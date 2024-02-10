Ally Lewber Reacts to RHOBH Star’s Claims About Incident With James Kennedy

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Ally Lewber is reacting to claims about her boyfriend James Kennedy’s behavior.

Us Weekly reported that Lewber discussed her two-year-long relationship with Kennedy on the February 9 episode of her castmate Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” While recording the podcast episode, Shay noted that former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp suggested that she and her “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host Tamra Judge had an uncomfortable interaction with the couple following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“[Mellencamp] said that they were heading to an afterparty at TomTom. And during that car ride there was an altercation between two people in the car, which made her and [Judge] have to get out of the car,” stated Shay. “They had to separate the two individuals in the car. And further suggested that James was involved, and now there’s rumors flying around that Teddi might have hinted at an altercation between you and James.”

Lewber shared that she and Kennedy did have an argument while in a car with Mellencamp and Judge. She stated, however, that Mellencamp had misconstrued the situation.

“That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” stated Lewber. “Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument. But there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

Lewber also said she and Kennedy have a healthy relationship.

“For the record, James has never physically hurt me. Or assaulted me. We’re good. We’re happy. He’s working on himself. I know in the past that he had anger issues. So I get it. But I just want people to know that I’m good. And I’m safe and I love him,” said the 28-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Spoke About Her Experience With James Kennedy in December 2023

Mellencamp mentioned her time with Kennedy after the 2022 MTV Awards during a December 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, alongside her guests “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Judge interjected that she did not believe Mellencamp needed to discuss the incident. Mellencamp then stated that Kennedy and an unnamed individual had a heated interaction while they were on the way to Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant TomTom.

“We went to TomTom. But there was an altercation. Tamra and I had to separate … [Tamra] jumped out [of the car] with one human. And then I jumped out with the other,” said Mellencamp.

The former RHOBH personality also stated that she did not want to be caught by photographers going to Vanderpump’s establishment. As fans are aware, Vanderpump and Mellencamp had a contentious relationship during RHOBH season 9.

“All I kept thinking was if paparazzi see me, walking down the street with this person, like holding their arm – walking them into Lisa Vanderpump’s club – like what is going to happen?” said Mellencamp.

James Kennedy Discussed His Relationship With Ally Lewber

During a joint Access Hollywood interview with Lewber in January 2024, Kennedy was asked if he intended to propose to his girlfriend in the near future. He stated that while he is committed to the 28-year-old, he is not in a rush to tie the knot. He explained that he and Lewber already share a home together and own several animals, including their dog, Hippie, previously known as Graham.

“We are so in love and a lot has happened this year. I’ve got a house, we’ve got Hippie back in our lives. And we’ve just been enjoying so much, so there’s no rush for that. But yeah, I definitely see that in our future. I love her more than anything,” said Kennedy.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Tuesdays on Bravo.