15 Best Waterproof Eyeliners

If you’re a fan of eye makeup but not so much of it streaming down your face in the rain, a sweaty workout, or a teary outburst, you need a solid waterproof version. But with so many options out there with various formulas, wearability, and shade choice, it can be pretty tough to choose. Don’t worry – this guide will help you score the best waterproof eyeliner for whatever your needs and ideal look may be.
1. Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Eye LinerPrice: $18.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on super smoothly and stays put without smudging
- Gorgeous, flattering colors
- Built-in sharpener means consistently precise lines
- May settle in the eyes' outer corners
- Product goes fast
- Some found it fragile/breakable
This long-wearing, waterproof kohl liner from Smashbox is a cruelty-free, vegan formula that contains no parabens or phthalates. It’s so precise thanks to the automatic self-sharpener that gives you the perfect point every time you open the cap. The deeply pigmented colors give you a rich, beautiful look that lasts all day and won’t smudge or flake, and what’s great is the pencil behaves much like a liquid liner by gliding on smoothly and giving you that precise line.
Pro tip: You can get double-duty out of this one as an eyeshadow, by building the product on the lid and blending it with a powder shadow.
Find more Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Eye Liner information and reviews here.
-
2. stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye LinerPrice: $19.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glides on super easily
- Won't smudge or run
- Long-lasting
- Applies thick (micro tip is best for more subtle looks)
- Some found the felt tip pulls on skin
- Product may dry out quickly
stila’s best-selling Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner will easily become your go-to, even if you’re a liquid liner newbie. Its dual-ended micro felt tip is like a marker and ensures precise application every time, whether you’re after a thin line for an everyday look or a thick, cat-like eye for something more dramatic.
The liner comes in eight great shades that dry fast, won’t smudge or run, and won’t come off underwater. To use, shake well. Sweep along the lash line and use the pen’s tip to create a clean, thin line.
Find more stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner information and reviews here.
-
3. Charlotte Tilbury Eye Color Magic Liner DuoPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very smooth and easy to apply
- Non-irritating, great for sensitive eyes
- Beautiful colors that make eyes stand out
- Texture is too soft for some
- The matte side isn't as smooth as the metallic
- Not as long-lasting as others
This limited edition, waterproof duo liner pencil from Charlotte Tilbury is both matte and metallic to give you a gorgeous, best of both worlds, amplified look. The shades are highly pigmented and contain emollient oils and natural waxes to make them glide on smoothly and easily in a gel-like form. Apply once and don’t give it a second thought, since the liner lasts up to 16 hours with no need for touch-ups. Your ideal shade to make your eyes pop and stand out will be the color opposite of your iris’ natural hue.
Find more Charlotte Tilbury Eye Color Magic Liner Duo information and reviews here.
-
4. Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid EyelinerPros:
Cons:
- Won't smudge, yet removes easily when you need it to
- Easy to apply
- Lasts all day
- Shows imperfections at times
- Dries out quickly
- Black isn't as black as others
This liquid liner from Tarte is waterproof, smudge-proof, and super precise at helping you achieve that gorgeous, intense cat eye look that lasts up to 12 hours. The elongated, soft, flexible, skinny felt tip makes the ink go on evenly, dry quickly, and last all day just as it was applied. Bonus: the product is vegan, made without parabens and phthalates, and dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, making it safe for sensitive eyes.
To use, gently pull outward on the outer eye corner and hold liner at a slight angle. Trace along the upper lash line, then, holding the liner’s tip on an angle, draw a thin line away from the outer corner that connects with the center of the lash line. Apply a second coat if needed.
Find more Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
5. Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye PenPros:
Cons:
- Glides on smoothly and easy to use
- Won't smear or smudge, lasts all day
- Very precise for versatile looks
- A bit tough to remove
- Dries out fast
- Some found it smudged, but this isn't the norm
If you’re frustrated with liquid eyeliners that are hard to use and create the exact winged line and look you’re after, your day just got better. Urban Decay’s Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen features an innovative, ultra-fine brush tip that gives you the blackest black, semi-matte, deepest pigment with as precise an application as you can get.
This super long-lasting formula is free of cruelty and parabens. To get your perfect cat eye, apply from the eye’s inner corner and draw along your upper lash line. Extend past the outer corner with a diagonal upward flick. Then, draw another line from the end of the first and fill it in.
Find more Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen information and reviews here.
