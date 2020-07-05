Kalani & Asuelu Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Kalani and Asuelu, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, are still together today and going strong. The reality stars get into a pretty big fight during Sunday’s episode of the show after Asuelu makes some disrespectful comments about Kalani’s parenting, but despite their issues, the two appear to still be happily married today.

The 90 Day stars share two children together – Oliver and Kennedy, who were born in 2018 and 2019 respectively and are 15 months apart in age. Kalani got pregnant with Oliver shortly after visiting Asuelu in Samoa for a second time, and they shared the news of their second son’s birth on May 7, 2019. Kennedy just celebrated his first birthday on May 8.

Keep reading for an update on Kalani, Asuelu and their children and what they’ve been up to over the last few months:

Kalani & Asuelu Both Frequently Update Their Instagram Accounts With Pictures of Their Little Family

Both reality stars frequently update fans on social media about their lives today, which often include sweet videos and pictures of Kennedy and Oliver. Kalani recently posted a video thanking Disney Junior for sending them a bunch of new toys, while Asuelu often posts pictures of the family out on hikes and little adventures.

“Trying to ride out of 2020 like…” Kalani captioned the adorable picture above, while Asuelu often posts Tik Tok videos featuring his children, wife, friends and family. Asuelu and Kalani both shared updates on their lives in quarantine over the last few months as well, which included attempting to keep their children occupied when they were unable to leave the house.

“We can’t go anywhere, we stuck at home and this is what we have in our backyard for the boys make sure they are happy and living their best life,” Asulu captioned a March 22 photo of the kids playing on a swingset. “Ws [sic] any other fun game we should get to play with… we have bocce ball, golf, corn hole, riding power wheels, riding pony, horse shoe, shooting bb gun and thats all … hope everyone stay safe from the corona virus … much love you all.”

Aside from pictures and videos of their children, both stars occasionally promote their storyline on the show while sharing photos of one another, often accompanied by sweet, gushy captions, so it’s safe to say the reality couple is stronger than ever today.

Kalani Recently Shared a Powerful Message About Racism & Jesus on Instagram in June

Kalani posted a powerful message on her Instagram page on June 17, reminding her fans and followers to love their neighbors, regardless of whatever race, religion, or sexual orientation they may be. The post, which has 10,678 likes, was well-received by most of her fans, who gave her props for sharing such a positive message.

“With the help of anthropomorphism—and a dash of racism—a Middle Eastern man was transformed into a pale, blue-eyed Caucasian with a perfect blowout,” her post reads. “If Jesus would’ve remained as he was Biblically described—like fine brass burned in a furnace—how many of you would still feel comfortable kneeling to a man that looks nothing like you? Would you still worship a man that resembles people you feel superior to?”

She added, “The two greatest commandments are to love God with all of your might, and to love your neighbor with that same fervency. This is just a friendly reminder that neighbors are sometimes black. Sometimes LGBTQ+. Sometimes immigrants. Sometimes Muslim. Sometimes people with opposing viewpoints. Sometimes ex-convicts. You’re still supposed to love them—every single one of them.”

