How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Online, Without Cable

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The new season features six returning, fan-favorite couples from previous seasons, including Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa, although the latter is no longer together.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

New Episodes of Happily Ever After Air Sunday Nights at 8 p.m. ET

The TLC description of the new season reads, “Having navigated through the K-1 “fiancé visa” process, the couples are now married, but quickly realize that the honeymoon is over as real life sets in. Each couple has a quick dose of reality and drama unfolds when married life in America doesn’t live up to their expectations.”

Although Happily Ever After typically includes former couples from past seasons giving updates on their married lives today, Season 5 of the show features a divorced couple – Colt and Larissa. The reality stars also took part in the fourth season of Happily Ever After, which highlighted the end of their relationship, their legal trouble and arrests, and their divorce proceedings. Season 5 will give viewers an update on where they are today as both stars attempt to get back on the dating scene – Colt is already seeing a new woman named Jess, while Larissa is finally ready to find love again.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Andrei appear to be planning their second wedding in Moldova, Syngin and Tania are still at odds about having children, Angela and Michael are still working out the details of their nuptials, and Kalani is having ongoing issues with Asuelu’s sister, so there is plenty for fans to look forward to this season.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

