Jihoon’s Parents & Family on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jihoon Lee, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, has had issues convincing his family that his fiancé and the mother of his child, Deavan Clegg, is wife material. In order to marry, Jihoon’s parents must approve of the intended union or else the couple can’t tie the knot.

Jihoon has admitted in the past that his parents are very traditional and that they aren’t comfortable with him having pre-marital sex or a child out of wedlock. In Korean culture, without his parents blessing, Jihoon won’t be able to marry Deavan.

Here’s what we know about Jihoon’s family:

1. Jihoon’s Parents Were Embarrassed About His Relationship With Deavan & Her Pregnancy

Because Jihoon got Deavan pregnant out of wedlock the first night that the couple was together, his parents were embarrassed about their relationship and didn’t think she was a good fit for their son.

“In Korean culture, it is super important for the parents to give their blessing,” Deavan explained during an earlier episode of the show. “If I’m not up to Jihoon’s parents’ standards and they think I’m not good enough for their son, we can’t get married.”

Jihoon also admitted that his parent’s first impression of Deavan was “not good,” and that they weren’t impressed with her tattoos, which have a controversial place in South Korean culture. They also couldn’t believe that she got pregnant so quickly.

2. His Mother Was Surprised That Deavan Already Had a Daughter & Said it’s ‘Frowned Upon’ in Korean Culture

Jihoon’s parents’ first impression of Deavan wasn’t the greatest after she met them at the airport while having a sobbing, mental breakdown. In the clip above, both of his parents are confused and question why she is crying and Jihoon replies “I don’t know.” Even Deavan admits that their first impression was a “disaster.”

“This is our first time visiting America,” Jihoon’s father says in the clip. “We are here because of our son. We are here to meet Deavan and her daughter, Drascilla.”

His mother adds “I was shocked that Deavan had a daughter when they first told me. It’s something that’s frowned upon in Korean culture and I’m not happy.

3. Jihoon Often Posts Pictures of His Parents & Dog on Instagram

Jihoon often shares pictures of his parents and family on Instagram, usually with joking captions about his father being “naked” because it is too hot outside or because he used the phrase “hamily.” He has also posted a silly picture of his mother while she is attempting to eat a big slice of raw bacon with chopsticks.

“Naked my father because hot today,” Jihoon captioned the photo above, which shows his father sitting on a patio shirtless next to his 3-year-old toy poodle Bbakki.

Jihoon also shares dozens of pictures of Bbakki on his profile, including photos of Bbakki all shaved and topped with a ribbon after a haircut, the pup nuzzled up inside a messenger bag, and Bbakki playing with Drascilla, among many others.

Even Deavan jumps in on the fun occasionally, and recently posted a picture of “Hamily Jihoon,” which includes a look at Jihoon’s elusive brother who opted out of being filmed by TLC. According to Deavan, his brother is 26-years-old. Check out the picture above.

4. He & Deavan Recently Welcomed Their Son Taeyang to the World

Jihoon and Deavan welcomed their son Taeyang to the world a few months back, and only recently shared a few pictures of him with the world after Deavan’s birth episode finally aired. Deavan shared two photos of their sweet, newborn son on her Instagram page, writing “Our beautiful Taeyang Scuti Lee I am so blessed to have you in my life. Mommy loves you so much. I’m so happy I can finally show you to the world our amazing miracle you are so loved by mommy, daddy, and sissy.” Jihoon shared the photo above, with the simple caption “finally” alongside a smiley face.

Jihoon was nervous to meet Taeyang, but he told Us Weekly that he is learning how to be a father, and that he couldn’t be more excited. “I’m very happy,” the 29-year-old shared. “I have no skills because I am a first-time father, but I will learn.”

“I hope to become the best father I can be. I’m nervous but I know I will be the best father,” Jihoon added.

5. The Couple Kept Details About Taeyang From the Public Until His Birth Episode Aired

Deavan and Jihoon chose to keep the details about their son a secret until his birth episode aired on TLC. The couple had posted a few maternity pictures on social media when the show premiered in June, but they didn’t upload any picture of Taeyang, give any details about his birth, or even share his name until his episode premiered.

Although the two were keeping relatively quiet about their son, Deavan did confirm that she gave birth to a baby boy, according to TV Shows Ace, and Starcasm correctly reported that their son’s name was Taeyang.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Deavan and Jihoon’s story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

READ NEXT: Do Jihoon and Deavan Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

