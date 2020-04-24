Mama June Update: Where is the Reality Star Today?

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, has been working hard to lose weight and get her life back in order over recent weeks, according to her Instagram page. The reality star, who has been struggling with a drug addiction for the past year, can be seen working out with fellow reality star Adam Barta and frequently promoting the weight loss program Boom Bod on social media.

“Trying to get back in shape with my workout partner @adambarta,” June wrote on Instagram on April 23. “BTW if you spew hate in my comments it will be your last comment on my page.” June and Barta can be seen walking along a bridge sporting face masks and matching t-shirts.

June has also been selling t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies with the logo “Bootimous,” which she can be seen wearing in several recent pictures. $1 of every sale is being donated to help fund COVID-19 research, according to the reality star.

June is Selling T-Shirts to Raise Money for COVID-19 Research & Awareness

June has been working to lose weight while attempting to raise money for first responders and healthcare workers, according to her Instagram page. She posted several videos and pictures of the #Bootimous shirts on her page, alongside ads promoting Boom Bod weight loss supplements and drinks.

The reality star wrote, “Ok y’all …Whose Proud and Bootimous? I know I am! From now to Sunday you can get my Limited Edition #Bootimous shirt, sweatshirt or hoodie and $1 from every sale goes to Covid19 First Responders Relief Fund for all their amazing help! Check the link in my profile to get yours NOW!” She also added the hashtag #bigandbootimous to the post.

She also occasionally promotes new episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot on her page, posts video shoutouts to fans, shares her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and encourages her followers to check out her Cameo page.

She Hasn’t Spoken to Her Children For Several Months

One thing noticeably missing from Mama June‘s Instagram page is pictures of her children and family. Although she uploads clips from new episodes of Family Crisis and occasionally posts throwback pictures of Alana Thompson (aka Honey Boo Boo), she admitted in January that she is not on speaking terms with her children at the moment.

The reality star posted a selfie on Instagram in January, explaining that she and her children were not on speaking terms and she wishes she could “disappear” sometimes. The original post was filled with spelling and grammatical errors, so Heavy re-typed it in order to make it more legible for readers. The post, which can be viewed above, reads, “Even though me and the kids aren’t still seeing each other and it’s been very hard on all of us but I hope one day that will change as I want them to know I miss and love them very much.”

It’s unclear at this time if her children have forgiven her and attempted to repair their fractured relationship; however, we don’t believe they have, as Alana’s page doesn’t feature almost any pictures of her mother, nor does Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s, aside from the occasional promotional clip of Mama June.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

