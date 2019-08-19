Are Laura & Aladin Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 8/19/2019 Update

Laura and Aladin Jallali, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, hit a rough patch following a recently aired episode of the show in July. After episode 10 aired on July 29, Aladin deleted all photos of his wife off his Instagram account, which left viewers scrambling to figure out if the two split up and filed for divorce, or if they are still together today.

For those who need a recap, episode 10 involved one of the first big, blowout arguments between Laura and Aladin documented on the show. Aladin was offended when Laura brought out a sex toy to “spice things up” in the bedroom, and he ended up storming out of the house after shouting “f–k you.” You can view the clip below.

After the episode wrapped up, Aladin went through his Instagram and deleted all traces of Laura from the page, including their wedding photos and any indication that he ever appeared on the hit TLC reality series. So what’s going on with the popular, fan-favorite, 90 Day couple? Are they still together? Read on to find out.

Laura is Still Posting Photos of the Couple on Her Instagram

Although Aladin has been relatively quiet on social media (aside from a few fitness photos), Laura is still happily posting pictures of the couple on her own Instagram page, so we believe they are still together. Although she could be posting “throwback” photos of the two that were taken months ago, it seems unlikely that the reality star would continue posting sweet pictures of her ex husband if the two really did split up.

Laura posted several pictures of herself and Aladin together just two days ago, on August 17. She captioned the photos “weekend fun!” and added multiple pictures of the two together, making silly faces and smiling for the camera. She also posted an older picture of the duo on their wedding day and has posted a handful of other photos over the last few weeks following the release of the episode.

There is Some Speculation That Aladin Removed the Photos to Create Extra Drama on the Show

Prior to the episode, Aladin had dozens of pictures of the two together and often gushed about his wife on the social media platform, so there’s been speculation that Aladin might have taken down the pictures purposely to spark some extra drama for the show and to keep viewers focused on their storyline.

TV Shows Ace also questioned how real the drama between the two actually is, considering the sex toy episode was filmed several months ago, and only just aired a few weeks ago. The publication wrote, “is [it] just another set of IG boomerang busts and deleting, blocking, unfollowing that’s synonymous with the show? That scene [was] filmed months ago. Did Aladin think they’d never actually screen it?”

However, neither reality star follows each other on Instagram anymore, despite the fact that Laura still posts pictures with Aladin. Unfortunately, viewers won’t for sure know if they called it quits or worked through their “jiggy jiggy” issues until the season comes to an end, so you’ll just have to keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC to see how it all plays out.

READ NEXT: Caesar & Maria 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