-
6. benefit Roller Liner Black True Matte Liquid EyelinerPrice: $19.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives precise, accurate lines
- Easy to use and achieve any look
- Lasts a long time, as a little goes a long way
- Some found it smudged a bit
- Can flake by the end of the day
- Not as water resistant as others
This waterproof, quick-dry, easy-glide liquid eyeliner formula from benefit lasts 24 hours and gives a beautifully natural, matte finish. You’ll find it won’t flake, bleed, fade, or smudge, so once it’s on you’re good to go and don’t need to worry about raccoon eyes or any other mishaps throughout the day. The felt tip applicator is slim, giving you total control and more precise, finer lines or dramatic cat eyes when you want them.
To apply, use the pen’s side to stamp along your lash line and map out the liner’s direction. Start your wing from the eye’s outer corner, bringing it into the inner corner. Connect the lines and refine until you’re satisfied with the look.
Find more Benefit Roller Liner Black True Matte Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
7. Laura Geller New York Kajal Longwear Kohl Eyeliner PencilPrice: $18.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glides on easily, smoothly, and quickly
- Forgiving - simple to correct mistakes
- Long-lasting and non-smudging
- Can crumble a bit
- Too soft and hard to control for some
- Sharpener doesn't consistently work well
Laura Geller’s Kajal Longwear Kohl Eyeliner Pencil features a sharpener at the bottom, so the liner is sharp and ready to give you that precise, gorgeous line every time. The richly pigmented soft kohl formula glides on effortlessly and skip-free, and gives wonderfully vibrant, blendable color, versatile for whatever look you’re after. The liner is infused with vitamin E for long-wearing hydration and conditioning, along with caffeine to reduce redness and puffiness.
To use, apply along your upper lash line in even, short strokes. Then, apply to your inner eye rim for a more dramatic effect. The liner is easy to blend and smudge for a smoky look, too.
Find more Laura Geller New York Kajal Longwear Kohl Eyeliner Pencil information and reviews here.
-
8. Skone Cosmetics’ Insanely Intense Tattooed EyelinerPrice: $21.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stays put but easy to remove when you want to
- Gentle yet precise applicator
- Gives beautiful, dramatic lines
- Under-eye may not stay on as well as upper-eye
- Colors are quite dark
- Some found it can smear a bit (especially in the heat)
Skone Cosmetics’ Insanely Intense Tattooed Eyeliner has quickly become a go-to for many professional cosmetologists and leading makeup artists around the world. It features a liquid felt tip applicator that smoothly and quickly gives you great results. The waterproof formula dries fast, won’t smudge or smear, is ultra-pigmented (like a tattoo), and only needs one swipe, so you use less for better results. The best part is it lasts all day, so you won’t even need any touching up when going from day to night. Plus, if you’ve got hooded eyes you won’t need to worry since this formula has budge-proof advanced pigment.
Find more Skone Cosmetics' Insanely Intense Tattooed Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
9. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Exagger Eyes Liner DuoPrice: $33.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous, eye-popping color
- Goes on very smoothly and easily
- Versatile for different looks
- Product goes quickly
- Some found the dark end to be hard
- Not as long-lasting as some, since it's so soft
Another great pick from Charlotte Tilbury, the Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner exaggerates the eye’s appearance of being bigger, brighter, and younger-looking. It mimics the contrast of light and shade, and bright and dark, for brighter, wider eyes.
The waterproof, humidity-proof, and smudge-proof formula contains easy-glide emollients that apply much like a gel (and goes on even easier with an eyeliner brush). Bonus: it lasts up to 16 hours so you don’t need to worry about it all day or night.
Find more Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Exagger Eyes Liner Duo information and reviews here.
-
10. The Quick Flick Vegan Eyeliner StampPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful rich black pigment
- Long-lasting, won't smudge or smear
- Many found it easy to stamp on and touch up
- Tough to see placement and therefore symmetry of wings
- Some found it tricky to use
- May not be ideal for some eye shapes
This pack of two The Quick Flick eyeliner pens, one for the left and one for the right, has an end to draw your perfect wing or cat eye and another with a precise, felt-tip end ideal for drawing thin or thick lines. The long-lasting vegan formula is cruelty-free, non-toxic, waterproof, smudgeproof, and smearproof, so you won’t need to worry about touchups throughout your day.
To use, line each eye’s corner with The Quick Flick cat eye stamp, then press to release. With the eyeliner marker, connect the wing to your eye.
Find more The Quick Flick Vegan Eyeliner Stamp information and reviews here.
-
11. Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner PencilPrice: $21.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to apply
- Lasts all day & won't smudge
- Great value
- Some found it brittle
- Product doesn't last too long
- Some found it comes off with eyedrops
Revlon has been a trusted long-wear cosmetics brand for years and its ophthalmologist-tested, ColorStay eyeliner pencil stands up to that reputation. It easily glides on to give intense, rich color, a smooth, soft line, gorgeous definition, and even finish that lasts up to 16 hours and withstands moisture and water.
