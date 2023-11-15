Lala Kent Explains Why She’s Not Going to Date Jason Chambers

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent addressed speculation that she and “Below Deck Down Under” star Captain Jason Chambers had a romantic connection at the 2023 BravoCon, held in Las Vegas during the weekend of November 3. While filming a November 13 Amazon Live, a fan asked Kent whether she “would date Captain Jason.” She responded that she does not believe she is in the right place to be in a relationship.

“I have things happening in my world that I don’t think that it is the right time to be dating anybody,” said the mother of one. “There’s just things that I have put into boxes of, like, you know what, this box is the most important right now. We’re going to open that one up. And we’ll deal with the other boxes later. The dating box is, like, packed up, put in storage. We’ll bring her out when she’s ready to be brought out.”

Kent also stated that she is “not ready to date” following her October 2021 breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

In addition, the “Give Them Lala” author answered a question from a different fan who inquired if there is “any chance [she] see[s] Captain Jason again” following the November 2023 fan convention. She replied that she believes “there’s a high chance” she will spend time with Chambers again as they are both Bravo celebrities. She noted, however, that Chambers resides in the Philippines, which would make dating difficult.

“I was like, ‘I’m down for long-distance but that’s a little too long-distance,'” said Kent.

Jason Chambers Spoke About Lala Kent at BravoCon

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” at BravoCon 2023, Chambers listed the Bravo celebrities he potentially had his eye on. He stated that he was interested in “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard following her breakup from her ex-fiance Carl Radke. Chambers also named “Southern Charm” personality Olivia Flowers and Kent as other Bravo celebrities he was “thirsting after” at the Las Vegas fan convention.

In a Page Six interview at BravoCon, Chambers’ co-star and chief stew, Aesha Scott, said that she believed the father of one “would la la love some Lala.” Chambers said he appreciated Scott’s remark. He also noted that he and Kent “have communicated.”

While recording the November 7 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared she thinks Chambers is attractive.

“He is very, very handsome,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Other Bravo Stars Have Expressed Interest in Jason Chambers

Other Bravo stars expressed interest in Chambers at the 2023 BravoCon. For instance, in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais shared she liked the “Below Deck Down Under” star.

“I fancy him. And I love Australian men. I like the accent,” said Beauvais.

In addition, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield suggested she would like to spend some time with Chambers. During a November 2023 Us Weekly interview at BravoCon 2023, Whitfield said, “That Captain dude’s cute.”

“He’s a cutie-patootie. So I’ll slide into his DMs. I’m going to be like, ‘I can’t swim. Help me.’ Men love a damsel in distress,” quipped the RHONY star.