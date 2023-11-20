Jax Taylor Changes His Tune on Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor had some surprisingly kind words to say about Tom Sandoval months after the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. was discovered. Sandoval was in a 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix when he had an affair with her close friend Leviss.

While speaking on his “When Reality Hits” podcast in November 2023, Taylor revealed that he hung out with Sandoval at the BravoCon 2023 fanfest in Las Vegas.

“I feel like enough time has gone by to where we can kind of put this to bed,” he said of his past beef with Sandoval. “I had a really, really nice conversation with him. What he went through though was life-changing. I did talk to him. We had a really good conversation. We sat and talked for, like, two hours. … I just wanted to make sure that he was OK. I was checking in on him.”

“I think he’s a good person,” Taylor added of Sandoval. “He’s just gone through some things. Everybody makes mistakes in life. Everybody screws up in life. Yes, what he did is wrong. But I’m not gonna write the guy off.”

Jax Taylor Filmed a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scene With Tom Sandoval

Although Tyler and his wife Brittany Cartwright made a joint exit from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, Taylor will make a cameo for season 11. “I do film a scene with Sandoval,” he said on his podcast. “It’s actually a very intense scene. It’s not just with Sandoval either, it’s with a couple of the other guys. It takes place in a pretty iconic spot,” he added.

According to BravoTV.com, Taylor and Sandoval’s scene was teased during the “Spilling Vanderpump Tea with Bravo Producers” BravoCon panel.

“There’s going to be this amazing moment with Jax Taylor where he has the opportunity to talk, for lack of a better word, to Tom Sandoval,” executive producer Sheonna Mix told the crowd.

Jax Taylor Previously Slammed Tom Sandoval

Before making amends with Sandoval, Taylor was one of his most vocal opponents—even before Scandoval.

The two were besties for years but had a falling out during planning for Taylor’s wedding, according to People magazine. Taylor ultimately allowed Sandoval to still be his best man, a decision he later regretted. “I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020.

Following Scandoval, Taylor ripped Sandoval in multiple interviews. “He’s never really cared about anyone else but himself,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in May. “He’s very narcissistic, and when he does things for other people, he uses it against them.”

In a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Taylor continued his rant against Sandoval. “His tone-deafness and self-unawareness and selfishness is just on another level,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star said. “I think something’s going on upstairs. I think he’s got a few screws loose, personally.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Explains Why She Was a No-Show at BravoCon