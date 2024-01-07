Taylor Ann Green Confronted About Texts to Co-Star at ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

Taylor Ann Green gave an update on her texting conversation with Whitney Sudler-Smith during the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion, a preview for the episode showed.

Green, who was grilled over her texts to Sudler-Smith during the season, shared at the reunion that she “deleted every message.” That didn’t satisfy all her co-stars, as Leva Bonaparte said, “But, Taylor, I saw the whole thread.” She hinted that the conversation hadn’t been completely innocent, prompting Green to respond, “Woah, what?”

The preview then showed OG star Craig Conover claiming that Green “[was], like, sexting with Whitney.” Andy Cohen asked Green point-blank, “Did you hook up with Whitney?”

The preview then cut to another topic and didn’t reveal Green’s answer to the reunion host’s question.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Taylor Ann Green Defended Her Decision to Send Whitney Sudler-Smith an Explicit Photo

In “Southern Charm” season 9, the cast discussed the nude photo that Green sent Sudler-Smith after her breakup with Shep Rose. In a confessional, Green defended the move, saying, “God created the naked body. I believe we should all be naked. Jesus isn’t going to hate me just because I sent a nude.”

At dinner, she said, “Yes, there was a picture sent out to you that you could not see anything.” However, Madison LeCroy chimed in and claimed she saw the entire NSFW photo. LeCroy continued to push Green to take ownership for her actions, but she defended it, saying, “I was upset at Shep, so, I was f****** around with [Whitney] to be f****** around with him. You can send something, but nothing was seen.”

The 2-Part ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Teaser Showed Heated Moments Between Several Cast Members

The “Southern Charm” season 9 finale aired on January 4 and they will be followed by a two-part reunion special. Other clips of the reunion preview showed Jarrett “JT” Thomas continuing to come after Austen Kroll. During season 9, the newbie frequently expressed his displeasure with Kroll’s treatment of the women in the group.

In one clip, Thomas said he was going to “perform the first ever f*** boy exorcism,” in reference to Kroll. He called him a “narcissist egomaniac” and said the longtime star was always lying and manipulating women. In reply, Kroll accused Thomas of being “obsessed” with him.

In the finale, the two men had a scuffle after Thomas continued attacking Kroll’s behavior and accused him of doing more than kissing Green. After their shoving match got broken up, they argued over which one of them had pushed the other first.

Thomas wasn’t the only cast member who went after Kroll at the reunion, however, as Olivia Flowers also gave her two cents about her ex. Flowers and Kroll were on very rocky ground throughout the season navigating their attempts at friendship after their breakup. As for the other exes on the show, Green and Rose, the two will also confront their feelings for each other at the reunion.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery