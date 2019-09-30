Laura & Aladin Pregnancy Rumors: Are They Expecting a Baby?

Laura and Aladin Jallali, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have been celebrating their nuptials over the last few episodes of the show. Aladin recently informed Laura’s son Liam that he and Laura were planning to start a family together, and although Liam didn’t take the news very well, the reality stars appeared to be happy and excited to start trying for a child.

So what’s going on with the reality couple these days? Are they finally expanding their family? Rumors recently surfaced that Laura was pregnant with Aladin’s child (started and spread by Laura herself), but Aladin reportedly shut those rumors down and claimed the two were never expecting. Here’s what we know about the pregnancy rumors and Laura and Aladin’s relationship status today:

Warning: this article reveals the current status of Laura and Aladin’s relationship, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!

Laura Announced on Instagram That She Had a ‘Muffin in the Oven’

According to Starcasm, Laura announced via a surprise Instagram post that she was pregnant, claiming that she and Aladin had a “muffin in the oven” of September 14. The publication reports that Aladin quickly jumped on the post and joked that the father of her child was her purple sex toy, so fans were quick to dismiss the pregnancy announcement as a joke. However, the reality star doubled down on her claims a few days later, confirming to an Instagrammer that she was pregnant while also giving the person permission to post the conversation.

“We just found out I am with child, so lots has changed,” Laura revealed to Instagrammer talker_of_shits_ in a text message conversation just after her initial announcement. “I was totally surprised!” she added — in addition to giving @Talker permission to post the conversation.

However, shortly after the post above went public, Laura spoke with the same Instagrammer and revealed that she had actually suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which is a medical situation in which the fetus develops outside the uterus, typically in a fallopian tube. You can read more about that below.

Laura Admitted That She Was Trying to Get Aladin’s Attention on Social Media Because He Had Her Blocked

The same Instagrammer later revealed screenshots of another conversation with Laura, who admitted that she had only shared the news of her “pregnancy” on social media because she wanted to get Aladin’s attention, as he had her blocked (the couple is currently going through a divorce, according to Starcasm). Although the Instagrammer initially asked her if it was a hoax, she claimed that she was actually pregnant, but the baby was an etopic pregnancy so she wasn’t able to carry the baby to full term. Laura swore on her “son’s life” that she wasn’t lying about the pregnancy, but did admit that she wanted to get Aladin’s attention, which is why she so willingly opened up about it on Instagram.

“I very much had an ectopic pregnancy,” Laura said in the conversation, which can be read above. “I was so sick and my doctor, when I was in Canada last month, told me that the blood work came back and I was pregnant. I am no longer with a baby and it crushed my world because I lost everything in life all at once it seemed. And I couldn’t even tell Aladin about the baby because he had me blocked. I wanted Aladin to see the post. I wanted him to know we almost made a baby … so close!”

During the conversation, she also revealed some shocking details about her relationship with Aladin, claiming he was abusive and that he was refusing to give her any of her belongings back while they were waiting for the divorce to go through.

She Also Did a Live Q&A With Fans to Confirm Her Ectopic Pregnancy

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B2uKeHJHs7g/?utm_source=ig_embed

Laura also did a live Q&A with fans shortly after the news broke, which you can watch above. During the video, Laura confronted fans who were criticizing her for “lying” about her pregnancy to get Aladin’s attention. She confirmed that she had a tubal pregnancy, claimed her cousin was with her at the time (as proof), and that she isn’t anywhere near menopause.

“Well, let me tell you something, sweetheart, I didn’t lie. I had a tubal pregnancy, okay? And guess what? I am not in menopause. I am not even approaching menopause. My functions are very much working downstairs, okay?” Laura said. “For those people who suddenly live in my vag-y-gy, that they can give such bold statements blows my mind! Because I know exactly what happened to me, and I had my cousin also with me up in Canada when all this was going down.”

So, according to Laura, she was pregnant but is no longer with child. She was hoping to get Aladin’s attention so he would unblock her on social media, and is now visiting Evelin in Ecuador because she and Aladin split up. It’s unclear at this time what the timeline of the pregnancy or split actually is, but all of that will likely be revealed over the next few weeks, especially with the Tell All special right around the corner.

Keep tuning in Mondays at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and see how everything plays out for the reality couple. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage.

