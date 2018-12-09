Are Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa of ’90 Day Fiance’ Married or Still Together?

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are one of the couples on 90 Day Fiance this season and their time together on camera has been filled with drama. Kalani felt that Asuelu didn’t understand how to properly care for their baby and even had her brother watch Asuelu to see if he was fit to father their child on his own. Kalani had also told her sister that Asuelu had cheated on her, though she said this wasn’t the truth.

Asuelu appeared frustrated with Kalani’s treatment of him and Kalani began to have doubts about their future together, but, according to Reality TV World, the couple is still together. There have been no confirmations of whether or not they got married, but there is a good chance they have since they were on the road to marriage during filming.

Kalani is six years older than Asuelu, who she met while on vacation in Samoa, where Asuelu is from. After Kalani returned home to California, she realized she was pregnant with Asuelu’s baby and she gave birth to their son, Oliver, in January 2018. Though Kalani and her father are both Samoan, her dad was not happy about Kalani dating a Samoan. Kalani spoke out on social media in her dad’s defense, according to Romper. Kalani explained, “He says his biggest concern is Asuelu’s age and the way life is in Samoa, once again, referring to men born and raised in Samoa. My dad can love his country and his people, and still not want certain cultural norms for his daughters. That’s his prerogative as a father and as a man who grew up in a male-dominated country.”

As for what Kalani’s dad actually said, he told his daughter while filming, “You know how I feel about you being with my kind of people. It’s just the way I was born and raised … it’s a fast life here and it’s a slow life there.” In addition, Reality TV Blurb reported that Kalani had also told the cameras, “My dad did have a very hard life and I know he didn’t want us to struggle the way that he did … so he wanted us with White guys. He wants me to be with someone who can provide for us.”

Kalani’s sister, Kolini, was also not thrilled about Asuelu, since she had helped raise Oliver for the first few months of his life, prior to Asuelu’s arrival in the United States. She also was under the impression that Asuelu had been unfaithful to Kalani. According Newsweek, Kalani defended her sister, saying, “My sister WAS Oliver’s dad for his first five months. She watched him when I had to go back to work for Asuelu’s papers, she bought all of the shit I didn’t get from my baby shower, and let me skip rent/bills when I had to buy his plane tickets for his interviews and doctor’s appointments.”

Though Kalani maintains that Asuelu has not cheated on her, there has been a woman speaking out on social media, claiming to have had sex with Asuelu when he was together with Kalani, according to Soap Dirt. And, Kalani allegedly was in contact with the woman after she found out about the situation.

There is a Reddit user who’s claiming to be the person Asuelu cheated on Kalani with and its rife with screenshots (link https://t.co/ygmw2e9pbw). #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Jj5diuPedp — John Yates (@JohnYates327) November 27, 2018

Whatever happened or whatever the case may be with the cheating, Kalani and Asuelu appear to be very much together, despite the criticisms and allegations.