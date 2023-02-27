The 9 Best Squalene Skincare Products for Any Skin Type

Want healthier skin? Don’t we all. Whether you have dry , oily, or any other skin type, there are many ways to achieve this, but one you may not have on your radar is squalene. A natural antioxidant, it fights damage and free radicals, and delivers mega-hydration . With consistent use, this means healthier, vibrant, younger-looking skin . To help you discover this amazing ingredient, here are our top squalene skincare picks.

What Is Squalene?

Squalene is a clear liquid naturally found in human sebum, animals, and plants. It comprises about 10% of the skin's oil and is produced by our bodies to lubricate and protect the skin.

Where Does Squalene Come From?

Squalene is naturally produced by our skin's cells, and since it depletes as we get older, our skin dries and becomes rougher and coarser. This is why many people look to squalene skincare products to supplement what their bodies can no longer produce. These products are hydrogenated (which boosts shelf life and makes it nicer on the skin) and give extra moisture. Squalene is also present in foods like rice bran, olives, and sugarcane.

How Often Should I Use Squalene?

It's safe to use squalene every day, both day and night. If you're using it during the day, apply it prior to sunscreen. At night, make it your final skincare routine step or mix it in with your moisturizer for even more hydration.

What Are the Best Squalene Skincare Products?

There are many quality skincare products with squalene. Try some out to see what best suits your skin and needs. Some great brands that make squalene skincare include The Ordinary, Indie Lee, Youth to the People, and Biossance.