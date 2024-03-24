DWTS Fan-Favorite Alum Reunites With Besties on Tour

A season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant had an opportunity to reunite with some of her DWTS besties during a tour stop. Alyson Hannigan, who made the finals with partner Sasha Farber, shared some highlights of her fun reunion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alyson Hannigan Shared Backstage Snaps

On March 21, Hannigan shared a trio of photos via her Instagram page. She wrote, “Had the best night seeing DWTS TOUR. Everyone was amazing!”

Hannigan added, “Can we please have a season 32 redo? I miss it!!!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s first photo showed her hugging fellow season 32 contestant Harry Jowsey.

Jowsey, who partnered with Rylee Arnold, received mixed reviews from viewers on his dancing. However, Hannigan made it clear she adored him. They were clearly tickled to be reunited.

Another photo showed Hannigan posing with pros Arnold, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, and Britt Stewart. Hannigan’s final picture was snapped as she viewed the stage as an audience member.

Jowsey caught up to Hannigan’s post and commented, “Aww 🫶🏼🥹❤️.”

One follower gushed, “I love how you go around fangirling over everyone like you’re not famous yourself. It’s seriously the best.”

“You are so dang cute!! You were a joy to watch on DWTS,” another follower raved.

A fan added, “I love this so much!!! So kind and humble !! Gorgeous!!!”

A few “Dancing with the Stars” fans questioned why Hannigan had not joined the tour this year. As one person pointed out, Hannigan’s partner, Sasha Farber, did not join the tour this time. As a result, Hannigan probably was not offered the opportunity, even if she had been interested.

DWTS Fans Would Love to See Hannigan on Stage Dancing Again

“Dancing with the Stars” fans loved Hannigan’s photos. Several mentioned she looked like her “Buffy” character, Willow, and a few thought she looked like her daughter.

“You look like a teenager in the first pic, I thought it was an old pic or you[r] daughter lol,” a follower noted.

Another comment read, “I just still see Season 1 Willow 😭😭😭 you look amazing!”

Multiple commenters admitted they would love to see Hannigan hit the “Dancing with the Stars” dance floor again.

“I would LOVE to see this season all over again! It was so joyful, ♥️♥️” a fan expressed.

Another concurred, “Would LOVE to see yo[u] on DWTS again!!!”

“It was definitely my favorite season I got to see some amazing beautiful humans, ♥️♥️” added someone else.

A different response read, “Season 32 is my favourite season now ! 💚”

The Season 32 Cast Became Especially Close

As someone shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit, Jowsey posted a picture of Hannigan on Snapchat. “My angel came to visit,” he wrote.

A Redditor responded, “When she was called an angel, I felt that!”

“I love how close her and Harry got. The two underdogs of the season,” another Redditor noted.

“They were such an unlikely friendship but I love it,” added someone else.

“As a longtime fan of hers, it makes me indescribably happy that she really is as sweet and cute as she always came across in interviews during the Buffy days,” admitted a separate Redditor.

Someone else noted, “The closeness of the cast this season was the best!”