There are two tools at the pencil’s base, perfect for different looks. The smudger pad softens and blends color as desired, and the pull-out sharpener gives a precise, sleek line.
Find more Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil information and reviews here.
-
12. benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! 24 Hour Eye PencilPrice: $23.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Creates a beautiful line
- Glides on smoothly and applies easily
- Lasts all day
- Not thoroughly waterproof for some users
- May smudge a bit
- Sharpener may wear out before pencil is done
This creamy, silky-smooth waterproof liner, another gem from benefit, goes on like a breeze and finishes into a nice matte that won’t smudge or smear. The built-in smudger is ideal for creating that sultry, smoky eye instantly, and you can choose from four gorgeous shades: Pitch Black, Deep Brown, Dark Purple, and Midnight Blue. Another bonus is the automatic, no-sharpen tip that delivers precise, long-lasting lines every time.
To use, glide along the lash line to define, then, for a smoky effect, quickly blend out with the built-in smudger.
Find more Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! 24 Hour Eye Pencil information and reviews here.
-
13. Marcelle Velvet Gel Waterproof EyelinerPrice: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stays put and lasts all day
- Goes on smoothly and easily
- Can use on waterline of sensitive eyes, including contact lens wearers
- Some found colors were darker than shown
- May flake a bit
- Gel-like finish can make the liner smudge
This gel-based, waterproof matte liner from Marcelle just requires a single stroke to deliver long-lasting, extreme color. It glides on like a dream, won’t smudge, and will withstand rain, tears, and sweat. You’ll love the versatility it gives for a smudged, smoky look or thin, precise lines.
This liner, along with all Marcelle products, is safe, gentle, hypoallergenic, yet effective – making it ideal for anyone including those with sensitivities.
Find more Marcelle Velvet Gel Waterproof Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
14. Kokie Precise Longwear Liquid EyelinerPrice: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Won't smudge or smear and lasts all day
- Long shelf life without drying out
- Easy to create very precise lines
- Tip is short & may not be ideal for everyone
- Consistency too runny/liquidy for some
- A few found it smudged or wore off
“Kokie” is Korean for elephant, a symbol of beauty and boldness, which this vegan, non-toxic, cruelty-free brand delivers on. Its Precise Longwear Liquid Eyeliner is made with super saturated, ultra-black pigments for a dramatic look, including sexy cat or winged eyes, or more precise, thin lines, easy to create with the firm felt tip that prevents tugging, smearing, and skipping.
You’ll love the shaker ball feature which prevents the liner from drying out as many tend to. And, the formula is smudge-proof and waterproof – so, it’s also with you all day long.
Find more Kokie Precise Longwear Liquid Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
15. Milani Stay Put EyelinerPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smudger and range of colors help make beautiful lines
- Applies smoothly and evenly
- Stays put yet easy to remove when needed
- Tip is fragile & may crumble
- May flake off slightly
- Some found it can smudge a bit
Milani’s Stay Put cruelty-free eyeliner comes with all the bells and whistles you can imagine: it’s self-sharpening, so you’ll never deal with hard-to-draw lines with a dull tip, it’s waterproof and sweat-resistant, to last you through all the elements thrown into your day, and it comes in eight deeply pigmented, smudge-free, long-lasting versatile shades from red to black. Plus, the built-in smudger makes achieving that sexy smoky eye look a breeze.
To use, twist clockwise to draw the product up. Blur lines by dotting or dragging the smudger tool wherever you please.
Find more Milani Stay Put Eyeliner information and reviews here.
Which Waterproof Eyeliner Is Best?
There are many great waterproof pencil and liquid eyeliners on the market. Depending on the formula and application method you're after, different products will be best for different users. Try some out to see what works best for you. Among other brands, Smashbox, Charlotte Tilbury, benefit, and stila all make great waterproof eyeliners.
How Do I Choose The Right Waterproof Eyeliner?
If you're just starting out with eyeliner or don't have the steadiest hand, go for a pencil, which is easy and clean to apply and forgiving with mistakes. If you're looking for a more precise or dramatic look, a liquid liner may be your best bet. Also, choose a shade complementary to your skin tone and opposite to your eye color to make your eyes pop.
How Do I Remove Waterproof Eyeliner?
You can remove waterproof eyeliner in a few different ways: use baby products, like baby oil or tear-free shampoo, micellar cleansing water, oil (coconut, olive, or almond are great options), cold cream, or waterproof eye makeup remover.