Bradley Cooper will take the stage with Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards. The meteoric chemistry the pair shared in their movie A Star is Born has a lot of people hoping they would get together in real life.

In fact, after Gaga broke up with her fiance shortly before the Oscars, the rumor mill went into overdrive that Gaga might be dating Cooper. However, is Lady Gaga dating Bradley Cooper? The answer appears to be no – at least for now. Lady Gaga is single, but Bradley Cooper still seems to be very taken. He’s dating Irina Shayk, the mother of his only child.

However, there are some glimmers of hope for those dying for a real-life relationship between Cooper and Lady Gaga. They were together at an Oscars pre-party (not surprising since they starred together in a nominated movie). However, US Magazine reported, via a source, that Cooper and Gaga were “in a corner together all night. They looked so close, they almost seem like a couple.” However, People Magazine reported the pair were hanging with other celebrities in a group, although they did share a toast. She was seen dining that night with other celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger, according to People.

Time will tell. There is the matter of simple body language.

Gaga Got Tongues Wagging When She Ended a Relationship in Time for the Oscars

Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend Christian has a tattoo of her on his arm. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNZCC4Bi — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 17, 2017

Lady Gaga was dating Christian Carino, but she’s not anymore. Carino is a talent agent. Gaga’s rep told People Magazine, “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end…There’s no long dramatic story.”

Another source told People: “Their friends knew they weren’t going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.” He was so entranced with her, in fact, that he got a tattoo of her face inked on his arm. They were said to be engaged in 2017.

That made Lady Gaga officially single in time for the Oscars.

Lady Gaga Got a New Tattoo That Some People Think Is a Message to Bradley Cooper

On Valentine’s Day, Lady Gaga got a new tattoo of a rose in honor of the song La Vie En Rose, which she first attracts Cooper’s character’s attention by singing in their movie. Of course, some fans took that as a secret message from Gaga to Cooper, but who knows. Gaga was singing that song when Cooper first met her too. She performed Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” at a benefit concert in 2016, Elle Magazine reported.

“I was blown away, like in that old Maxell cassette commercial where the guy’s hair is blown back,” Cooper told W Magazine of the moment. “I called her agent the next day and said, ‘Can I go to her house and meet her right away?'” he recalled to W, adding that soon they were eating spaghetti and meatballs together at her house. They sang Midnight Special together, and Cooper admits he was nervous (who wouldn’t be?).

“I’m from an Italian background, and so is she. We were immediately comfortable with each other. We made a kind of deal: I believed in her as an actress, and she believed in me as a musician,” he told W.

There’s No Question That Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Are Close

Is a Cooper and Lady Gaga relationship possible? Sure. The pair are definitely close, and they’ve gushed about each other in interviews, stressing how much they have in common. They certainly pulled off the chemistry of lovers in A Star is Born:

Gaga enthused about Cooper on Instagram, writing, “I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers. We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful.”

She’s repeatedly used this quote when describing Cooper: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.”

They bonded over the similarities between their backgrounds.

She told People Magazine: “We had instant chemistry when I met him. As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

Here are some of the things Cooper has said about Gaga:

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her, because that’s quite a vessel to go through. Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.” (On Good Morning America)

“I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.” (To People Magazine)

Bradley Cooper Is In a Relationship & Was Married Once Before

Bradley Cooper has been married once – to Jennifer Esposito. They were only married for four months, though, divorcing in 2007. After that point, he dated a slew of Hollywood actresses, from Jennifer Lopez to Renee Zellweger. However, since 2015, he has been in a committed relationship with Irina Shayk, the mother of his only child. That’s obviously a massive stumbling block to any possible relationship with Lady Gaga.

Irina Shayk, a top model, started dating Cooper in 2015. According to Elle, she dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for five years before moving on to Cooper.

By November 2015, Elle reports, the pair was living together. By April 2017, they were parents, when Irina gave birth to Cooper’s first child, a girl named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

“Irina is smart and mature,” US Magazine reported. “They have a great connection. Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him.”