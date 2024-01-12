Thomas Ravenel Addresses Hookup Revealed on Southern Charm Reunion

Thomas Ravenel has been off “Southern Charm” for several seasons now but his name came up during part 1 of the season 9 reunion when Taylor Ann Green revealed that Olivia Flowers had hooked up with him.

It came up during an argument between Flowers and Green about the latter’s hookup with Flowers’ ex Austen Kroll. “Forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” Green told Flowers. While the cast appeared confused, Flowers challenged her, “Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do. You’ve been hanging this over my head. I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.”

Host Andy Cohen asked Green for more information as OG star Craig Conover said, “Well, just say it now. I mean we’re here.” Green replied with a smile, “The whole Thomas situation.” Cohen asked if she meant Ravenel and Flowers replied, “Yeah. I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav, and I wanted to take to my grave. Who wouldn’t?”

Ravenel addressed the past hookup getting brought up at the reunion on X (formerly Twitter), according to screenshots of the now-deleted tweet. “The only time Southern Charm makes ratings is when I’m on the show, even in my absentia!” he wrote.

“When I quit the show they canceled it for one season looking for my replacement and finally did it in the aggregate with 3 new cast members!!” he added. He wrote that he didn’t wish to get dragged into the show again and said he never wanted to return. Citing his young children, he said he was “too old” for the “foolishness.”

Olivia Flowers Said She Told Taylor Ann Green About the Hookup in Confidence After the Season 8 Reunion

Viewers might recall that the rumor of a hookup between Ravenel and Flowers was first brought up by Madison LeCroy at the season 8 reunion. Back then, Flowers denied that the two had dated or hooked up and said they were family friends.

“Right afterwards, I sat down with Taylor, and I said, ‘I appreciate you taking up for me, but you should know something did happen, and she’s the only person I told on earth about that, and here you are sitting now trying to use it against me,” Flowers explained at the season 9 reunion.

Cohen, who still seemed confused, asked Flowers why Green was saying she needed to be forgiven. Green replied that it was the “same situation” because Flowers is a really good friend of Kathryn Dennis, who dated Thomas Ravenel on and off and now shares two children with him. “Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it, so why didn’t you go to Kathryn and say I’m sorry?” Green argued.

Flowers said she didn’t know Dennis when her hookup with Ravenel occurred and she only met her “after it happened.” Cohen asked if Flowers knew whether Ravenel and Dennis were dating when she hooked up with the former cast member but she said she didn’t think so. “She’s just been sitting there chomping at the bit to use it against me,” Flowers said regarding Green. “Not only have you proven yourself to be a s*** friend, you’re a s*** human, too.”

Kathryn Dennis Responded to the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Reunion Drama

Dennis appeared in the first 8 seasons of “Southern Charm.” The first several seasons of the show documented her turbulent relationship with Ravenel, whom she met in the first season.

During their on-and-off relationship, Dennis and Ravenel had two children together: a 9-year-old daughter named Kensington “Kensie” and an 8-year-old son named St. Julien or “Saint.”

After part 1 of the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion aired, Dennis made her thoughts on Flowers’ confession clear. “We have never been closer, you did nothing wrong and don’t need to worry about being judged by me,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two women together. Flowers replied, “Love you my girl, thank you for always looking out.”

