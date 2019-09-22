‘When They See Us’ Netflix Show: Meet the Cast

Netflix’s miniseries When They See Us is nominated for ten Emmy Awards. The series focuses on the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case, and explores the lives and families of the five male suspects who were charged. Due to the sprawling nature of the series, the cast is packed with newcomers and veteran stars alike. Read on to learn more about them.

Jharrel Jerome Is Korey Wise

Due to his commanding performance here, Jharrel Jerome is nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. This is not the first time that Jerome has been subject to acclaim, however. In 2016, the actor played a supporting role in Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Asante Blackk Is Kevin Richardson

Asante Blackk made his screen debut as the prosecuted Kevin Richardson. His performance was hailed by fans and critics, and he is currently up for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Blackk is 17 years old and was born in Maryland.

Caleel Harris Is Antron McCray

Despite only being 16, Caleel Harris has an impressive number of film and TV credits to his name. He’s appeared on popular shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NCIS: Los Angeles, and has also provided the voice of Franklin in the Peanuts movie.

Ethan Herisse Is Yusef Salaam

Ethan Herisse has been acting since 2013, and he’s put together a similarly impressive resume. His acting credits include guest spots on The Mindy Project and Key & Peele. He also had a popular turn on the TV series About a Boy.

Marquis Rodriguez Is Raymond Santana

Marquis Rodriguez has been acting for over a decade, and some of his most notable credits include the films Definitely, Maybe and Landline, and the Marvel-Netflix shows Luke Cage and Iron Fist. His turn as the accused Raymond Santana has earned him some of the best reviews of his career.

Vera Farmiga Is Elizabeth Lederer

Vera Farmiga plays Elizabeth Lederer, the case prosecutor of the Central Park Five. She has been acting for over two decades, and is best known for her starring role in The Conjuring film series. Farmiga has also appeared in The Departed, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and the drama series Bates Motel, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Marsha Stephanie Blake Is Linda McCray

Marsha Stephanie Blake is an actress with a decorated television career. She’s had guest spots on shows like Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Third Watch, Elementary, The Good Wife and Orange Is the New Black. For her performance as Antron McCray’s mother, she has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Aunjanue Ellis Is Sharonne Salaam

Aunjanue Ellis is a veteran of film and television who recently starred in the thriller series Quantico. Her film credits include The Taking of Pelham 123, Undercover Brother and The Help. For her performance as Yusef Salaam’s mother, she has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.