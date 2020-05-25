What Is Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2020?

With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, you might be wondering what’s open or closed on Memorial Day this year. Although the country is slowly starting to reopen, many large cities are still under certain restrictions regarding restaurants, diners and bars, while many government services will also be closed, as is typical for a federal holiday.

Meanwhile, some grocery and convenience stores may remain open, depending on your location, although the hours are often reduced to accommodate the holiday.

So what’s open and what’s closed on Monday, May 25 this year? We’ve rounded up a few dozen restaurants still open for delivery and drive-thru services still operating, as well as a handful of stores and pharmacies that will be open on Memorial Day. We’ve also provided a rundown of what services are unavailable on Monday. Keep reading for details.

Most Government Services Will be CLOSED on Monday

As per usual on federal holidays (global pandemic or not), most federal services will be closed on Memorial Day, including mail delivery, garbage pickup, the stock market and most banking institutions. The DMV and all county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are also all closed, although national parks typically remain open. As expected, most schools will remain closed.

The stock market will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, and proceed with its normal hours – opening at 9:30 a.m. ET and closing at 4 p.m. ET. The same goes for all Federal Reserve Banks, although the hours of operation vary greatly depending on what bank you use. Mail delivery will resume regular business hours on Tuesday as well; the holidays USPS typically closes for each year include the following: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

FedEx and UPS are also both closed on Monday, so if you’re expecting a package through either service, there may be delays. However, FedEx Custom Critical and UPS Express Critical will continue operating as usual on Memorial Day. According to USA Today, Amazon considers Memorial Day a shipping holiday due to its relationship with shipping carriers.

Restaurants & Drive-Thrus Open on Memorial Day

There are a plethora of fast food restaurants that remained open throughout the entire COVID shutdown, including McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza and more. Starbucks, though limited on how many locations remained open, was still around in select cities to serve customers their daily dose of quarantine coffee, while restaurants like Popeyes and KFC, which offer large family meals for those who were too exhausted to cook, also did big business throughout the pandemic.

Check out a list of sit-down restaurants, diners and fast food joints that might not be open for dine-in just yet, but are still offering delivery, take-out options, curbside pickup and drive-thru services on Memorial Day.

Fast food restaurants open on Memorial Day:

Diners and chain restaurants open on Memorial Day:

However, most of the fast food restaurants and diners mentioned above have limited hours during the COVID shutdown, so we always recommend calling ahead and double checking the hours of your local restaurant to be sure they are open.

Grocery Stores & Pharmacies Open on Monday

The grocery stores and pharmacies open on Memorial Day depend greatly on where you live. However, according to Good Housekeeping, the following grocery stores are typically still open on Memorial Day, although the hours may be reduced depending on your location. The one major retailer that always remains closed on Memorial Day is Costco, but the warehouse chain will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

As for pharmacies, most Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid stores are open on Monday, although the hours may be limited, so we recommend calling ahead to be sure of the hours before making a trip.

READ NEXT: BJ’s & Sam’s Club Memorial Day Hours 2020: Are They Open or Closed?

