When Is the 2019 BET Awards? What Date?

On Sunday, June 23, the BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. At 8 p.m. ET, the network’s 19th annual ceremony celebrating the best achievements in entertainment, sports, TV, movies, and music, will be hosted by Girls Trip star Regina Hall, and feature an array of celebrity presenters and musical performers.
This year’s notable presenters include Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, LaLa Anthony, Amanda Seales, Mike Coulter, and Yara Shahidi. The list of performers slated to take the stage include Meek Mill, Fantasia, DJ Khaled, Jeremih, DaBaby, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, John Legend, and Migos. Legendary singer Mary J. Blige will be presented with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, while the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, will be honored with a posthumous Humanitarian Award. Writer/director/producer/actor/business entrepreneur Tyler Perry will receive BET’s Ultimate Icon Award.
Leading the pack with most nominations this year is rapper Cardi B., who has 7 nods, will also be on hand to present. Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole are tied with 4 nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai, all received three.
The nominees for this year’s major BET Awards are listed below:
YOUNG STARS AWARD
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
BEST MOVIE
BlacKkKlansman
Creed II
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
BEST ACTRESS
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
BEST COLLABORATION
21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot ”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Tyga feat. Offset, “Taste”
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apes**t”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Everything Is Love, The Carters
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”
READ NEXT: Porsha Williams Calls Off Wedding to Dennis McKinley: What Happened?