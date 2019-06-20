When Is the 2019 BET Awards? What Date?

On Sunday, June 23, the BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. At 8 p.m. ET, the network’s 19th annual ceremony celebrating the best achievements in entertainment, sports, TV, movies, and music, will be hosted by Girls Trip star Regina Hall, and feature an array of celebrity presenters and musical performers.

This year’s notable presenters include Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, LaLa Anthony, Amanda Seales, Mike Coulter, and Yara Shahidi. The list of performers slated to take the stage include Meek Mill, Fantasia, DJ Khaled, Jeremih, DaBaby, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, John Legend, and Migos. Legendary singer Mary J. Blige will be presented with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, while the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, will be honored with a posthumous Humanitarian Award. Writer/director/producer/actor/business entrepreneur Tyler Perry will receive BET’s Ultimate Icon Award.

Leading the pack with most nominations this year is rapper Cardi B., who has 7 nods, will also be on hand to present. Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole are tied with 4 nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai, all received three.

The nominees for this year’s major BET Awards are listed below:

YOUNG STARS AWARD

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

BEST MOVIE

BlacKkKlansman

Creed II

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

BEST ACTRESS

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot ”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga feat. Offset, “Taste”

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes**t”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Astroworld, Travis Scott

Championships, Meek Mill

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Everything Is Love, The Carters

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

