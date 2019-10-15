Are Laura & Aladin Divorced on 90 Day Fiancé? Did They Split Up?

Laura and Aladin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, appear to no longer be together after a messy, public split that unfolded over social media. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!) Tonight’s “Couples Tell All” special features a clip of the host asking Aladin if he wanted to divorce Laura, so there will be a lot to unpack after that big reveal.

The reality couple was once a fan-favorite pair on the show; both reality stars seemed genuinely in love with each other and hopeful for a future together, but things turned sour pretty quickly after Laura brought out a sex toy to use with Aladin, and their relationship started spiraling shortly after.

Here’s what we know about their split, where they are today, and the details of their divorce:

Aladin Removed All Photos of Laura From His Instagram Account Following the Sex Toy Episode

After episode 10 of The Other Way aired on July 29, Aladin went through and deleted all of his photos of his wife off of his Instagram account. Episode 10 featured the infamous sex toy argument, where Laura told Aladin she wanted to use toys in the bedroom to spice up their sex life. Aladin didn’t take kindly to being told he wasn’t good at jiggy jiggy, and he ended up storming out of the house after telling her “f–k you.”

Following the episode’s premiere, Aladin removed all of the photos of Laura from his Instagram account. Prior to the episode, Aladin had dozens of pictures of the two together and often gushed about his wife on the social media platform. However, Laura’s account hadn’t changed following the episode, and she continued posting pictures of Aladin for weeks after, so it appeared at the time that Aladin might have taken down the pictures purposely to spark some extra drama for the show.

However, it’s starting to look like the timing of Aladin’s Instagram purge might have just been coincidental to the episode’s air date, especially after details of their relationship over the last few months started to emerge. Read on to find out what’s been going on with the reality couple.

Laura Announced Last Month That She Was Pregnant But Suffered an Ectopic Pregnancy

According to Starcasm, Laura announced via a surprise Instagram post that she was pregnant, claiming that she and Aladin had a “muffin in the oven” on September 14. Although fans thought she was joking, Laura confirmed to an Instagrammer a few days later that she was pregnant while also giving the person permission to post the conversation.