‘Big Brother’ Winner Threatened at Gunpoint

A “Big Brother” winner revealed that he was held at gunpoint and nearly robbed in the early morning hours of November 28 in Chicago, Illinois.

35-year-old Andy Herren, who won “Big Brother 15” in 2013, recounted the incident on Twitter. “I was held at gunpoint at Pine Grove and Addison last night around 1:30am,” Herren tweeted. “The man stepped out in front of me, gun raised, and told me to give him my phone. I have no idea what came over me but I screamed, “NO!” and bolted and he didn’t follow. Please stay safe, friends!!”

Some of Herren’s Twitter followers were quick to point out that Herren put himself in danger by refusing to hand over the phone. “You run from gun point all for a phone…shoulda just given it to him..you never know,” one Twitter user replied.

Herren added in a subsequent tweet, “I should stress that I cannot control how I reacted in the moment but I don’t think I reacted appropriately! If someone with a gun asks you to give them your phone, give them your phone!!!!”

The “Big Brother” winner then wrote in another tweet that he is “on optimistic person at my core” and although the incident “truly sucked,” he was feeling grateful for “the outpouring of kindness today from the people in my life (and from strangers on the Internet).”

