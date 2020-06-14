90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Premiere Time & Schedule

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The new season features six returning, fan-favorite couples from previous seasons, including Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa. However, Colt and Larissa are not together in this season; Colt is dating a new woman and Larissa is looking for love once more.

We’ve got a rundown of the new season below, including the show’s schedule, details on the first few episodes, and more:

New Episodes of Happily Ever After Air Sunday Nights at 8 p.m. ET

New episodes of Happily Ever After will drop every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET and run for approximately two hours with commercials. It’s unclear at this time how many episodes Season 5 will feature, but each of the previous four seasons had between 10 and 14 episodes, so we expect at least as many for the new season. Check out the descriptions of the first few episodes of Season 5 below, courtesy of the TLC schedule:

EPISODE 5.1, WHAT GOES AROUND, COMES AROUND: “Colt visits a new love in secret. Angela is urged to seek legal advice about her relationship with Michael. Larissa’s future in the U.S. is in jeopardy. Andrei makes a sudden announcement to Elizabeth’s family. Kalani asks Asuelu to change his priorities.”

EPISODE 5.2, CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE: “Colt discovers a new side of his girlfriend. Angela receives some shocking news from her doctor. Elizabeth asks her dad to pay for a big-ticket item. Larissa decides to get back into the dating scene. Paul makes a huge decision for him and his family.”

TLC only has descriptions for the first two episodes online at the moment, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known about the new season.

Happily Ever After Features Former, Fan-Favorite Couples From Earlier Seasons of the Show

Happily Ever After typically features former cast members who were a hit with viewers during their time on on the show. Couples featured on past seasons of Happily Ever After include Russ and Paola Mayfield, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, and Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, among others. Colt and Larissa were also featured on Season 4 of Happily Ever After in 2019, and are back again this season as they navigate divorced life and attempt to meet new partners.

The TLC description of the new season reads, “Having navigated through the K-1 “fiancé visa” process, the couples are now married, but quickly realize that the honeymoon is over as real life sets in. Each couple has a quick dose of reality and drama unfolds when married life in America doesn’t live up to their expectations.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

