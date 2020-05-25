Popeyes’ Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Popeyes is OPEN on Memorial Day this year, so if you’re craving a bucket of Louisiana-style fried chicken, Popeyes has you covered. Popeyes typically remains open for most federal holidays, excluding Christmas Day and Easter. Certain locations may be closed if they are located inside government buildings, but most locations will remain open on Memorial Day.

Although the chicken restaurant will be open on Monday, Popeyes is chain-operated and the hours are typically left up to the discretion of the franchise owner, so it doesn’t hurt to check with your local Popeyes before making the trip. You can find the Popeyes nearest you by clicking here.

Popeyes specializes in chicken, including bone-in chicken, wings, tenders and more. The restaurant also offers a variety of desserts, soft drinks and sides, including mashed potatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans and more. Popeyes has a variety of Memorial Day specials right now, including a family meal for $25.99 which comes with 14 pieces of chicken, 2 large sides and 7 biscuits. There are also deals for 10-piece family meals, “2-Can-Dine” specials and a free large side with the purchase of a family meal. The chicken chain is also offering free, contactless delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep reading for details on the Popeyes holiday hours and schedules:

Popeyes is Closed on Easter & Christmas Day & Has Varied Hours During Thanksgiving

Most Popeyes restaurants are closed on Easter and Christmas Day, and some have varied hours on Thanksgiving, as select stores offer deals on take-home meals during the holiday. Popeyes opens at either 10 or 10:30 am., and the store typically remains open until at least 10 p.m., although the hours likely differ depending on your location. You can find the hours and locations for your local Popeyes restaurant here.

The chicken chain generally remains open for most other holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced or sometimes extended for certain occasions. Here’s the full list of holidays Popeyes remains open for, according to Store Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving (select locations)

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

You can find a list of Popeyes’ offers by clicking here, although the deals and offers are subject to change depending on your location.

Popeyes Offers Free Contactless Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Popeyes is offering FREE, contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant chain is also taking extra precautions and implementing new safety measures to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus, as well as donating food to those in need during the epidemic.

“Where we’re from, friends are family,” the Popeyes website states. “That’s why, during these uncertain times, we’re working hard to get your food safer and quicker. From contactless service at the drive-thru and delivery to increased cleaning procedures, we want to treat you, like we treat family.”

Some of the ways Popeyes is helping keep customers safe includes the following: contactless drive-thru and pick-up, improved cleaning procedures, personal protection and prevention, and free, contactless delivery, according to the website. The chicken restaurant also supports No Kid Hungry; the site reads, “We are proud to continue our support of No Kid Hungry as they make sure children get the meals they need during school closures and all year long. We are working on initiatives to help support their efforts.”

