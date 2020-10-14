VIDEO: Kanye West Unexpectedly Drops a New Song

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West surprised fans by dropping a new song in the early morning of Wednesday, October 13. West originally tweeted a two-minute and 20-second video with the caption, “I’M SO ENERGIZED I HAD TO DROP A NEW SONG NAH NAH NAH.” West deleted the tweet shortly after and in a new tweet, posted the same video with the caption, “THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH.”

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

The untitled song begins with a clip sounding like President Donald Trump screaming, “Incoming!” From there, the majority of the video linked with the song shows two UFC fighters in a match. The lyrics match West’s sentiment for running for president. “Next time you text Kanye, you talking to a presidential candidate.” West repeats in the song, “Doing everything they didn’t allow. Overthrow…I don’t need to strike back, I let God fight my battles.” West also emphasizes phrases like presidential veto, taking the higher ground, and taking ideas. West ends the song by rapping, “All the news ain’t honest, all the news ain’t honest, all the news ain’t honest, they wanna ignore me, we write the story, take all the top spots.”

The 43-year-old presidential candidate released the song after a series of tweets about his rankings in the 2020 Election. A few hours before releasing the song, West tweeted a screenshot of invalid Kentucky presidential election results on Twitter. The false report – attributed to NBC’s LEX 18 – showed Jo Jorgensen in first place and West in third place with 19 percent of votes. LEX 18 responded to the tweet, “The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test.”

West tweeted the screenshot with the looking eyes emoji, appearing that West believed the results. West’s name has made the presidential ballot in Kentucky. West then tweeted a video of himself with a friend saying, “Get the West Wing ready, 19 percent, 40,000 votes, Kentucky, get the West Wing ready.” He tweeted the video along with the caption, “GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result.” A few minutes later, West tweeted, “PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.”

West Has Recently Claimed to Release New Music

West announced also announced that he’ll be releasing new music during a series of tweets on September 16. After West tweeted over 100 screenshots of various contracts, he tweeted, “Ok all music coming next.” But when he uploaded the first song, it just appeared as a title, “01 This Is The Glory – 07.14.20 Ye Edit.mp3” with no download.

West has yet to address either of those tweets nor the fact that there appears to be no file attached to the second tweet. But West did transition to his greater message of encouraging freedom and independence for musicians. “ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE,” he wrote. West released Jesus Is King in October of 2019 and hasn’t share new music since then. His newest album Donda: With Child has yet to be released.

West Is Urging Voters to Write Him in for President

Kanye West has released a video encouraging voters to either vote for him or write him in for president of the United States on Monday, October 12, 2020. He released the video on all his social media platforms – including his new Instagram – with the caption, “we stepping out on faith.” During the video, West describes his vision and destiny for America by narrating his hopes for the future. The video, as seen below, spans one minute and 22 seconds long and focuses on West’s belief in faith for a country.

The rapper narrates the ad with a black and white American flag in the background. “What is best for our nation, our people?” West says in the video. “What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision.”

West emphasizes his belief in faith and prayer throughout the video. “Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves” he says in the video. “We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other…We have to act on faith.” The last three slides read, “Vote Kanye West,” and “Write In Kanye West.”

West began encouraging fans to write him in when he tweeted a photo of a friend’s ballot on Thursday, October 8. The ballot shows a filled-in bubble for the “Write-in” option, and someone wrote, “Kanye West.” West tweeted the photo along with the caption, “Friends writing me in” with the dove emoji. West retweeted a video of someone writing in his name on the ballot with the caption, “HOW TO WRITE IN @kanyewest FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

West’s Name Made the Presidential Ballot for a Handful of States

Kanye West announced his bid for presidency of the United States via Twitter on July 4. He tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

As of mid-September, according to ABC News, the rapper will appear on the ballot for 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont. Most recently, West made the California ballot in early October as the running mate of car dealer Rocky De La Fuenta Guerra under the American Independent Party ticket, according to Patch.

