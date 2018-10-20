WATCH: Protesters Confront Mitch McConnell in Kentucky Restaurant

A small group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he was eating dinner with his wife in the Havana Rumba restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky last night. You can watch the confrontation here:

A man dressed all in black walks over to McConnell’s table and says, “Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country alone?” A woman’s voice can be heard yelling “Ditch Mitch!”

The same woman’s voice can be heard a moment later saying, “I’m going to sell this to TMZ.” The video later appeared on TMZ.

The crowd at the Havana Rumba restaurant seemed to have been divided. Some of the people in the restaurant seemed to be arguing with the man who confronted McConnell. Some of them say, “leave him alone,” while others seem to disapprove of the protester’s tactics. A woman says, “He threw their leftovers at them? I didn’t know that.”

The woman who shot the video told TMZ that, before she started recording, the protester slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed the “doggie bag” containing McConnell’s leftovers, and threw the Senator’s food out the of the restaurant. The woman also told TMZ that the protester was angry about McConnell’s positions on Social Security and on health care. She told TMZ that, before she started filming, the man was screaming that McConnell was killing people with his views.

TMZ reported that there were four men involved in the protest, although one man was the main agitator.

McConnell has been outspoken about his criticism of the “Democratic mob” and has vowed that Republican lawmakers will not be intimidated by Democratic protesters. “We refused to be intimidated by the mob of people that were coming after Republican members at their homes, in the halls. I couldn’t be prouder of the Senate Republican Conference,” McConnell told reporters after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.

