15 Best Waterproof Eyeliners

This long-wearing, waterproof kohl liner from Smashbox is a cruelty-free, vegan formula that contains no parabens or phthalates. It’s so precise thanks to the automatic self-sharpener that gives you the perfect point every time you open the cap. The deeply pigmented colors give you a rich, beautiful look that lasts all day and won’t smudge or flake, and what’s great is the pencil behaves much like a liquid liner by gliding on smoothly and giving you that precise line.

Pro tip: You can get double-duty out of this one as an eyeshadow, by building the product on the lid and blending it with a powder shadow.