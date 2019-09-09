Deavan & Jihoon 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, appear to still together and going strong following the birth of their baby boy earlier this year, although their official relationship status won’t be confirmed until the current season of The Other Way wraps up in a few weeks.

The fan-favorite couple is actually rumored to be filming the next season of the show already, according to Soap Dirt, so fans will hopefully get to continue following their love story on the next season of the popular TLC show. Read on for details of their current relationship status, their family, and filming news:

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today & Often Posts Pictures of Their Son & New Puppy on Instagram

Although contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of their relationship status, it seems pretty clear that Deavan and Jihoon are still together today, judging by their social media profiles. The couple often posts sweet pictures of their little family, including pictures of Deavan’s daughter Drascilla, their shared son Taeyang, and the newest addition to their family – a tiny little puppy named Bam Bam.

Deavan recently posted a photo of the two at a wedding photoshoot, although she admitted that they still aren’t married just yet. “Hi I’m running out of photos lol time to break out the camera and phone, just a photoshoot we haven’t had a wedding,” she wrote on the photo above, which features the two of them taking a selfie in a mirror.

Both Deavan and Jihoon have dozens of pictures of their son Taeyang and Deavan’s daughter Drascilla on their Instagram pages, as well as plenty of family photoshoots, pictures of their little family out exploring Korea, and videos of 5-month-old Taeyang as he grows up.

The Reality Couple Might Already be Shooting The Next Season of 90 Day Fiance

Soap Dirt reports that the couple has already started shooting the next season of 90 Day Fiance, although it isn’t clear which series or spinoff they will appear on (whether they will remain on The Other Way or feature on a different spinoff will likely be announced in the coming months).

“According to an inside 90 Day Fiance source, Deavan Clegg and hubby Jihoon Lee are filming new content for TLC,” Soap Dirt reports. The publication reports that the couple is a favorite among many The Other Way viewers this season while Jihoon’s family is a “favorite among 90 Day Fiance followers.”

There is no definitive release date for the newest season yet, although Soap Dirt reports that their inside source comes directly from a “production insider on set,” so if news of their return is confirmed, fans will get a chance to keep following the popular couple and their love story in the near future. Viewers might even get a chance to see their wedding documented on the show, since Deavan confirmed they haven’t tied the knot just yet.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Jihoon and Deavan’s continuing love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

READ NEXT: Deavan and Jihoon’s Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Meet Taeyang Scuti Lee

