strong smell (not for everyone)
- Pricey
- Feels tacky to some
If you’re sick of uneven skin tone and dark spots cropping up, try this dark spot serum from Caudalie, which is made with natural, gentle ingredients including viniferine and olive squalane, and without mineral oil, sulfates, phthalates, or parabens.
The serum is super lightweight and proven to be over 60 times more effective than Vitamin C when it comes to correcting uneven skin tone issues such as sunspots, dark spots, and acne scars. It brightens and smoothes the skin, leaving you with a beautifully radiant glow. To use, apply morning and night to clean face, neck, and décolleté, then moisturizer.
Find more Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum information and reviews here.
7. Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Cons:
- Very moisturizing & brightening
- Light, gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- Blends well, won't rub makeup off
- Tint is too subtle/sheer for some
- Color doesn't work for everyone
- Can settle into fine lines
If you struggle with dark under-eye circles, a good color corrector could be your best bet, along with a quality eye cream like Honest Beauty’s cruelty-free, vegan Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream. EWG-certified and dermatologist tested, the cream also contains zero parabens, PEGs, phthalates, fragrance, and mineral oil – so you know you’re getting a quality product.
Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive, this lightweight, hydrating formula contains hyaluronic acid and squalene for the ultimate in hydrating moisture. Slightly tinted, it easily blends into the skin to help firm and brighten the skin (with illuminating pearl) and get rid of those wretched dark circles once and for all.
Find more Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream information and reviews here.
8. MARA Natural Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil
Cons:
- Leaves skin feeling smooth & healthy
- Easy to use and lasts a while
- Great value for a luxurious product
- Some didn't see dramatic change
- May be pricey for results (most saw good value)
- Glow may not be long-lasting
MARA’s Natural Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil gives you a cleansing, purifying, brightening, and moisturizing burst of hydration and easily removes makeup and impurities. It contains marine botanicals and four fruit enzymes (pineapple, papaya, pumpkin, and grapefruit) that exfoliate, soften, smooth, restore, and moisturize the skin. Plus, squalene delivers a beautiful, healthy glow, thanks to the fatty acids, vitamins, and moisture it contains.
Ideal for any skin type, the vegan, non-toxic, dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic formula is free of alcohol, fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and color. Use twice daily by shaking well and applying 1-2 pumps to hands, then massage into damp or dry skin for 20-30 seconds (or 5 minutes for a deep exfoliation). Rinse.
Find more MARA Natural Chia+Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil information and reviews here.
9. Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion
Cons:
- Very effective & long-lasting moisturizer
- Goes on easily & leaves no residue or grease
- Makes skin incredibly soft
- No scent
- On the thick side
- Pricey
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps rich body moisturizer contains the right ingredients to give smooth, soft, supple, hydrated, and nourished skin, including cocoa butter, shea butter, and squalene – a refined botanical lipid that comes from olives, easily absorbs, and helps to replenish the skin’s natural barrier. This, combined with the cocoa and shea butters’ lubricating, hydrating, and restoring properties keep your skin supple, smooth, and moisturized. Especially ideal for very dry skin, the fragrance and paraben-free formula absorbs quickly and leaves no residue behind.
To use, gently massage into dry areas of the body after bathing or showering (or any time throughout your day). Let soak for several minutes before getting dressed.
Find more Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion information and reviews here.
What Is Squalene?
Squalene is a clear liquid naturally found in human sebum, animals, and plants. It comprises about 10% of the skin's oil and is produced by our bodies to lubricate and protect the skin.
Where Does Squalene Come From?
Squalene is naturally produced by our skin's cells, and since it depletes as we get older, our skin dries and becomes rougher and coarser. This is why many people look to squalene skincare products to supplement what their bodies can no longer produce. These products are hydrogenated (which boosts shelf life and makes it nicer on the skin) and give extra moisture. Squalene is also present in foods like rice bran, olives, and sugarcane.
How Often Should I Use Squalene?
It's safe to use squalene every day, both day and night. If you're using it during the day, apply it prior to sunscreen. At night, make it your final skincare routine step or mix it in with your moisturizer for even more hydration.
What Are the Best Squalene Skincare Products?
There are many quality skincare products with squalene. Try some out to see what best suits your skin and needs. Some great brands that make squalene skincare include The Ordinary, Indie Lee, Youth to the People, and Biossance.