WATCH: Donald Glover Has Awkward Moment at BET Awards

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, was in attendance at the 2018 BET Awards. Glover, who was not scheduled to perform, came onstage after host and fellow renaissance man Jamie Foxx called him up, but things took an awkward turn when Foxx asked Glover to do an impromptu performance for the audience.

Foxx also asked the rapper/filmmaker to perform some of the dance moves he showed off in the recent music video for “This Is America.” Foxx singled Glover out in the audience and asked him to come up, to which he responded “I’m good love, enjoy.” Glover added that he didn’t get a BET check, or was scheduled to perform, so “he’s not doing anything…”

Glover eventually relented and walked onto the stage, where he and Foxx briefly sang an a capella version of “This Is America” with Glover doing some of his dance moves. Foxx compounds the discomfort of the situation by having everyone in the audience stand up and give Glover a standing ovation, despite it not being a complete performance.

Glover was allowed to return back to his seat after the impromptu performance, but Foxx has continued to make jokes and reference him throughout the broadcast. Audiences have taken note of this awkward chain of events, and many of them have hopped on Twitter to express their confusion.

“So far I’m like at a solid 4 out of 10 far as satisfaction with the BET Awards”, joked one user. “The awkwardness with Jamie and Donald Glover set it for me.”

Another wrote: “OMG this is so uncomfortable Jamie Foxx is calling people on stage like your mom would call you into the living room to perform for your aunts and uncles, poor Donald Glover you’ve done this before quit forcing us to like you it’s not that serious. Don’t try too hard.” Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Jamie: Aye, come up here and do the thing!

Michael B and Donald Glover: #BETAwards⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/wZ2108VIIf — Twizz da Wiz 🎤🎶🌟 (@__february23) June 25, 2018

Donald Glover was just like wtf I love Jamie but they need a new host #BETAwards — K (@Sciles__) June 25, 2018

Donald Glover is me when someone puts me on the spot unexpectedly an introvert doing extrovert things #BETAwards — killmonger stan (@elaysiaamour) June 25, 2018

Why the BET awards looking so unorganized Donald Glover couldn’t even pretend like he knew they was going to call him up there 😂😂😂😂 — justice👑 (@CantHateJay) June 25, 2018

Donald Glover when Jamie Foxx called him on stage😂 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/I3fNxntjGJ — DKT (@darleneturner53) June 25, 2018

Foxx prompted a similarly awkward exchange with Michael B. Jordan, who is nominated in the Best Actor category. He called Jordan onstage and asked that he recite some of his character’s dialogue from the hit film Black Panther.

Many viewers felt that Jordan was visibly annoyed by the request, and blamed the BET Network for not giving Foxx enough material to work with without having to rely on impromptu skits.

“Jamie Foxx PRESSED Michael B. Jordan to come up there and do a line from Wakanda”, wrote one user. “He’s so much bigger than that movie and that’s probably what’s most irritating. You could literally see it in his face.”

Michael B Jordan when Jamie Foxx called him on the stage #BETAwards⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/oQD69Iay4F — RAP (@Rappertalks) June 25, 2018

Lol Jamie Foxx really forced Michael B. Jordan to do that — Michael (@Roc_TheMike) June 25, 2018

Jamie Foxx needs to stop putting people on the spot. Michael B. Jordan and Childish Gambino just like.. pic.twitter.com/VGpuIYUALu — Nay💜 (@nayjayyy_) June 25, 2018