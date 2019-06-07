Your MUST SEE Celebrity Morning News Headlines for June 7

Good morning! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have the reason Beyonce and Jay Z stole the spotlight during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Jonas makes fans cry after posting the sweetest picture on Instagram, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk call it quits, and more…

—–

TOP STORY: Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Separate

As confirmed by People, after four years of dating, and one daughter, Lea de Seine, who was born in March 2017, actor Bradley Cooper, 44, and supermodel Irina Shayk, 33, have decided to separate. The couple started dating in 2015, never officially married, and they’ve been dodging break-up rumors for quite some time, especially during awards season, when Cooper was doing rounds of press with his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga. However, that all seemed like mere fan conjecture, and a source said after the Oscars, Cooper’s main goal was to spend time with family.

Of trying to keep their relationship private, Shayk told Glamour UK back in February, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Kevin Jonas’ Daughters Watch the Jonas Brothers Perform

In things that make you go “Aw!” singer Kevin Jonas posted a photo of his two daughters Alena and Valentina watching the new reunited Jonas Brothers perform on stage, and it had everyone in the comments section feeling feelings. The eldest Jonas, who’s been married to wife Danielle Deleasa since 2009, and his new album with the JoBros, Happiness Begins, comes out today.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Beyonce’s Court-Side Glare To Warrior Owner’s Wife Nicole Curran

Sitting court side next to Beyonce, 37, and Jay Z, 49, during Game 3 of Golden State vs. Toronto on June 5, Warriors’ owner, Joe Lacob’s wife, Nicole Curran, and when she tried speaking over Queen B to have a discussion with Jay, the side eye stare she received from the famous singer was caught on camera, and instantly memorialized into a meme.

Nicole Curran, the wife of the Warriors owner, had to shut down her comments after her interaction with Beyonce went viral: https://t.co/PwgsLt5IaY pic.twitter.com/p6H34sKboG — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 6, 2019

Few artists have such a dedicated fanbase as Beyonce, and the Beyhive was quick to defend their Queen. On June 6, Nicole responded to the questionable backlash by posting on Instagram a photo of herself sitting court side between Beyonce and her husband, with the caption “We should all help and support each other.” While Nicole disabled comments on the since deleted post, the Beyhive flooded all her previous posts with their signature bee emojis.

Before making her Instagram account private, Nicole commented on a post, “Listen Beehive. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

Keep that same energy beyonce 😂😂😂 goes both ways pic.twitter.com/EViHLjh1NP — KUSH PAPi 🇮🇹💨 (@KushPapii) June 6, 2019

While the Twitterverse shamed the craziness of the Beyhive, as this kind of cyber bullying is absolutely absurd, especially considering circumstances, the best response came from users comparing this viral moment to the time Beyonce leaned over Jay to speak with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014. Oh, the tea!

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Singer Granger Smith’s Son, River Kelly Smith, Dies Tragically at Age 3

2. Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical Will Make It’s World Premiere in Seattle on November 26

3. Former N*Sync Member Joey Fatone Files For Divorce From His Wife of 15 Years, Kelly Baldwin.

4. Is Lisa Vanderpump Officially Done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Andy Cohen Confirms She Skipped Reunion Taping.

5. Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid, Who’s Been Missing Since May 26, Is Now Feared Dead.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Iggy Azalea, 29. Emily Ratajkowski, 28. Liam Neeson, 67. Bear Grylls, 45. Michael Cera, 31.

