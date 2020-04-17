Mama June & Geno Doak Update: Are They Still Together Today?

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, is still dating boyfriend Geno Doak, according to her Instagram page. The two were spotted together at a Publix last month while shopping for groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so they appear to still be together as of March 25.

The two have been dating for the better half of the last three years, and although they’ve had some extreme ups and downs, including a drug arrest and plenty of toxic, explosive fights, the two seem to still be going strong today. Keep reading for details.

Mama June Posted a Photo of the Two Grocery Shopping Together in March

Mama June recently posted a picture on Instagram that featured Doak and reality star Adam Barta. The photo shows Mama June with visibly broken teeth standing behind Doak, who is holding a water jug and pointing at the camera. The picture was posted on March 25 as the two were out shopping for coronavirus supplies.

According to Daily Mail, while leaving Publix, Mama June urged fans to stay safe in the midst of the deadly virus outbreak while also urging President Trump to find a way to get face masks to all Americans. She told an onlooker, “Masks are unavailable so the President needs to hurry up and get the masks to us and to everybody,” while Doak added, “Hope everybody stays safe. We love you guys,” Daily Mail reports.

Mama June and Doak were also spotted at Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino in North Carolina in December, 2019, and the two allegedly trashed a hotel room later that same month, according to TMZ. June frequently posts throwback photos of the two together on Instagram, and although Doak’s Instagram page is fairly empty, it still features a photo of June, so unless something drastic has happened since March, it’s safe to say the two are still dating.

They Were Both Arrested for Drug Possession Last Year

Mama June and Doak were both arrested on March 13, 2019 for a variety of drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both reality stars were taken to jail and Doak was also charged with third-degree domestic violence harassment.

Doak and Mama June both pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in October last year, People reports. The State of Alabama had a grand jury review the evidence in both of their cases, according to The Blast, who published the indictment. They found that Mama June “did unlawfully possess a controlled substance-to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of” the law and “did unlawfully possess with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe,” the indictment states.

The reality star admitted in January that she and her children are not currently on speaking terms, after several failed attempts to get June to rehab put an even deeper strain on their relationship. The original post was filled with spelling and grammatical errors, so Heavy re-typed it in order to make it more legible. The post reads, “Even though me and the kids aren’t still seeing each other and it’s been very hard on all of us but I hope one day that will change as I want them to know I miss and love them very much.”

