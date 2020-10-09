Garcelle Beauvais Sounds off on Teddi Mellencamp’s Firing

During an October 8 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais had a shady response to costar Teddi Mellencamp’s recent firing.

During the interview, when Entertainment Tonight asked Beauvais how she felt about Mellencamp’s firing, Beauvais simply replied, “Okay.” Throughout the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp and Beauvais were at odds with each other, especially at the reunion show.

Beauvais also revealed that she would be returning for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I am returning to the Housewives, yes,” Beauvais confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. “You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready.” Beauvais added, “So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we’ll see. I’m ready though, bring it.”

Mellencamp Revealed That She Was Fired on Instagram

Mellencamp confirmed her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a September 22 Instagram video. In the video, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

Mellencamp was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Seasons 8-10.

Beauvais Also Spoke About Denise Richards’ Departure From ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beauvais also spoke about her friend Denise Richards’ departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On September 9, a rep for Richards revealed to Variety that she would not be coming back for another season of the show, after Richards was at the center of the drama due to her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.

“I’m sad about it,” Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight about Richards’ exit from the show. “I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her, obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk.”

