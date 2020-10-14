Billboard Music Awards 2020 Presenters: Who Is Presenting

The Billboard Music Awards – or BBMAs – return tonight, October 14, and features a plethora of stars presenting awards. From TikTok creators to musicians to a Real Housewife, the BBMAs has quite the list of celeb presenters. The 2020 BBMAs will air on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Kelly Clarkson will host the BBMAs for the third year in a row. In February 2020, Billboard announced that the 38-year-old country singer and talk show host would return for the show originally scheduled for April 29. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to push back the BBMAs for six months, but Clarkson clarified in August that she’d still love to host.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” Clarkson said in a statement on February 25, as recorded by Billboard. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!” Clarkson recently won a Daytime Emmy Ward in June for outstanding entrainment talk show host for her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Quite a Few Influencers Will Be Presenting

The Billboard Music Awards has a star-studded presenters’ list. While the BBMAs haven’t released who will be presenting each award, they have announced the 14 presenters. The presenters fall into four general categories: social influencers, reality personalities, musicians, and actors.

The group of social influencers presenting at the 2020 BBMAs include Addison Rae Easterling, TwinsthenewTrend, Lilly Singh, and Spencer X. Addison Rae Easterling has risen to fame over the last year via TikTok. The creator has nearly 65 million followers on TikTok, 29 million followers on Instagram, nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers, and 3.9 million followers on Twitter. She tweeted a graphic of her BBMA presenting information with the caption, “blessed” with a heart emoji, “@billboard tune in!!!! #BBMAs #BBMAS2020”

TwinsthenewTrend also rose to fame in 2020. Twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams critique music videos on their YouTube channel, and the two have 665,000 YouTube subscribers. Lilly Singh is a popular YouTuber and talk show host, with nearly 15 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and 9.5 million Instagram followers. She also hosts the NBC late-night talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Last but not least, Spencer X – AKA the “mouth music man” – is a popular beatboxing YouTuber who released his own single, “Be Somebody” in September.

Actors & Musicians Make up a Majority of the Presenters

While there will be plenty of influencer power at the 2020 BBMAs, actors and musicians aren’t left out of the bunch. The group of musicians presenting include Cher, Julia Michaels, and tWitch. Cher – or the “Goddess of Pop” – has won four BBMAs throughout the years, including the Icon Award in 2017, according to Billboard. Julia Michaels is a singer and songwriter, and she has written for dozens of singers, including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes, according to Billboard. tWitch is a dancer, television personality, and DJ who appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show daily.

The list of actors includes Jharrel Jerome, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, and Taraji P. Henson. Jharrel Jerome is an actor known for his roles in Moonlight and When They See Us. Jane Lynch is also a well-known actress and has appeared in various shows and films. Lynch starred in the hit series Glee as Sue Sylvester. Actor Jay Ellis has starred in BET’s series The Game, HBO’s series Insecure, and the movie The Escape Room. Taraji P. Henson starred in multiple shows and films including Hidden Figures, Proud Mary, What Men Want, and most recently in a movie about the life of Emmett Till.

To round out the presenters, a group of reality stars and everyday people will present an award. Reality television personalities Garcelle Beauvais and Nicole Richie will present, in addition to the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms. Garcelle Beauvais is an actress and former model, known for her roles in The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, Coming to America, Wild Wild West, and most recently Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to BravoTV. Beauvais also made her debut as a housewife in the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Nicole Richie is a television personality and fashion designer known for one of the first reality television shows, The Simple Life, alongside Paris Hilton. Last but definitely not least, Keisha Lance Bottoms – the mayor of Atlanta – will present an award. Keisha Lance Bottoms was elected mayor in 2017 and has made her mark in politics, as she was reportedly in Joe Biden’s top four running-mate choices for Vice President, according to CNN.

