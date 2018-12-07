XXXTentacion’s Train Food Lyrics Have Fans Asking Questions

XXXTentacion’s “Train Food” lyrics has fans wondering if the rapper was making allusions to his own death. The song appears as the third track on the late rapper’s posthumous album Skins, which was officially released on December 7.

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot-and-killed during a robbery outside of motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Four people, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatright, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome, are awaiting trial in relation to the shooting. XXX was 20 years old.

XXXTentacion Was Killed Across the Street From Train Tracks

The third verse of the song, via Genius, belongs with the line, “You ever woke up on a train track?” The verse goes on to include lines such as, “Death before your eyes, you prayin’ to God, but ain’t no response.” The verse goes on, ”Could’ve had a song or a daughter, now what you finna do? You finna die here on this train track, ‘Cause clearly after death, ain’t no way you can find your way back.” One Twitter user, @wfq, pointed out the references to train tracks and proximity of the motorcycle dealership where XXX lost his life to a set of train tracks:

"train food": "you're gonna die on the train tracks" ugh pic.twitter.com/hdYyHrxudv — austin (@wfq) December 7, 2018

XXXTentacion Died 30 Minutes From His Home

XXXTentacion continues, “He asked, “How far are you from home?” I said, “Maybe 30 minutes.” Another Twitter user, @JarettPetrie1, pointed out that the RIVA Motorsports dealership is located 30 minutes from Plantation, Florida, where Tentacion was born:

This is way too big of a coincidence. X died 30 minutes away from where he was born. And in this song train food he died 30 minutes away from home. pic.twitter.com/wT19lDAMmV — Jarett Petrie (@JarettPetrie1) December 6, 2018

XXXTentacion Previously Rapped From the Devil’s Perspective

On XXX’s XXL Magazine Freshman Cypher, he rapped a song from the devil’s perspective. He sang in part, “I am a murderer, I am a demon, the son of a serpent.” As Genius’ blog post on “Train Food” points out, that song appears to be about death and facing the devil. On the Cypher rap, XXX raps from the devil’s perspective.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side