Domino’s Pizza Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Domino’s Pizza is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re craving a slice of pizza before heading out for holiday celebrations, you’re in luck. Domino’s typically only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, so you’re good to go on Memorial Day.

Although most Domino’s locations will be open on Monday, some stores may have limited or extended hours depending on your location, so we recommend calling before making a trip to the restaurant. Because Domino’s Pizza is chain-operated, the holiday hours are typically left up to the discretion of the chain owner, and may vary.

You can find information, including addresses, phone numbers and locations of the Domino’s Pizza store nearest you by clicking here. You can also find Memorial Day offers, deals and specials here, although the deals are likely to change depending on your location. The site currently has a mix and match deal for $5.99 each, which covers a variety of items including pizza, wings and pasta. Domino’s also has a week-long deal on 3-topping pizzas for $7.99 each.

Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Pizza Hut is Usually Open on Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day Weekend, but Hours Vary Per Location

Although the restaurant typically remains open on Memorial Day weekend, the hours may be limited (or sometimes extended) to accommodate the holiday. Since Domino’s is chain-operated, the hours will likely vary depending on your location, so again, it’s always in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by.

Pizza sales tend to do big business during holidays like New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, so it’s not altogether surprising that Domino’s remains open on those holidays. It wouldn’t make sense to close early and miss out on the increased sales pizza chains usually make over big holiday weekends.

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Domino’s Offers Contactless Delivery & Payment Options During the COVID-19 Epidemic

Domino’s Pizza is offering contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having physical contact with the delivery driver. Instead, the delivery driver simply leaves the pizza on your doorstep and takes off, no contact required, so if you have coronavirus worries, Domino’s has you covered.

The pizza chain is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus, including updated food handling requirements, additional sanitizing of the stores and contactless payment.

Heavy reached out to Domino’s last month regarding their stores remaining open during the pandemic, and a representative replied, “We have reassurance from the government that food delivery businesses like ours can remain open.”

The statement continued, “Our priority is the safety of our colleagues and customers, and we have implemented several additional measures to ensure we are following government guidelines. Domino’s stores are operating as Contact Free Delivery only and we have stopped our collection service. We have also increased sanitisation and handwashing and have stopped handling cash.”

READ NEXT: Are Banks & the Stock Market Open on Memorial Day 2020?