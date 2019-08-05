Are Jihoon & Deavan Still Together? 8/5/2019 Update

Jihoon and Deavan, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and going strong following the birth of their baby boy earlier this year. Although both reality stars have yet to post pictures of the little bundle of joy, they have each uploaded pictures of the two of them together frequently over the last few months, so we believe the couple is still together.

If you’ve been keeping up on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, then you already know that Deavan is pregnant with Jihoon’s baby on the show. The couple met through a dating app, and due to the incredibly “strong connection” the two shared when they met in person, they were intimate the first night they were together. Deavan found out she was pregnant the day Jihoon was planning to head back to South Korea and so the couple started making plans for Deavan to move to his home country to be together.

Unfortunately, the couple dealt with some pushback from Jihoon’s parents, who didn’t approve of Deavan and told the young couple that they were embarrassed that their son got Deavan pregnant out of wedlock.

“In Korean culture, it is super important for the parents to give their blessing,” Deavan explained during an earlier episode. “If I’m not up to Jihoon’s parents’ standards and they think I’m not good enough for their son, we can’t get married.” Jihoon also admitted that his parent’s first impression of Deavan was “not good,” and that they weren’t impressed with her tattoos or the fact that she got pregnant so quickly.

In the season preview, Deavan also expressed concern that Jihoon was only marrying her to lessen his own embarrassment. “I’m just wondering if you want to marry me because of love and not cause of just being pregnant,” she told him in the promo.

Despite the rocky issues with Jihoon’s parents and Deavan’s uncertainty about his proposal, the couple appears to still be together and happily raising their child together. Both reality stars have remained relatively quiet about their personal lives on social media (which is likely due to contractual obligations with TLC), and the two have yet to announce the name or birthday of their newborn baby, but Deavan recently wrote during a July Instagram Q&A that she hasn’t posted any pictures of the baby because she and Jihoon decided together that they wanted to wait. She added, “I wanted viewers to be introduced to him when he appeared on TV,” so the birth of their child will likely be documented on the show. She also confirmed that they had a baby boy, according to TV Shows Ace.

During the same Instagram Q&A, one fan asked Deavan “Would you give the baby a DNA if Jihoon asked? Or would you be offended?” In reply, she wrote, “I’d be offended because we know the exact date of conception. But, I would do it, so I could say, I told you so.” Additionally, Deavan added, “he has never doubted, and our son is his twin.”

Starcasm reports that their son’s name is Taeyang, although we haven’t found any confirmation from either Deavan or Jihoon at this time. Deavan also shared that her firstborn daughter Drascilla is “such a big help” and “the best big sister” to her new baby brother.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Jihoon and Deavan’s continuing love story.

