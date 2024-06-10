‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Thinks She Doesn’t ‘Fit Into’ the Show

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her position on the Bravo series.

During an appearance on the June 10 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In The Pod,” Kent discussed starring on the series since 2016. Judge asked Kent if she would prefer to star in “The Valley” or a “Real Housewives” franchise if “Vanderpump Rules” is not renewed for another season.

Kent shared she had difficulty answering the question. She explained that she believes she would not be a suitable addition to “The Valley” or a “Real Housewives” series. In addition, she shared she does not think she “fits in” on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Obviously, if I had it my way, I would go into ‘Housewives.’ I feel like I’m in such a strange space,” said Kent. “I don’t feel like I fit into ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ I don’t feel like I fit into ‘The Valley.’ But then I also don’t feel like I fit into ‘Real Housewives.’ I’m kind of in this weird zone.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Kent suggested she did not expect to receive backlash from fans because of her behavior in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She stated that she gave her authentic opinions about her castmates, specifically Ariana Madix. As fans are aware, Kent criticized Madix for not interacting with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, after his cheating scandal in season 11.

“When it came out and the level of hate — like I’m used to like maybe a 60/40. And I was like, ‘Wow, this is very intense.’ Because I did feel like I was making sense,” said Kent.

She also stated that she feels “a little bit relieved” that the show is currently on hiatus.

Lala Kent Reacted to Jax Taylor Saying He Did Not Want Her or ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay to Join ‘The Valley’

On the May 10 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, “The Valley” star Jax Taylor stated that he did not want Kent or Scheana Shay to join the “Vanderpump Rules” spin-off series.